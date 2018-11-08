|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Insurrecto
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : bustling, interesting take on history and the memory and representation of it
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Film is central to Insurrecto, and even beyond that it is a cinematic novel.
An introductory six-page 'Cast of Characters' offers some guidance to what lies ahead in the two-part novel.
Part One is: 'A Mystery', bringing together Chiara Brasi -- daughter of filmmaker Ludo Brasi, in whose professional footsteps she has followed -- and Magsalin, a Philippines-born writer and translator ("hence her professional name: Magsalin. (It means to translate in her maternal grandfather's tongue, Tagalog.)") whom Chiara wants to hire to accompany her as she researches a horrific massacre of Filipinos by American troops in Balangiga, Samar, in 1901.
Part Two is: 'Duel Scripts', as both women come closer to the event -- traveling in that direction, but also via their script-visions of how to present this material (as Magsalin has gone beyond her original remit and come up with her own 'translation' of Chiara's screenplay -- which the latter does not take kindly to: "You are replacing the story. It's not a version. It's an invasion").
The Balangiga incident of 1901 is a true story in two parts, a blip in the Philippine-American War (which is a blip in the Spanish-American War, which is a blip in latter-day outbreaks of imperial hysteria in Southeast Asian wars, which are a blip in the infinite spiral of human aggression in the livid days of this dying planet, and so on).The relationship between America and the Philippines -- historical and lingering-contemporary -- comes up in a variety of ways, including Magsalin's (and, to a lesser extent, Chiara's) experiences in both. The Philippines of both previous decades and the present-day is full of American references -- music, especially (Elvis, most notably), but also film and, for example, the lingering memories of the 'Thrilla in Manila', the 1975 boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.
Magsalin, in particular, struggles with this strange overlay of connections, nicely handled by Apostol. So also:
Manila is necrotized in America, too -- scar tissue so deeply hidden and traumatized no one needs to know it. One is in the other and the other is in one, she thought, feeling ill in Nashville. Her self overdubbed, multiplied, intercut, and hyperlinked, but which is to be master, she wondered, feeling dizzy, about to fall (she also had too much Kentucky bourbon).Chiara is also confronting her own past, in the form of her long-absent father, Ludo, who directed on location in the Philippines in the 1970s -- his own Vietnam movie: "now more or less forgotten, though at one point it was thought The Unintended would challenge the genius of Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now -- except be less commercial ?" And it turns out Magsalin's return to her homeland is also an attempt to deal with a similar great personal loss of her own, that had led her to leave the country.
The 'dueling' scripts have different takes on the Balangiga incident: the one is set in 1901, with a Cassandra Chase, an American photographer witnessing the events, while the other is set in the 1970s, around Ludo's on-site filming (and a filming of the filming ...). These are very different takes, addressing the subject-matter more, and less, directly.
Insurrecto is a busy novel of overlapping stories and different perspectives, presented in fast chapters, with brisk dialogue and, often, quick sequences of short paragraphs leaping quickly forward across broad swathes of material. Magsalin is also writing a book -- a mystery -- which is also, of course, this very book; another mystery writer, Stéphane Réal (or not so real ?), also deceased, also figures in the story. In conclusion, Apostol also offers a finale section of 'Notes', expanding on some of the characters and details, including what happens after the end of (the main part of) the novel (e.g. cleverly re. Magsalin: "Only a few more pages, and her mystery novel will be done").
The overlay and mix of stories is both dazzling and dizzying. The various stories are very different -- just as Chiara and Magsalin are very different characters -- yet much of the substance at the heart is the same, just seen and re-seen in entirely different ways. So also for both Chiara and Magsalin this voyage is a coming to terms with significant men in their lives they have lost; typically, too, as different as they are -- and as different as their scripts are -- they carry identical bags (as also in identical baggage, of a sort) -- which, of course, at one point get switched.
At times hyperactive and so dense with its layers of allusion, Insurrecto is a sometimes frustrating but always lively read. Apostol can overwhelm -- both in approach and in some of the horrors that are described here, down to the physicality of some of the characters (notably one Randles the sergeant, about whom she sums up (but not before going into great detail): "Every orifice in his body is corrupt").
It is an interesting engagement with history and culture -- and the possibilities (and difficulties) of artistic representation and interpretation thereof --, bubbling over with activity and thought. It is meant to be slippery, and it certainly is.
- M.A.Orthofer, 17 November 2018
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Filipino author Gina Apostol was born in 1963.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2018 the complete review