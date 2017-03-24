|
Mathias Énard's Zone was just a single-sentence flow of story; Compass is slightly more conventional in appearance and structure, but is also essentially a stream-of-consciousness narrative in real time, a largely sleepless night suffered by Franz Ritter, spent mainly in reflection of times gone by and of Sarah, half a world away (in Sarawak, Malaysia).
Franz Ritter is an Austrian musicologist, long drawn to the Arabic, Turkish, and Persian worlds -- 'the Orient', for convenience sake, here -- , but now more comfortable in his domestic Viennese retreat -- "even if it means suffering from insomnia, illness, and Gruber's dog".
He is apparently seriously ill -- the (unspecified) diagnosis now made, though still awaiting further confirmation, but inevitable terrible decline looming all too closely.
The new, official death sentence weighs on him, as does the other news of the day: a twenty-page article he's received -- an old-fashioned offset -- from Sarah (that begins with a discussion of Sadegh Hedayat and his The Blind Owl (a memorable book his thoughts return to elsewhere too, in this swirling narrative)).
The Orient is an imagined construction, an ensemble of representations from which everyone picks what they like, wherever they are.Franz/Énard's tour of orientalists and their (mis)adventures -- including Franz's own -- make for fascinating stories. The often colorful cast of historical characters, which include Joseph von Hammer-Purgstall, Marga d'Andurain, and Robert Musil's cousin Alois, make for entertaining fun, but there's also a great deal of thoughtful consideration of connexions, especially of how 'the Orient' has played into Western thought and, especially, art.
Occasionally, Franz/Énard can overwhelm in their quick leaps and layering of references:
[...] but in fact the Orient of Madrus, still a reflection, another Third-Orient; it's the Orient, when all is said and done, of Mallarmé and L:a Revue blanche, the eroticism of Pierre Louÿs, a representation, an interpretation. As in Joseph Roth's Tale of the 1002nd Night or Hofmannsthal's Scheherazade, the motifs of the Nights are used to suggest, to create a tension in a European context; the shah's desire, in Roth's novel, to sleep with Countess W. sets off an entirely Viennese intrigue, the way Rimsky-Korsakov's ballets in Scheherazade or Mata Hari's dances serve to arouse the Parisian bourgeoisie: in the end, any relationship they had with a so-called real Orient matters little.This is a literary, reverentially referential work -- not only with its nods towards the Arabicists or Hedayat, but having Franz also read and return to the likes of Fernando Pessoa, Balzac, and all the predictable Austrians (from Grillparzer through Musil to Bernhard). Franz has his limits -- Freud is dismissed as a charlatan -- but he's a cultured scholar who roams with easy facility across centuries and cultures, weaving this colorful tapestry.
A commentary on the conflicts, new and old of West versus East, but cleverly, sharply focused on the cultural rather than more overtly political (or religious -- even as these, of course, also play their roles), Compass is a novel for, more than of, our times, often comic but ultimately deeply serious in its considerations of cross-cultural influences, and a reminder of the significant roles (and many misinterpretations of) of 'the Orient' in European culture.
So much now weighs on Franz -- inescapably, all the history he's accumulated, but personally, too, his own confrontation with mortality (and, before that, the promise of what should be, medically, an ugly decline) as well as the literally out of reach woman whom he can't get out of his thoughts, a debate-partner (among much else) debating now at such a distant remove. Énard manages to make what is essentially this sleep-deprived protagonist's monologue consistently entertaining -- no wonder he can't sleep, with all this bubbling in his mind -- with enough of the human to the story to make even the more obscurely scholarly go down comfortably easily.
A fine piece of writing, and a very enjoyable work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 24 March 2017
French author Mathias Énard was born in 1972.
