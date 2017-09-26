

To the Back of Beyond



by

Peter Stamm



German title: Weit über das Land

Translated by Michael Hofmann

Our Assessment:



B : has its charms, but doesn't quite come off

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

" To the Back of Beyond is the story of a midlife crisis. (...) In Michael Hoffman’s translation, Stamm’s prose has a hypnotic quality. (...) His realism is pressed into the service of metaphysics: the idea that others are most alive in our imagination. This is either romantic and consoling, or existentially bleak, depending on your taste. If the rigours of the unsettling form that Stamm has devised limit his freedom to dramatise his characters, this high-wire act between sentimentality and nihilism is nevertheless an ingenious and beautiful creation. " - Luke Brown, Financial Times





is the story of a midlife crisis. (...) In Michael Hoffman’s translation, Stamm’s prose has a hypnotic quality. (...) His realism is pressed into the service of metaphysics: the idea that others are most alive in our imagination. This is either romantic and consoling, or existentially bleak, depending on your taste. If the rigours of the unsettling form that Stamm has devised limit his freedom to dramatise his characters, this high-wire act between sentimentality and nihilism is nevertheless an ingenious and beautiful creation. " - "Das Ganze ist von Anfang bis Ende im Imperfekt erzählt, der klassisch unvollendeten Vergangenheit. Das macht in Peter Stamms aktuellem Roman Weit über das Land Sinn, weil gar nichts perfekt feststeht." - Rose-Maria Gropp, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





Sinn, weil gar nichts perfekt feststeht." - "(I)t’s clear that only Stamm could have dreamed up such a plot, and only he could have pulled it off. It is his genius and his burden. Everything is so thoughtfully put together, so gently and subtly observed, that the question of whether Thomas and Astrid will ever be reunited, if such a thing is even possible, gathers an extraordinary pathos and draws us towards this haunting novel’s final twist." - Tim Parks, The Guardian





"Jenseits dieses Privatismus verliert die Sprache all ihre Widerhaken, verfangen die Worte nicht mehr. Die Welt, die Thomas durchquert, besitzt infolgedessen keine Geheimnisse und kein Gedächtnis. Sie ist glatt. (...) Allerdings fragt man sich dann eben doch, wie mit einer Literatur umzugehen ist, die auch in der Krise, im Geröll, ja noch im Seitensprung vor allem ordentlich bleiben möchte, die keine doppelten Böden einzieht und sich nie verrechnet." - Philipp Theisohn, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Stamm’s interest does not lie in the texture of lives that are usually depicted by novelists in lyrical -- or psychological -- realism, especially in the logical progression of events that generally provides the dynamo for plots. (...) There is very little context, social or economic, except what we can infer from light details. Stamm is not even interested in psychological interiority. He is more concerned about something that I can only call existential" - Neel Mukherjee, New Statesman





"While it’s never sentimental, -- apart, perhaps, from the faintly unsatisfactory ending -- there’s some exceptionally moving writing" - Anthony Cummins, The Observer





"Stamm’s detached style barely even flirts with the idea of suspense. Even though we don’t know how Thomas’s departure will play out, and even though we’d like to find out, the narrative quietly and repeatedly insists that its chief purpose is elsewhere." - Alex Clark, The Spectator





"Der eigentliche Clou des Romans liegt darin, dass sich die auslösende Fantasie, „was wäre, wenn ich einfach wegginge“, noch weiter ausfächert. Dabei bringt Stamm das Kunststück zustande, mit Varianten zu spielen, ohne sich entscheiden zu müssen, was wirklich passiert (in der Romanfiktion) und was Fantasie ist (der Romanfiguren)." - Martin Ebel, Die Welt





"In gewohnter Raffinesse porträtiert der Schweizer Schriftsteller den gescheiterten Versuch eines Mannes, eine unauffällige Rolle auf der Bühne der bürgerlichen Ordnung zu spielen. Stamm ist ein Meister der leisen Dramatik: Er spürt das Scheitern seiner Protagonisten mit einer ruhigen Sprache auf, die in feinen Beobachtungen die Schwere des Alltags trocken zu spiegeln versteht." - Tomasz Kurianowicz, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

To the Back of Beyond begins with Swiss couple Thomas and Astrid settling back in at home after returning from their summer vacation in Spain. Enjoying some wine on the bench if front of the house after they've put the children to bed, Astrid goes in to check on them and doesn't reëmerge that evening; Thomas imagines the scene the next morning, the family of four returning to their everyday routine -- and decides not to stick around to go through that again: he gets up and wanders off. And keeps wandering.

On one of their last day's in Spain: "Let's just stay here, Thomas had said flippantly" -- but apparently he was more serious than Astrid originally thought. Just abandoning one's life, walking away from it all, is unrealistic -- but it's exactly what Thomas winds up doing. And though he wanders off fairly aimlessly, he does take precautions to avoid being seen or followed. From the first, it's pretty clear that Thomas wants to disappear. After a few days he does use his credit card to properly outfit himself -- he left home with essentially nothing, and certainly not the proper gear -- and briefly there's a trace of him, but he remains in the wind.

The novel switches back and forth between Astrid and Thomas, with Astrid not even noticing Thomas disappeared until the next day -- not even sure if he came to bed that night. At first she covers for him, lying to the children and his employer, and she doesn't immediately contact the police. She does then make a connection with a helpful policeman, but there's only so much the authorities can do -- it's not illegal to simply walk out on one's life.

Both sides of the story are told simply and straightforwardly, with elements of absurdity -- one of the first places Thomas chances into is a bordello -- but all fairly realistic: what one does when one hits the road with practically empty pockets, and what one does when one's husband appears to have simply walked out on his life. In a sense, both Thomas and Astrid go on with their lives -- except that they are doing so in drastically changed circumstances.

Astrid: "was always surprised how complicated everything was in his head", but Thomas does seem to have cleared his head and found a certain freedom in walking away from it all:

He felt suddenly present as never before; it was as though he had no past and no future.

Among all the thoughts that filled Astrid's mind in the next few days, there was one that never let go of her: that this was not necessarily real, just one among many possibilities.

For a moment Thomas had the feeling that all was well. The only thing wrong and out of place in the harmonious scene was himself.

They would talk about money, about accommodations and inventories and investments that needed to be made, but never about what really mattered. What was it all for ? In the course of their daily exertions, there was never a moment when they could ask themselves such questions

He wondered how long she could manage to keep the illusion going before she collapsed.

No one seemed to understand that her relationship with Thomas wasn't over just because he wasn't around anymore.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 September 2017

About the Author :

Swiss author Peter Stamm was born in 1963.

