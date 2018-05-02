

B+ : neat variation on the struggling-writer-story

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Australian A 7/10/2017 Sunil Badami Financial Times B+ 24/11/2017 Carl Wilkinson The Guardian . 4/11/2017 Andrew Motion Literary Review . 11/2017 Lucian Robinson Sydney Morning Herald . 2/10/2017 Peter Kenneally The Times . 11/11/2017 John Sutherland TLS . 7/11/2017 Simon Caterson The Washington Post . 5/4/2018 William Giraldi

"While some Booker winners struggle to achieve the same critical acclaim for their next book, Flanagan, with this intensely personal novel, may have written an even better one. And when he candidly and honestly confronts the raw truths of the writing life and the family life, material and spiritual poverty, love and despair and desire, he touches on genuine brilliance, leavened by moments of wry humour. It’s funny, of course, because it’s true." - Sunil Badami, The Australian





" First Person is both comic and frightening. At times I caught a glimpse of Money -era Martin Amis in Flanagan’s satirical asides on the Australian publishing industry (.....) And there’s a hint, too, of an epochal gloom that is redolent of the The Great Gatsby . (...) Although structurally Flanagan struggles to reconcile the comedy and tragedy, and his musings on fact versus fiction, the self versus the collective, into a distinct whole, First Person , too, is studded with sharp, breath-catching observations about the finite nature of life. " - Carl Wilkinson, Financial Times





The outlines of much of First Person appear to closely follow real-life: in 1991, while a struggling, would-be author working on his first novel, his wife pregnant with twins, Richard Flanagan was made an offer he couldn't refuse: ghost-write -- in just a few weeks -- the memoirs of Australia's most notorious con man, John Friedrich, who was about to go on trial for fraud (to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollar). In First Person the author narrating the story is Kif Kehlmann, the con man is Siegfried Heidl, and the year is 1992, but many of the other details are clearly true-to-life -- including Heidl/Friedrich's slippery notion of anything resembling truth and facts, not giving his ghostwriter much to work with.

It's strictly a work-for-hire project -- Kif won't see any royalties -- and the ten thousand dollars he's being paid is a fraction of what Heidl is getting, but given how little he's scraping together at his other odd jobs, and given his wife's near-term state, it's an opportunity Kif can't pass up. It's immediately clear, however, that Heidl isn't very forthcoming. There's not just an air of mystery to him, he continues to operate like a black hole, and barely offers stories or explanations of any kind. From his background -- he maintains, despite his obvious German accent, that he was born and raised in Australia -- to his business dealings, everything remains, at best, opaque, and Kif struggles to get together anywhere near enough material to fill out a book. All the while under intense time pressure.

Heidl suggests -- and is completely satisfied with the idea -- that: "The achievement invents the life it needs in way of explanation", but the problem with that turns out to be Heidl's rather limited and dubious achievements, best summed-up by his big-concept and big-money idea, which turns out to have been a vast number of shipping containers -- over two hundred -- each supposedly filled with state of the art material, and all, except one show-piece, in fact empty -- and: "they weren't even real shipping containers, much too flimsy, just cheap copies for set dressing".

A longtime friend of Kif's, Ray, works for Heidl. Kif and Ray had some wild, adventurous times together in their younger days, and there's the clear suggestion that there's still an air of danger around Ray's activities for Heidl. If not broken by Heidl, Ray clearly feels sullied -- and doesn't see any way out:

He's like slime, Ray said, looking into the sea wrack of his glass. He covers you. And you can't get him off. That's my dream. He's all over me, this slime, this fuckn awful green slime, dragging me under, and I scrub and I scrub, but I can't get him off.

I just wanted to say one thing. Do it, but don't trust him. You understand ?

No. Not really.

Don't tell him anything about yourself. You understand ?

No. Ray --

Give him nothing. Don't let him in.

I've written my book in spite of you, and now all I'm asking is one thing; just one. Just help me correct any obvious errors in the lies I've made up on your behalf.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 May 2018

Australian author Richard Flanagan was born in 1961 and has won numerous literary prizes for his first three novels.

