the complete review - biography

The History of Akbar

Volume 1



by

Abu'l-Fazl



Volume 1

Persian title: اكبر نامه

Translated and edited by Wheeler M. Thackston

Previously translated by Henry Beveridge as The Akbar Nāmā of Abu-L-Fazl (3 vols.; 1902-39)

(3 vols.; 1902-39) This is a bilingual edition, with the original Persian text printed facing the English

Our Assessment:



(-) : almost preposterously effusive, but quite fascinating

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Bulletin of the SOAS . 2/2016 Derryl N. MacLean The NY Rev. of Books . 24/9/2015 Roberto Calasso

The complete review 's Review :

Abu'l-Fazl was long an insider in the Mughal court during the reign of Akbar (b.1542, d.1605; reigned 1556 to 1605), and, as translator Wheeler M. Thackston explains in his Introduction, he was commanded in 1588: "to write a history of the reigns of the Timurid sovereigns of India", and the resulting work was the Akbarnāma -- the massive The History of Akbar (the Murty Classical Library of India/Harvard University Press edition is now up to five volumes).

As Thackston notes:

The History of Akbar is far from a simple record of history. It represents an attempt on Abu'l-Fazl's part to apotheosize Akbar.

His breath kindles the brazier of the banquet of the spirit; his kindness fans the dawn of miracles; his justice brings forth sprouts from nature as temperate as Farvardin; his character is brimful of laughter from the breeze of Urdibihisht; the element of his body is a tried and true ascetic in solving enigmas; his sound intellect is a trusted adviser in discovering secrets; his exterior has the splendor of Jamshed and the glory of Fredun; his interior has the wisdom of Socrates and the perspicacity of Plato; he is disciplined externally and internally

What then can I, a mere speck of dust, have in common with the world-illuminating sun of holiness ? [...] If a creature cannot succeed in knowing the creator so as to speak a few words in praise of his hidden marvels or take a few steps in the wilderness of understanding his secrets, how can it be right for him to enter the realm of the creator ? For one not admitted to court, to speak of a king's private apartments is to expose oneself to common ridicule.

I was lucky: I became wealthy. I was a singer of words: I became a reciter of praise. At the threshold of metaphor I opened the door to reality. I was a simpleton: I became a writer of subtlety.

Insomuch as I consider it impolite to mention explicitly the name of the emperor of the horizon of this book, which is a record of divine praise, I will refer to him as His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M.)

In short, if one looks dispassionately, it is apparent from every one of the horoscopes given in diagram that in terms of ability to know and recognize God, magnificence of power and position, and outward and inward augustness, he can have no equal.

Enoch's son Methuselah has so many children they were difficult to count. After his father's death he became chief of his tribe and called upon the people to worship God. When he was 900 years old he had a son named Lamech. After that, he lived another 290 years.

Although storyteller's of the age, who deluge us with words, attribute the first two floods to the entire world, apparently it was not so, for in India, where there are books several thousand years old, there is no trace of either of these floods.

Out of madness and drunkenness they decided to go and take the Deccan, and in their intoxication they thus set down the slopes of their own destruction.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 November 2018

:

Harvard University Press publicity page

Abu’l-Fażl at Encyclopædia Iranica

About the Author :

Abū al-Faz̤l ibn Mubārak (ابو الفضل بن مبارک) lived 1551 to 1602.

