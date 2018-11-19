Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Diaries of Emilio Renzi:

The Happy Years



by

Ricardo Piglia



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Los diarios de Emilio Renzi: Los años felices

The second in the The Diaries of Emilio Renzi -trilogy

-trilogy Translated by Robert Croll

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : continuing the fascinating personal literary voyage

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer ABC . 6/10/2016 Arturo García Ramos El Cultural . 9/9/2016 Nadal Suau

From the Reviews :

"Pero hay algo que distingue el diario de Renzi del de sus modelos. Es un personaje que vive literariamente, inmerso en las citas y en las lecturas, un ser creado por la literatura y que se alimenta de ella. Su creación es también la culminación de la más importante de las obsesiones de este narrador argentino, empeñado en borrar nuestros límites y clamar por los derechos de la ficción para formar parte de lo real, porque -- como Faulkner -- aspira a una realidad más verdadera que la realidad en la que vivimos." - Arturo García Ramos, ABC





"Piglia devora cine y novela negra, toma distancias siderales respecto de Cuba o las formas más rudimentarias de militancia izquierdista, admira a Puig, Piñera o Bianco, lee clásicos del diarismo occidental, cae en la promiscuidad cuando la monogamia colapsa, y afina su interlocución con Arlt y Borges; su forma de pensar la propia literatura frente a la de ellos, o de confrontarlos entre sí, está en el origen de algunas de sus mejores páginas de ficción" - Nadal Suau, El Cultural

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Diaries of Emilio Renzi: The Happy Years continues Ricardo Piglia's experiment in revisiting the notebooks -- "an archive or register of my sentimental education [...] composed of reflections on my feelings, barely intersected by actions or events or words about myself" -- he started keeping more than half a century earlier, ascribed to lightly fictionalized alter ego Emilio Renzi. The experiences are, indeed, Piglia's, but he presents them refracted through this alter-Piglia, a near-identical yet still other version of himself. The first volume covered his (their ...) Formative Years -- Piglia/Renzi from 1957, when he began keeping these notebooks, to 1967; already back then he kept them -- and returned to them -- as both life-record and foundation for his work.

Although he ultimately only reworked them into these The Diaries of Emilio Renzi more than forty years later, already in 1970 he notes:

In rereading my notebooks, the continuity from 1958 to 1967 appears clear; that part would be volume I of my written life. The solidification of a young aesthete who comes back down to reality, lives alone, earns his living, and begins to publish.

Maybe I'll call them my happy years, then, because I was amused while reading and transcribing them to see just how ridiculous one can be.

By rereading my old notebooks, I find it confirmed once again that one only writes about what is taking place in the moment of writing, as though one were a device registering the world in the present and, at the same time, I find that a vast collage has been constructed, from which I alone am absent; I disappear among words that form a path, the meaning of which can only be understood much later.

Artificial Respiration. A novel of the pure present, because that is my natural tense and that is the tense of this diary, not remembering, not thinking, just letting the future come. That is the logic of this notebook, in which I take notes according to the present moment, without narration.

A person who reads detective fiction "professionally" because he is in charge of a collection receiving more than three hundred books every month, out of which he selects five.

I'm not interested in the detective genre; I'm interested in writing stories in the form of an investigation. Likewise, I see the detective as a modern Ulysses lost in a labyrinth (facts, clues, crimes) trying to decipher something through inquiry.

In reality, literature shows the opacity of the world. One never knows anything about people, even those to whom we are close and those we love, and we only know what they tell us, but never what they think because they can always lie to us; in that sense, we read novel because they're the only way to see another person from within. I know Anna Karenina better than the woman I've lived with for many years.

As I read what Julia had written, I once again understood that no one ever says what they should, that everything is a disastrous misunderstanding.

The future of writing will not depend on the imaginary construction of a map of events, but rather a combination of autobiography, observation, and reflection.

An image of the writer who doesn't write and spends his life off hunting in Africa or fishing for sharks. It concerns a cult of the personality, putting literary figures in the place of movie stars, so that what is valued is the picturesque aspect of their biographies. Underneath lies the superstition that life legitimizes literature and replaces it. Soon there will be no need to write; it will be enough to lead a turbulent life and say you are a writer.

The risk is always that of being so present in the media as to turn into someone "well-known," someone with a name but not a work.

My reading in the last few months (especially Joyce and Brecht) confirms to me that I am (at least) five years "behind" with respect to the rest of my generation. I'm always reading out of sync, and that reading is more productive; I always work on books out of context, in different relationships tied to my own rhythm and not the atmosphere of the times.

Even when one reads authors in their own languages, one never understands the same thing that someone for whom that language is a mother tongue understands. I read Faulkner in English but understand something other than what an author of my age born in the southern United States understands.

Yesterday a visit from Roa Bastos, he tells the beautiful story of the end of Solano López. He has written I, the Supreme, a masterwork, but that does not change anything. He is alone, sick, and penniless.

Of the writers of his generation (Viñas, Fuentes), he is the one who seems to have recovered best from the crisis that brought about "commitment" and the social novel. Here, he progresses in a new direction, political in the best sense of the word.

Fitzgerald has such a natural grace that it seems calculated.

I'm not on the front lines, I'm not that well known and barely visible, though that doesn't guarantee anything.

I struggle -- clearly -- to find a tone for these notebooks, but that's exactly what I like about them; the prose is spontaneous and swift, and therefore it's very changeable, there's no common rhetoric. The best part is the continuity, the persistence, which are the great challenges of writing. [...] The expanse comes through accumulation, not because I give time to the writing and developing a subject to its end, and motifs appear but are not developed. ll that I've managed to do, I've done in the pure instant, without a future; for me, the future has always been a threat.

In these notebooks I must respect one rule: never write extensive texts. Everything I say must be less than three hundred words. Stories, memories, readings, reflections, meetings: I must discover a way to synthesize and concentrate; the diary is a fine-linked chain, like the chain my grandfather Emilio used to hold his pocket watch.

There's nothing like autobiography to confirm that the writer is not who he is.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 November 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Restless Books publicity page

Anagrama publicity page

Schavelzon Graham information page

See Index of Latin and South American literature

See Index of (Auto)Biographical works under review

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Argentine author Ricardo Piglia lived 1940 to 2017.

- Return to top of the page -