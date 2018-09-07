Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Charles Bovary, Country Doctor



by

Jean Améry



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Portrait of a Simple Man

German title: Charles Bovary, Landarzt

Translated and with an Introduction by Adrian Nathan West

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : impassioned oddity

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 2/11/2018 Doug Battersby Wall St. Journal . 6/9/2018 Sam Sacks Die Zeit . 20/10/1978 Fritz J. Raddatz

From the Reviews :

"This strange but compelling book is at once a passionate critique and courageous reimagining of Gustave Flaubert’s masterpiece of psychological realism, Madame Bovary . (...) The metafictional self-consciousness and surreal atmosphere of Charles Bovary might suggest an archetypal postmodernist work, but its unwaveringly earnest tone and emotional directness result in something else entirely, a thing apart. (...) Charles Bovary is at its best when Améry follows his central character into the dark places of envy, grief and desire. Yet the success of the fictional chapters serves to underline how awkwardly they sit alongside the essayistic ones." - Doug Battersby, Financial Times





. (...) The metafictional self-consciousness and surreal atmosphere of might suggest an archetypal postmodernist work, but its unwaveringly earnest tone and emotional directness result in something else entirely, a thing apart. (...) is at its best when Améry follows his central character into the dark places of envy, grief and desire. Yet the success of the fictional chapters serves to underline how awkwardly they sit alongside the essayistic ones." - "Améry’s book, nimbly translated from the German by Adrian Nathan West, is a defense of both Charles Bovary and of the qualities that Flaubert is so keen to ridicule: moderation, decency, responsibility. Some of its chapters are literary essays. (...) (T)here’s a satisfying feeling of delayed justice in this brief, thought-provoking book." - Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal





"Es ist eine in ihrer Grazie, intellektuellen Verspieltheit und freundlichen Hartnäckigkeit eher altmodische Denkübung, keineswegs erinnernd an Amérys großes Vorbild Sartre, sondern eher an die poetologischen Anschleichungen Thomas Manns (.....) Diese hochkomplizierte Mischform aus Pastiche und Palimpsest ist Améry hier gelungen; jedenfalls immer da, wo er seiner gallischen Freude an dem Spiel der Ratio Lauf läßt." - Fritz J. Raddatz, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The third chapter (of five) of Charles Bovary, Country Doctor shifts from fiction to essay, author Améry here posing the question(s) that are the foundation of this unusual text:

But how is one to rescue from the morass of enigma, where it lies in disarray, the reality of Charles Bovary, from whom everything -- love, his beloved, his possessions, even his memory -- is taken away, just as he comes to realize he has lived badly ? And what does this even mean: the reality of a figure of art ?

Charles, a man of duty, does what he can. Maybe it isn't much -- but how much more did the great Doctor Achille-Cléophas Flaubert accomplish ?

Gustave Flaubert, I was nothing to you.

Sartre's Flaubert is the Sartre-Flaubert, and should remain such. It is now left to others to discover their own Flaubert-Flaubert, according to the map each sketches out for himself.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 November 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Austrian author Jean Améry (Hans Meier) lived 1912 to 1978.

- Return to top of the page -