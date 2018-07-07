|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Farewell, My Orange
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : a bit spare, but solid life-portraits of characters thrust into another language and life
See our review for fuller assessment.
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Farewell, My Orange is set in a seaside town in Australia, but its main characters are both relative newcomers to this country (and language) -- both refugees, in different ways.
The novel's chapters alternate between ones focused on a young woman, Salimah/Nakichi who came from Africa with her husband and two young sons -- actual refugees --, and the Japanese Echidna/Sayuri, who came here with her husband, who is pursuing an academic career at the local university.
(The different names for the characters can, initially, be a bit confusing; the reason why they are referred to by different names, depending on the chapter, is eventually (very late on) explained.)
The chapters focused on Echidna/Sayuri consist of letters and e-mails she sends -- more detailed ones, which she addresses to her teacher/mentor, who is encouraging her to keep up with her (creative) writing, as well as some very brief announcements that are sent to a larger circle.
The chapters focused on Salimah/Nakichi are presented in the third person, and more generally describe her life and activities.
There was no beginning, intermediate, or advanced; the motley collection of students hathered in the one room spent their time doing neutral activities that all levels could handle.Salimah/Nakichi barely has any command of the language at first, and the writing system is unfamiliar to her too; she had some schooling in her homeland, but all this is new to her. (The war-torn homeland she fled is never identified; Echidna/Sayuri thinks she is: "a refugee from the Sudan or Somalia" ("her native language is tribal, and though she says she's learned some Arabic, she couldn't get to the classes properly because of the chaos in her country"), which is plausible; the jacket-copy on the book claims she is from Nigeria, which is not.) It takes her years to get a grip on the language, and to be able to read well, but she does make slow, consistent progress.
Echidna/Sayuri's reading and writing skills are more advanced, though English continues to remain something of a barrier. But she also sees examples of the importance of language-knowledge elsewhere -- regularly reading to a trucker-neighbor who happens to be illiterate, for example. She is encouraged to continue her own academic studies -- but the more rudimentary ESL class also proves an environment that provides the support she eventually needs.
Soon after arriving, Salimah/Nakichi got a job cutting and packaging meat at a local supermarket -- a job her husband had given up on. She works the night shift, with horrible hours, but she's a very good worker, picking up the skills quickly, and, even if she has difficulty communicating, becomes a model employee. Eventually, a broken Echidna/Sayuri also comes to work there, which draws the women closer again.
Somewhat choppily, the novel tells the story of these two women's changing worlds as they adapt to living in Australia. Despite how different their lives and many of their circumstances are, they face many of the same hardships -- struggling financially; emotionally damaged by ruptures in their families. They both manage to find stronger holds with time, growing comfortable with their situations and prospects, in no small part because their command of the local language improves. Echidna/Sayuri's long evolution into a writer finally comes to fruition, as she finds herself on firm enough footing to find her voice, and a story (hmmm, wonder what that could be ....) -- facilitated by the strong support of friends she has and makes, and then a new start with her own family; Salimah/Nakichi finds stability and satisfaction in her job and then with the one son who remains with her, finding joy in seeing how he manages to fit in.
Echidna/Sayuri sees in everything Salimah/Nakichi has gone through how: "a second language is a second chance". For her own writing -- at least of the story she wants to tell --, she turns (back) to Japanese, but it is a firm hold in English that give both her and Salimah/Nakichi the footing they need.
Farewell, My Orange is a fairly appealing and certainly affecting small tale of lives from very different cultures and backgrounds meeting (aside from the main duo several of the secondary characters also have somewhat unusual backgrounds, from the workplace supervisor to the trucker-neighbor) and how they find their ways in small-town Australia. Covering several years -- and looking back also to, for example, the world and life Salimah/Nakichi fled --, the novel can feel skimpy on the transitions, all the more noticeably because specific events and encounters are treated so very up-close and intimately, but on the whole it's reasonably successful.
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 November 2018
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Japanese author Iwaki Kei (岩城けい) was born in 1971.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2018 the complete review