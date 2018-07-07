

Farewell, My Orange



by

Iwaki Kei



Japanese title: さようなら、オレンジ

Translated by Meredith McKinney

Our Assessment:



B : a bit spare, but solid life-portraits of characters thrust into another language and life

The complete review 's Review :

Farewell, My Orange is set in a seaside town in Australia, but its main characters are both relative newcomers to this country (and language) -- both refugees, in different ways. The novel's chapters alternate between ones focused on a young woman, Salimah/Nakichi who came from Africa with her husband and two young sons -- actual refugees --, and the Japanese Echidna/Sayuri, who came here with her husband, who is pursuing an academic career at the local university. (The different names for the characters can, initially, be a bit confusing; the reason why they are referred to by different names, depending on the chapter, is eventually (very late on) explained.) The chapters focused on Echidna/Sayuri consist of letters and e-mails she sends -- more detailed ones, which she addresses to her teacher/mentor, who is encouraging her to keep up with her (creative) writing, as well as some very brief announcements that are sent to a larger circle. The chapters focused on Salimah/Nakichi are presented in the third person, and more generally describe her life and activities.

The novel covers several years in these two characters' lives, which run parallel and largely separate, but also have some overlaps. Both struggle in trying to adapt to living abroad, making few personal connections. Both have some family difficulties as well: Salimah/Nakichi's husband abandons her and her sons, and then, a few years later, one of their sons moves away to live with him, while Echidna/Sayuri's husband, while supportive, is busy and often absent -- and the family also suffers a great personal tragedy. Both struggle, in particular, with the language: as Echidna/Sayuri explains to her teacher: "we can only make our way through English. We can only rely on this language in order to be treated as human beings".

The two women both wind up taking the same English-as-a-second-language class. The one on offer at the local college lumps all levels together:

There was no beginning, intermediate, or advanced; the motley collection of students hathered in the one room spent their time doing neutral activities that all levels could handle.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 November 2018

About the Author :

Japanese author Iwaki Kei (岩城けい) was born in 1971.

