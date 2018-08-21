Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Killing Commendatore



Murakami Haruki



Japanese title: 騎士団長殺し

Translated by Philip Gabriel and Ted Goossen

Our Assessment:



B : typical and enjoyable Murakami, though fizzles at the end

See our review for fuller assessment.

¹ review of the first part

² review of the second part

From the Reviews :

"This novel, then, is a sort of bildungsroman, as the character attempts to rediscover his inspiration for painting and create his own unique artistic style. Murakami’s obsession with isolating his characters continues (.....) This book fails most in its narrative point of view. Murakami tells story in retrospect: We know from the opening pages that the protagonist is in Odawara for nine months, that he reconciles with his wife in the end and that he’s telling the story from a point in the future." - Daniel Morales, The Japan Times





"Viel spricht dafür, dass dieser erste Band nur die Exposition eines im nächsten Teil noch viel turbulenteren Geschehens ist. Murakami war so freundlich, die Mäuselöcher dorthin wenigstens freizulegen. In die Grube, aus der zum ersten Mal das nächtliche Läuten drang, führt nun eine Leiter hinab. (...) Man liest dieses Buch in einem Atemzug und stellt dann fest, dass eigentlich alle Erzählstränge noch offen zutage liegen." - Ronald Düker, Die Zeit





"Im Großen und Ganzen ereignet sich nicht viel mehr, als dass zwei einsame Vorruheständler in einem betörenden Retro-Idyll in den japanischen Bergen tausend Seiten und neun Monate lang um ein halbwüchsiges Mädchen kreisen, über dessen Busengröße ein etwas penetrantes Gewese veranstaltet wird. (...) Die Fernsehbilder vom Erdbeben und von der Nuklearkatastrophe von Fukushima, die auf den letzten Seiten durch den Roman huschen, machen die Sehnsucht nach der literarisch ansprechend möblierten Privat-Grabkammer, als die sich dieser Roman empfiehlt, nur noch dringender." - Iris Radisch, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

[Note that the English translation of Killing Commendatore has a page-count that is significantly lower than that of the Japanese original or, for example, the German and Dutch translations (all of which were originally printed in two separate volumes). While page-count comparisons do not necessarily reflect fidelity to the original (word-count will obviously differ from language to language; the number of words per page can differ greatly from edition to edition, etc.), the disparity here is large enough (hundreds of pages) to suggest that, as with several previous Murakami translations into English, significant portions of the text were, unconscionably, cut in the US/UK version(s).]

Killing Commendatore is the story of a thirty-six-year-old painter whose life was upended when his wife of six years, Yuzu, suddenly told him that she couldn't live with him any longer. The break up was sudden and abrupt, the husband -- the narrator of the story -- accepting what happens and immediately moving out -- it's his only condition: "That I'm the one who leaves here. And I do it today. I'd like you to stay behind".

At the time, a Sunday in mid-March, and in the months that follow the break also seems to be an almost entirely complete one. The narrator tosses his phone, has practically no contact with Yuzu, and signs the divorce papers as soon as he receives them. But in the novel's first pages he sums up that time and slips in that, in the end, everything worked out after all:

Back then my wife and I had dissolved our marriage, the divorce papers all signed and sealed, but afterward things happened and we ended up making a go of marriage one more time.

Tomohiko Amada had "adapted" the world of Mozart's opera into the Asuka period. A fascinating experiment, for sure. That, I recognized. But why was that adaption necessary ?

Menshiki has an ulterior motive for everything. Never wastes a move, that fellow. It is the only way he knows.

But it's too wide for a well, and the stone wall around it is so elaborately constructed. It couldn't have been easy to build. I suppose they must have had some important purpose in mind to construct something that took this much time and effort.

The longer I looked at the painting, the less clear was the threshold between reality and unreality, flat and solid, substance and image.

But was this the real world ?

I looked around. So much was familiar. The breeze through the window carried a familiar smell, the sounds outside were familiar sounds

Just because it looked like the real world at first glance, however, didn't mean that was necessarily the case. It might be no more than my assumption.

As I gazed at my reflection I wondered, Where am I headed ? Before that, though, the question was Where have I come to ? Where is this place ? No, before that even I needed to ask, Who the hell am I ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 August 2018

About the Author :

Japanese author Murakami Haruki (村上春樹) was born January 12, 1949. He attended Waseda University. He has written several internationally acclaimed bestsellers and is among the best-known contemporary Japanese writers.

