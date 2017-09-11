

Return to the Dark Valley



by

Santiago Gamboa



Spanish title: Volver al oscuro valle

Translated by Howard Curtis

B :



B : quite engaging, but presentation feels somewhat clunky

The complete review 's Review :

Return to the Dark Valley is the work of the writer and one-time diplomat called the 'Consul', familiar from Gamboa's earlier Night Prayers -- and even begins with a message from one of the other major characters in that novel, Juana, sending him to Madrid to wait for her.

Though narrated by the Consul, the novel includes several other first-person accounts that he integrates into, and alternates with, his own, a variety that ranges from longer autobiographical accounts to tighter ones of specific events and episodes. Beyond that, there is also a potted biography of the French poet Arthur Rimbaud -- "my most constant companion in all those years of traveling between Asia and Europe", the Consul says -- presented piecemeal over the course of much of the novel

The Consul doesn't reveal very much about himself, and spends much of his time waiting in a southern Europe still out of whack after the financial crisis. Among the major events going on in the background is the terrorist takeover of the local Irish Embassy, not by your usual Islamist group but by Boko Haram. The Consul also does get involved in an altercation with an American, and winds up in hospital, and possibly facing criminal charges. There he meets several of the others who play a significant role in the novel -- notably a fellow Colombian, Manuela Beltrán.

Much of Manuela's story is already familiar to readers by then: a difficult childhood that included horrible abuse by her mother's boyfriend, a dissolute life at the convent school she tried to escape to, and her mother's murder by the boyfriend. Manuela is a very talented poet, and, with some help, does manage to escape her past, and when she begins her studies in Bogotá even finds a woman who appears to foster her talents and supports her -- and becomes her lover. Eventually, however, Manuela is terribly betrayed, and when the Consul encounters her she is still battling the root of all evil that poisoned her life -- the man who abused her and was responsible for the death of her mother:

This is something that hurts me every day. It won't let me breathe. Knowing he's at large chokes the air in me. The thought that he's alive is so invasive it obscures any other thoughts.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 September 2017

About the Author :

Colombian author Santiago Gamboa was born in 1965.

