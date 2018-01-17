|
The Diaries of Emilio Renzi:
The complete review's Review:
The Diaries of Emilio Renzi: Formative Years is the first in a trilogy of fictionalized diaries Ricardo Piglia crafted in his dying years, based on the diaries he had been keeping since 1957 (327 volumes in all).
Piglia invents an alter ego, Emilio Renzi, as a stand-in, a way of looking back on his own life and the detailed record of it that nevertheless gives him some distance from it, and more freedom in re-writing and (re)considering it.
Ever since I was a boy, I've repeated what I don't understand, laughed Emilio Renzi that afternoonWhile most of the narrative -- much in the form of more or less traditional diary-form entries -- is in the more direct and personal first person -- Piglia as Renzi -- Piglia remains aware, and reminds readers, that: "Exorcism, narcissism: in an autobiography, the I is all spectacle". By making the 'I' an other -- Renzi -- and even then also stepping away from it at certain points in the work, Piglia tries to avoid getting caught up entirely in self -- futilely, of course -- The Diaries of Emilio Renzi: Formative Years is entirely personal -- yet at least struggling with and pointing to this futility. Yet capturing the self, even with these contortions, I competing with I, remains challenging: well into his efforts, he admits:
I am worried about my tendency to speak about myself as though I were divided, were two people.Near the end of this volume, Piglia describes his efforts (at that time) at: "creating a new version of the concept of autobiography" -- even as the here-resulting Renzi-version, based on what presumably are fairly conventional diary-entries, would/did only take shape almost half a century later. Yet this idea -- of how to write a life, especially one's own -- obviously is of interest to him from near the beginning. Unsurprisingly, other diaries also feature prominently here, and were obviously influential: Cesare Pavese's This Business of Living, in particular -- about which, among other things, double-playing Renzi/Piglia notes:
Pavese often splits into two, speaks of himself in the second person. He plays with the double: the text is a mirror, and in it there is an attempt to persuade the "other."Among the other projects that he discusses repeatedly is helping his grandfather get his papers in order: in part a generous subsidy for the young Renzi, the grandfather also genuinely seems to be worried about losing his memory -- his hold on the past -- and wants to get his papers in order -- much as, more than fifty years later, Piglia tries to (re)capture and shape his own past in the short amount of time he knew he had remaining with The Diaries of Emilio Renzi.
While most of this volume, covering the years 1957 to 1967 (after an introductory childhood overview), is in traditional diary form, there are also in-between chapters that are more conventional narratives, personal stories and essays that go on at greater length (compared to the rapid-fire short diary entries). Late in the volume, Piglia/Renzi suggests:
We can't live if we don't pause from time to time to make a narrative and tangential summary of our livesWhile engaged in a continuing narrative-summary -- the diary itself -- the interspersed chapters are such steps back, or to the side -- of the moment and time, but also allowing a different sort of reflection than the in-the-moment diary jottings do.
A beautiful opening chapter describes Renzi's earliest years, and first engagements with books -- suddenly finding literature when he was sixteen, when a girl asked to borrow a copy of Camus' The Plague (which he neither had, nor had read, but immediately bought and wolfed down). From then on, he was devoted to literature -- and suggests: "I can reconstruct my life based on the shelves in my library". But The Diaries of Emilio Renzi: Formative Years is not a bibliographic memoir: his reading is significant, but only part of it.
Still, part of the fun of the volume is in his reactions to literature of his time, especially the contemporary authors and works discovered along the way. Half a century later, many authors advanced beyond what Renzi then had access to: a young Fuentes, a Vargas Llosa who: "ruins his novels through excessive 'intelligence' in the structural tricks" (okay, not everything changed all that much ...), and then his sitting down with Gabriel García Márquez's just-published One Hundred Years of Solitude. There are also encounters with many of authors of the time, including Borges, and the volume offers an interesting glimpse of the Argentine literary scene of those days.
With the diaries here covering Renzi/Piglia's life from age seventeen to twenty-seven or so, Formative Years follows the Bildungsroman trail. Immersed in literature -- after the halting beginning -- he is, throughout, an avid reader and writer. Amusingly:
I learn what I want to do from imaginary writers, Stephen Dedalus or Nick Adams, for example. I read their lives as a way to understand what it is all about. I am not interested in inspiring myself with the "real" writers.He becomes a writer -- and comes to convince himself:
I have to understand that only my literature matters, and that I must set aside and abandon whatever opposes it (in my mind or in my imagination), s I have always done since the beginning. That is my only moral lesson. The rest belongs to a world that is not mine. I am a man who has gambled his life on a single hand.While somewhat politically active, and certainly politically aware, Renzi/Piglia's focus remains on the literary. That includes, however, a frustration with the limited role of the writer, as he notes also
At the moment, a writer in Argentina is a harmless individual. We write our books, publish them. We are left to live, we have our circles, our audience.In part a reflection of those times -- politically unrestful, but more at a low simmer -- Renzi/Piglia is also much more focused on personal struggles and development -- increasingly so, it almost seems, as the political situation grow more ominous.
There is detailed engagement with how and what he wants to write, the uncertainty about which approaches to take as he fascinatingly describes his early works in progress. Fiction -- fictionalization -- dominates, even if he is uncertain of the exact form to embrace. And he goes so far as to suggest:
I always knew the best way to live life was to invent a character and to live according to him. If you have chosen well, there is a response ready for every situation.The Diaries of Emilio Renzi: Formative Years is a partial memoir. Partial in only being the first of three volumes, and only covering up to Renzi/Piglia at age twenty-seven, but also in its selective presentation. Much surrounding him remains in the background -- notably family: the grandfather is the person he is most engaged with, and his parents are mentioned, but there's little space devoted to them; there's rather little background leading, for example, to the very strong statement:
Sometimes I think I should publish this book under a different name, thus sever all ties with my father, against whom, in fact, I wrote this book and will write the ones to follow. Setting aside his last name would be the most eloquent proof of my distance and my resentment.Certainly, there could have been more explaining this -- but Renzi/Piglia's introspection is selective, and/or carefully curated.
He sums up at one point:
Politics, literature, and toxic love affairs with other men's wives have been the only truly persistent things in my life.The Diaries of Emilio Renzi: Formative Years does present all three -- though among the love affairs are at least a few that don't involve other men's wives -- but literature certainly dominates (along with all the incidentals, including the accompanying money-worries), and it makes for an appealing journey with a writer as he comes into (literary) being. The variety, of the longer chapters between diary entries, also makes for a welcome change of pace to the narrative -- and some of these are truly beautifully written.
A convincing look at an author's formative years, it will be interesting to see where Renzi/Piglia takes it from here (and what he returns to) in the two following volumes.
- M.A.Orthofer, 17 January 2018
Argentine author Ricardo Piglia lived 1940 to 2017.
