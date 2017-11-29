Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Special Envoy



by

Jean Echenoz



A Spy Novel

French title: Envoyée spéciale

Translated by Sam Taylor

Our Assessment:



B+ : playfully written fun

From the Reviews :

"Il y a néanmoins quelque chose d’étrange, dans un récit ouvertement situé de nos jours, à lire les aven­tures fomentées par de vieux ­barbouzes qui s’adjoignent les services de véritables bras cassés. Tout droit sortis des années 1970 ou 1980, certes mis à l’écart par leur hiérarchie, ils ­détonnent un peu à l’heure de Big Brother et du renseignement technologique." - Florence Bouchy, Le Monde





"Das alles bereitet grosses Vergnügen: Weil die Thrillerhandlung straff gespannt ist, dabei einerseits mit vielen Einzelheiten anschaulich wird (...), andererseits derart mit Details garniert ist (...), dass die Detailliertheit selbst ins Absurde kippt." - Albrecht Buschmann, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Esos impagables guiños metaficcionales que ponen la tramoya al descubierto y los apóstrofes al lector, que teatralizan el relato y distorsionan los personajes, resultan fundamentales para que el lector advierta hasta qué punto Echenoz se siente cómodo jugando a escribir una novela de espías de pega." - Javier Aparicio Maydeu, El País





"A la fin du bal, reste le plaisir de s’être senti mené par un danseur confirmé, d’avoir joui de l’élégance de la syntaxe, appris deux ou trois vocables, retrouvé des morceaux de jazz et dansé avec des silhouettes désarmantes, pathétiques, immondes, vivantes." - Isabelle Rüf, Le Temps





"Dieser Roman lebt nicht von der Handlung. Es geht hier, wie immer bei diesem Schriftsteller, ganz radikal und einzig und allein um die Erzählkunst. (...) Dass es so großen Spaß macht, diesen Roman zu lesen, liegt wohl daran, dass man den Spaß spürt, den es gemacht haben muss, ihn zu schreiben." - Ronald Düker, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

Special Envoy is billed as A Spy Novel -- at least in its English edition (though not the French original) -- and there is indeed international intrigue and an elaborate plot in the novel that eventually finds several of the characters in North Korea, their mission nothing less than: "You're going to destabilize North Korea". But it's also a whole lot more, and less, than that.

The novel opens:

I want a woman, the general declared. A woman is what I need, you see.

We will, of course, provide you with more details of this story, as and when they reach us, in the next chapter.

We thought it would be good if this little-known zoological phenomenon were brought to the attention of the wider public. Naturally, said public has the right to object that such a piece of information seems purely digressive, a mere didactic amusement, permitting us to bring the chapter to a smooth ending without any connection to our actual story. To this objection, which is of course admissible, we would like to respond as we did earlier: for now.

And first of all, Pierre Michon, a question that seems to me central to your work: the style, by which I mean that singular manner that is your own, does that provoke the content or is it the consequence of that content ? I don't know if I'm making myself clear. Absolutely, absolutely, answered Michon after a long silence, but it's perhaps a little more complicated than that. It's not binary, you see. He was about to say more when the bedroom door opened without warning

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 November 2017

About the Author :

French author Jean Echenoz has won numerous literary prizes.

