

the complete review - fiction

Fox



by

Dubravka Ugrešić



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Fox Author: Dubravka Ugrešić Genre: Novel Written: 2017 (Eng. 2018) Length: 308 pages Original in: Croatian Availability: Fox - US Fox - UK Fox - Canada

Croatian title: Lisica

Translated by David Williams and Ellen Elias-Bursać

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : another appealing, far-reaching consideration of writing and the writer-life

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A+ 22/1/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"Ugrešić's novel is a wonder; it’s essential reading for writers and lovers of writing alike." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Fox is a six-part novel, written in the first person, a personal fiction that, both in structure (each of the parts with its own arc that make them feel more self-contained than episodic) and voice, often resembles memoir as well as literary essay. The scenes-from-a-life and the literary rumination are far-ranging, but there are enough common threads running through the work, with Ugrešić circling back to places, times, and people, to make for a cohering whole.

The first part of the novel is billed as: 'A Story about How Stories Come to Be Written' -- but then the entire novel (and, indeed, practically Ugrešić's entire œuvre) reads as an exploration of how stories come to be written (and what better way to do that than by telling stories ?). The central figure here is Russian author Boris Pilnyak (1894-1938), who wrote a work entitled 'A Story about How Stories Come to Be Written' (which, in turn, might be inspired by Japanese author Tanizaki Jun'ichirō); Ugrešić once worked on a master's thesis about Pilnyak, and also describes the year she spent in Moscow in the mid-1970s doing research. Ugrešić finds and draws various connections -- here and throughout --, personal reminiscences combining with literary history and analysis.

Other Russian authors -- exiles, in particular -- also figure later in the novel, including Vladimir Nabokov, but much of Ugrešić's focus is on the Soviet scene before the worst of Stalin's excesses (and then also the effects of the 1930s crackdowns). As she notes: "Pilnyak lived in a time when the literary word was powerful and central", and one of the things she struggles with is how relatively insignificant literature has become in our times. This is reflected both in the international literary scene -- there are numerous episodes of her travelling to literary festivals and academic conferences, which are mostly pretty sad scenes -- and in the question the writer-in-our-times constantly faces:

I live in a time when words have been shunted into a corner. How can one expect users of new technologies, those who have undergone physical and mental metamorphosis, whose language consists of pictures and symbols, to be willing and able to read something that until recently was called a literary text, and today appears under the widely adopted term book ?

Literature, whether I liked it or not, was simply no longer the focus. Even I found the panel about Russian adolescent gangs far more compelling than the papers on a publicly over-rated, effete, middle-aged post-communist writer who had created a literary universe all his own of interest to no one.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 March 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Eastern European literature under review

Other books from Open Letter under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Dubravka Ugrešić was born in 1949, in Yugoslavia (now Croatia). Her writing has been translated into numerous languages. She was awarded the prestigious Heinrich Mann Prize in 2000.

- Return to top of the page -