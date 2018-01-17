Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - autobiographical

The Diaries of Emilio Renzi:

Formative Years



by

Ricardo Piglia



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Los diarios de Emilio Renzi. Años de formación

Translated by Robert Croll

With an Introduction by Ilan Stavans

Our Assessment:



B+ : interesting, varied life- (and reading and writing) account

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El Cultural . 18/9/2015 Nadal Suau Letras Libres . 14/10/2015 Patricio Pron The NY Times Book Rev. . 17/12/2017 Mara Faye Lethem

From the Reviews :

"El libro es imprescindible para los frecuentadores de la obra pigliana, necesario para los interesados en la literatura argentina de las últimas décadas, valiosísimo para quien se haga las preguntas que hemos establecido antes." - Nadal Suau, El Cultural





"En Años de formación leemos a Ricardo Piglia leyéndose, interviniendo su pasado y reescribiéndolo; el libro no es tanto la transcripción de unos cuadernos como una suma de textos intervenidos cuyo tema es la transformación en escritor de su protagonista y cuya selección está supeditada a la idea que su autor tiene acerca de qué es un escritor en 2015; y no en 1957 o en 1967, cuestión que el autor hace explícita cuando afirma que “la verdadera legibilidad siempre es póstuma” queriendo decir posterior o subsiguiente." - Patricio Pron, Letras Libres





"Splendidly crafted and interspliced with essays and stories, this beguiling work is to a diary as Piglia is to "Emilio Renzi" (.....) No previous familiarity with Piglia's work is needed to appreciate these bibliophilic diaries, adroitly repurposed through a dexterous game of representation and masks that speaks volumes of the role of the artist in society, the artist in his time, the artist in his tradition (and perched just on the border of that tradition, peering in à la Jimmy Stewart in Rear Window)." - Mara Faye Lethem, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

The Diaries of Emilio Renzi: Formative Years is the first in a trilogy of fictionalized diaries Ricardo Piglia crafted in his dying years, based on the diaries he had been keeping since 1957 (327 volumes in all). Piglia invents an alter ego, Emilio Renzi, as a stand-in, a way of looking back on his own life and the detailed record of it that nevertheless gives him some distance from it, and more freedom in re-writing and (re)considering it.

The diary even cleverly begins in what seems to be the first person but turns out to be the third, giving a nice sense of where the reader stands, never able to be quite certain about the protagonist-narrator:

Ever since I was a boy, I've repeated what I don't understand, laughed Emilio Renzi that afternoon

I am worried about my tendency to speak about myself as though I were divided, were two people.

Pavese often splits into two, speaks of himself in the second person. He plays with the double: the text is a mirror, and in it there is an attempt to persuade the "other."

We can't live if we don't pause from time to time to make a narrative and tangential summary of our lives

I learn what I want to do from imaginary writers, Stephen Dedalus or Nick Adams, for example. I read their lives as a way to understand what it is all about. I am not interested in inspiring myself with the "real" writers.

I have to understand that only my literature matters, and that I must set aside and abandon whatever opposes it (in my mind or in my imagination), s I have always done since the beginning. That is my only moral lesson. The rest belongs to a world that is not mine. I am a man who has gambled his life on a single hand.

At the moment, a writer in Argentina is a harmless individual. We write our books, publish them. We are left to live, we have our circles, our audience.

I always knew the best way to live life was to invent a character and to live according to him. If you have chosen well, there is a response ready for every situation.

Sometimes I think I should publish this book under a different name, thus sever all ties with my father, against whom, in fact, I wrote this book and will write the ones to follow. Setting aside his last name would be the most eloquent proof of my distance and my resentment.

Politics, literature, and toxic love affairs with other men's wives have been the only truly persistent things in my life.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 January 2018

:

See Index of Latin and South American literature

See Index of (Auto)Biographical works under review

About the Author :

Argentine author Ricardo Piglia lived 1940 to 2017.

