The Diaries of Emilio Renzi:

A Day in the Life



by

Ricardo Piglia



Spanish title: Los diarios de Emilio Renzi. Un día en la vida

The third in the The Diaries of Emilio Renzi -trilogy

-trilogy Translated by Robert Croll

"Quizás, de las muchas características admirables de estos diarios, la que más me impresione sea la minuciosa vigencia de sus análisis acerca de las conexiones entre política y cultura, economía y escritura, tecnología y arte, identidad colectiva y estilo individual... (...) Se cierra una obra importante, en sentido múltiple. Son estos los diarios de un Piglia lúcido hasta el final, a la vez curioso y desapegado, empeñado en entender cómo va a narrarse el mundo." - Nadal Suau, El Cultural





"Sería un error reducir el atractivo de Un día en la vida a su construcción formal. Del magma fluctuante de las notas no sólo surgen formulaciones sobre la vida y el oficio. También se revela una psicogeografía de autor, con los cines, bares, librerías de Buenos Aires, que es también el retrato de una época." - Pedro B. Rey, La Nacion





"A meditation on both the accumulation and ephemerality of time, Piglia's final work is a brilliant addition to world literature." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The Diaries of Emilio Renzi: A Day in the Life is the third and final volume in the Diaries-trilogy, and is itself divided into three parts. Only the first -- 'The Plague Years' -- is largely in the simple, dated diary format with the generally short entries that also make up most of the two previous volumes, while the second part, 'A Day in the Life' is more narrative in presentation, with shifting (personal and temporal) perspectives; finally, the concluding part is a diary-section of much more recent 'Days without Dates'.

'The Plague Years' is presented largely as the diaries of Piglia's alter-ego Emilio Renzi from 1976 to 1982, mostly spent in an Argentina during the dark years of el Proceso, under military rule, the years of the Dirty War against the population. (Renzi/Piglia did spend six months teaching in the United States in 1977 but here the diary goes silent, jumping from a 12 December 1976 entry in which he mentions getting an offer from the University of Californian, San Diego to spend six months there -- "Leave and have six months' rest from this horror. Why not go ?" -- to the entry for 6 July 1977, when he is: "Back in Buenos Aires, entering the city under fog".)

The Argentine political situation does inevitably figure -- not least in the decision to remain there for (most of) this time, for personal reasons, meaning also that: "As we have decided not to go into exile, we live under always unstable conditions" --, and Piglia does at times express concerns about the authorities and, for example, what they might make of some of his writing -- i.e. should he be careful in what he notes down ? (There is the suggestion that some care is taken, but the overall impression is of not being overly concerned with the possibility of being 'found out' and read.) The main focus of these diaries, however, remains -- as in the earlier volumes -- his writing and reading (and, relatedly, his teaching), the centerpiece being the novel Artificial Respiration, as the diaries chronicle his work on and hopes for it, culminating in its 1980 publication and then some of the aftermath of that.

So also he notes about it and the circumstances of those times:

Wittgenstein: "My work consists of two parts: of the one which is here, and of everything which I have not written. And precisely this second part is the important one." A good definition for the novel I'm about to publish: in this situation, politics is what cannot be said.

My current position in Argentine literature is minor or secondary. I like this place, on the margins. Behind, for example, Asís, Medina, Lastra, Rabanal. We'll see what happens after the novel is published.

I don't want to reread these notebooks, sometimes they are an assessment that I don't want to face. Sensation of extreme precariousness. Continuous present.

I stopped in 1982 because, up to that point, I had neither abdicated nor committed suicide, and later, like the Prophet Isaiah, I would confuse the years and the days; the span of one whole day would enclose, within its hours, many times.

Some historians contend that the book was written during the first decade of the twenty-second century, pretending to have been composed fifty years before. Others, by contrast, accept the proposition implicit in the book and believe that the diary was indeed written over the course of an extensive period, approximately spanning from 1957 to 2007. Whatever the elucidation of this dilemma may be, it remains one of the most ancient testimonies of literary practice during the age of expansion of Web culture, prior to its abrupt shifty and its crisis at the end of the twenty-first centuries.

Dying is hard; there's something happening to me, it isn't an illness, it's a progressive state that alters my movements. This won't work.

Faced with the proliferation of books found -- in computer archives -- among the papers of famous dead authors (Bolaño , Cabrera Infante, Nabokov, etc.) a group of writers has decided to earn their living by writing posthumous novels. After several meetings, they decided to write Samuel Beckett's posthumous novel, Moran, a continuation of the trilogy. Along with the manuscript itself, they must invent a way for the novel to have been discovered.

Social narrative shifted from the novel into film and after film into the series, and now its moving from the series to Facebook and Twitter and online networks. What grows old and loses currency ends up becoming loose and free: when the audiences of the nineteenth-century novel moved toward fil, the works of Joyce, Musil, and Proust became possible.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 November 2020

The Diaries of Emilio Renzi : Formative Years The Happy Years A Day in the Life

About the Author :

Argentine author Ricardo Piglia lived 1940 to 2017.

