The Seventh Function

of Language



by

Laurent Binet



French title: La septième fonction du langage

Translated by Sam Taylor

"(A) smart, spoof thriller, cheekily taking as its cast the most famous Parisian intellectuals on the scene in 1980 (.....) Numerous outrages on reality are committed. (...) As a thriller, as a detective book, however, The 7th Function of Language soon palls, never even faintly credible. Binet evidently finds intellectual games and narrative trickery more intriguing than addressing the world we live in" - David Sexton, Evening Standard





"Binet geht dabei sehr frei mit den Fakten um. Ohnehin versinkt der Roman recht schnell in einer Aneinanderreihung verbrauchter Klischees. Binet benutzt das intellektuelle Milieu nur noch als Dekor. Die Figuren werden zu Marionetten, ihre Sprache gerät zusehends vulgär, die pornografischen Szenen der schwulen, in Saunabädern oder auf Szenepartys sich treffenden Avantgarde (neben Barthes auch Foucault oder Hervé Guibert) wirken peinlich. (...) Das wissenschaftliche Geschwurbel wirkt nervtötend und erstickt weiteres Interesse an der Sache. Spätestens damit aber hat sich dieser akademische Krimi, und das ist und bleibt er bei über 500 Seiten, selbst ein Bein gestellt." - Thomas Laux, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





" La Septième Fonctiondu langage is certainly frivolous in its portrayal of French Theory, and it is not clear if an alternative is being offered, but to argue piously that its play should be tamed would be to censor what Binet in HHhH calls “the almost unlimited power” of the novel as a form. Laurent Binet may be smiling, but he has not assassinated Roland Barthes." - Neil Badmington, Times Literary Supplement





"Vor allem übertreibt es Die siebte Sprachfunktion mit der Gelehrsamkeit: Der Roman strotzt vor Binnenreferaten über Illokution und Perlokution, über die "French Theory" und über Björn Borg und John McEnroe, deren Match vom schlaumeiernden Semiotiker Simon "gelesen" wird. Nach 500 Seiten hat man großes Verständnis für Bayard, den Intellektuellenhasser." - Jutta Person, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The Seventh Function of Language posits a bit of alternative history, taking as its premise that literary theorist, writer, and philosopher Roland Barthes didn't just accidentally get hit by that laundry van in 1980 -- sustaining injuries that eventually killed him -- but that he was targeted for murder. Barthes had in fact been at a lunch with French presidential candidate François Mitterrand, so there's obvious potential for political intrigue, but the crux of the matter is an invention of Binet's -- a document apparently in Barthes' possession when he was killed, and that was stolen from him after he was run down. Superintendent Jacques Bayard, leading the investigation, is told by no one less than the president of the republic himself, Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, that the document must be recovered because: it: "may pose threat to national security".

The first question -- which Giscard is unwilling to provide an answer to -- is, of course:

What did Barthes possess of such value that someone ot only stole it from him, but they wanted to kill him for it too ?

A negligible curiosity. A nonsensical footnote. Nothing worth killing for, in any case.

Whoever had the knowledge and mastery of such a function would be virtually the master of the world. His power would be limitless.

(There are several small historical inaccuracies that seem to be unintentional, but since the name of the game here is that everything -- even the mistakes -- mean something ..... But, for example, in the fall of 1980 Bayard and Herzog travel through New York City on their way to a conference at Cornell and: "walk up 8th Avenue until they reach the Port Authority Bus Terminal, opposite the gigantic building that houses the New York Times" -- though The New York Times headquarters has only been at 620 Eighth Avenue since 2007 (previously -- and in 1980 --: 229 West 43rd Street). Or, for example, when Derrida speaks at the conference in Cornell he uses as an example: "in what sense does Reagan claim to be Reagan, president of the United States" -- but while Reagan had (presumably) won the election by the time of this fall, 1980 conference, he was only inaugurated in January 1981 (i.e. he could and would only claim to be president-elect, not president).)

Man is an interpreting machine and, with a little imagination, he sees signs everywhere

[A partial (!) list of those who figure in the book includes: Louis Althusser Yuri Andropov, Roland Barthes, Noam Chomsky, Gilles Deleuze, Paul De Man, Jacques Derrida, Umberto Eco, Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, Michel Foucault, Hervé Guibert, Julia Kristeva, Jacques Lacan, Jack Lang, Bernard-Henri Lévy, François Mitterrand, Camille Paglia, Jean Paul Sartre, John Searle, Philippe Sollers, and Tzvetan Todorov.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 May 2017

:

About the Author :

French author Laurent Binet was born in 1972.

