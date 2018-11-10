the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 November 2018

11 November: 'Difficult' books | Library of Bangladesh


11 November 2018 - Sunday

'Difficult' books | Library of Bangladesh

       'Difficult' books

       In The Guardian Sam Leith writes at some length on Pretentious, impenetrable, hard work ... better ? Why we need difficult books -- a sensible overview of the subject of 'difficult' books.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Library of Bangladesh

       Reporting from the Dhaka Lit Fest Qazi Mustabeen Noor writes about the Library of Bangladesh: Taking translation to the world.
       The Dhaka Translation Center-based initiative: "has brought some much-needed order and cohesion that Bangla to English translation has for so long demanded".
       Several books have already been published by Bengal Lights Books: see their publicity pages for Two Novellas by Syed Shamsul Haq (which is also published by Seagull Books (as Blue Venom. Forbidden Incense)), Beloved Rongomala by Shaheen Akhtar, and Selected Poems by Shaheed Quaderi.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


