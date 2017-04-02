

the complete review - fiction

Radiant Terminus



by

Antoine Volodine



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Terminus radieux

Translated by Jeffrey Zuckerman

With a Foreword by Brian Evenson

Prix Médicis, 2014

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A : absurd, appalling -- and splendid

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"L'ouvrage peut dès lors se lire comme une fiction politique, un roman d'aventures, une histoire d'amour, voire une fable écologique, tout cela à la fois et bien plus." - Alain Nicholas, L'Humanité





"Comme irradié, ce roman mêle paysages et personnages, sujets et objets dans un même récit apparemment classique, où les frontières de la logique et de la perception sont peu à peu abandonnées. (...) L'immense talent d'écrivain d'Antoine Volodine est d'en faire un chemin romanesque aux pierres plates, jointes au millimètre, rectiligne et presque facile." - Nils C. Ahl, Le Monde





"Radiant Terminus is at once a paean to the unquenchable human spirit and a horrific nightmare about a degrading and depressing immortality. (...) By the end of the book, you’ll feel like you’ve wandered across the bewildering landscape of Volodine’s own mind, and you’ll wonder if he had as much fun with you as Solovyei did with his creations." - Rachel S. Cordasco, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Radiant Terminus is set in a post-apocalyptic future, its terrain the vast expanse of the former Soviet Union -- in this case, also the former Second Soviet Union, as they had another go at it, with even more catastrophic results. The "first serious collapses of the Second Soviet Union" already lie a hundred years in the past, the future that was to be powered by the thousands of nuclear power plants and generators that were built to: "make each production plant, each city neighborhood, each kolkhoz self sufficient" undone because of the inevitable accidents and failures of the generators, rendering huge swaths of irradiated land essentially uninhabitable. Essentially, but not entirely.

The novel begins with two men and a woman -- Kronauer, Ilyushenko, and Vassilissa Marachvili -- who had been fighting the fascist onslaught in the Orbise, a last remnant of the old regime and civilization, before fleeing as complete collapse threatened. They set out for and entered the true badlands, the "empty territories" (which of course aren't quite that empty) rendered largely uninhabitable by the undiminishing radiation. Theirs is a descent: "into the final nightmare" -- more so than they could imagine.

As the novel opens, Vassilissa is dying, and the trio have taken cover and are observing a train that has come to a stop nearby. Kronauer eventually goes to get help, reaching the Radiant Terminus of the title, a former kolkhoz (collective farm) in 'the Levanidovo' whose nuclear reactor, decades earlier, had burned up -- and down, its core melting into the earth, leaving a hole some two kilometers deep, into which the remaining inhabitants still regularly make their offerings, feeding it. Radiant Terminus is the domain of Solovyei, rendered immortal and nearly all-powerful by the radiation; certainly near indestructible:

He always recovers. He hasn't been dead or alive since he was born. The radiation doesn't do anything to him.

This awful kolkhoz matchmaker, this reviver of cadavers, this horrible shadow, this giant impervious to radiation, this shamanic authority from nowhere, this president of nothing, this vampire in the form of a kulak, this strange man sitting on a stool, this abuser, this dominating man, this sleazy man, this unsettling man, this nuclear-reactor creature, this godless and lordless hypnotizer, this manipulator, this monster belonging to who knows what stinking category.

We never fill it up with fuel, Ilyushenko suddenly thought. We never stock up. We go on as if we were outside reality. The locomotive could keep going like this for years.

What's for sure is that he was the complete master of Radiant Terminus. Nobody was permitted to exist in the kolkhoz unless he'd gotten control over them in the heart of their dreams. No one was allowed to struggle in his or her own future unless he was part of it and directing it as he wished. He transformed everyone ito something like puppets, and, so as not to be bored, he created puppets that resisted him or who could deceive him or cause problems, but, in the end, he was the one with the final say on everything. Radiant Terminus wasn't really a kolkhoz, it was more a theater to keep him from spending eternity yawning and waiting for the world to break down and, for those who lived in the village, it was a filthy dream they could never escape.

— It's just theatrics, Myriam Umarik said. It's just a dream. His head skewered or not, doesn't matter. We're all neither dead nor living in Radiant Terminus. We're all bits of Solovyei's dreams. We're all ends and pieces of dreams or poems in his head. What we do to him doesn't matter to him. What Samiya Schmidt did to him that night is like a scene from a book. It doesn't count for anything. It's nothing. It'll pass.

• Then, like it or not, a hole of seven centuries.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 April 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of French literature at the complete review

Other books from Open Letter under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Antoine Volodine was born in 1950.

- Return to top of the page -