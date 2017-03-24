

Compass



by

Mathias Énard



Title: Compass Author: Mathias Énard Genre: Novel Written: 2015 (Eng. 2017) Length: 451 pages Original in: French Availability: Compass - US Compass - UK Compass - Canada Boussole - Canada Boussole - France Kompass - Deutschland Bussola - Italia Brújula - España

French title: Boussole

Translated by Charlotte Mandell

Prix Goncourt, 2015

Our Assessment:



A- : rich and fascinating mind- and (Oriental-)world-tour

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 10/3/2017 Tobias Grey Harper's . 3/2017 Christopher Beha Le Monde . 3/9/2015 Raphaëlle Leyris NZZ A+ 8/9/2016 Vanessa de Senarclens Die Zeit . 24/11/2016 Ijoma Mangold

From the Reviews :

"Ritter’s perception of himself as a socially awkward, underachieving mummy’s boy is the joke of the novel. (...) Enard (...) occasionally overstuffs Compass with the kind of Orientalist arcana that might be better suited to a scholarly essay. However, when he concentrates on storytelling, as he does in the novel’s second half, there are passages of pure delight with rare insight into the human condition. " - Tobias Grey, Financial Times





with the kind of Orientalist arcana that might be better suited to a scholarly essay. However, when he concentrates on storytelling, as he does in the novel’s second half, there are passages of pure delight with rare insight into the human condition. " - "There is something Sebaldian in Ritter’s encyclopedic erudition and the seamless way that he shifts between personal and historical memory. (...) Compass stands a fair chance of finding the wider American audience it deserves, if only for its timeliness." - Christopher Beha, Harper's





stands a fair chance of finding the wider American audience it deserves, if only for its timeliness." - "On retrouve quelque chose de cet effet dans le très hypnotique Boussole , dont chaque page sort le lecteur de lui-même, le confronte à une infinité de sujets et de personnages dont il ignore tout pour les lui rendre proches." - Raphaëlle Leyris, Le Monde





, dont chaque page sort le lecteur de lui-même, le confronte à une infinité de sujets et de personnages dont il ignore tout pour les lui rendre proches." - "Mathias Enard ist mit seinem Goncourt-Preis-gekrönten Kompass ein Meisterwerk geglückt -- er verschränkt akademisches Wissen mit einer aussergewöhnlichen Liebesgeschichte." - Vanessa de Senarclens, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





ein Meisterwerk geglückt -- er verschränkt akademisches Wissen mit einer aussergewöhnlichen Liebesgeschichte." - "Kompass ist das Antidot zur identitären Bewegung, die davon überzeugt ist, dass es ursprüngliche, reine Identitäten gibt, zu denen die Völker zu ihrem Heil nur zurückkehren müssen. Énard erzählt hingegen davon, wie unsere Identitäten immer schon Ergebnisse des Austauschs und der Vermischung sind." - Ijoma Mangold, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

Mathias Énard's Zone was just a single-sentence flow of story; Compass is slightly more conventional in appearance and structure, but is also essentially a stream-of-consciousness narrative in real time, a largely sleepless night suffered by Franz Ritter, spent mainly in reflection of times gone by and of Sarah, half a world away (in Sarawak, Malaysia). Franz Ritter is an Austrian musicologist, long drawn to the Arabic, Turkish, and Persian worlds -- 'the Orient', for convenience sake, here -- , but now more comfortable in his domestic Viennese retreat -- "even if it means suffering from insomnia, illness, and Gruber's dog". He is apparently seriously ill -- the (unspecified) diagnosis now made, though still awaiting further confirmation, but inevitable terrible decline looming all too closely. The new, official death sentence weighs on him, as does the other news of the day: a twenty-page article he's received -- an old-fashioned offset -- from Sarah (that begins with a discussion of Sadegh Hedayat and his The Blind Owl (a memorable book his thoughts return to elsewhere too, in this swirling narrative)).

Franz is in the here and now -- listening to the radio, reading through Sarah's pages -- but drifts off in various speculations, memories, and the occasional actual dream (sleep is elsuive but not entirely out of reach). He recalls his own time in Turkey, and traveling in Syria, and Iran (during the revolution, no less) -- including some adventures shared with Sarah. He acknowledges, with some regret, a momma's-boy passivity that has held him back -- reflected even in his profession: "I ... I don't play any instruments. I just study. I listen and write, if you prefer" -- and while he has retreated to his hometown Sarah has moved on -- even: "reconstructed herself by going further east, more profoundly into herself".

Franz discusses Sarah's thesis -- he was present when she defended it -- and the resulting book, tellingly titled Désorients. And there's also another: "Dévorations, her book on the eaten heart, the revelatory heart and all kinds of joy terrors of symbolic cannibalism". Much of what goes through Ritter's mind is about his complex relationship with Sarah -- which also reflects the larger theme of the work, his -- and indeed the historical European -- relationship with 'the Orient'.

Franz saw Iran transformed under the revolution, and now he hears of the destruction in contemporary war-torn Syria -- worlds (and pasts) further lost. They also reflect his personal condition, as he apparently stands at the precipice of disastrous physical decline (before his illness actually kills him).

Much of the novel has Franz go over old accounts and approaches, of varying sorts, to 'the Orient' -- though as Sarah insists:

The Orient is an imagined construction, an ensemble of representations from which everyone picks what they like, wherever they are.

[...] but in fact the Orient of Madrus, still a reflection, another Third-Orient; it's the Orient, when all is said and done, of Mallarmé and L:a Revue blanche, the eroticism of Pierre Louÿs, a representation, an interpretation. As in Joseph Roth's Tale of the 1002nd Night or Hofmannsthal's Scheherazade, the motifs of the Nights are used to suggest, to create a tension in a European context; the shah's desire, in Roth's novel, to sleep with Countess W. sets off an entirely Viennese intrigue, the way Rimsky-Korsakov's ballets in Scheherazade or Mata Hari's dances serve to arouse the Parisian bourgeoisie: in the end, any relationship they had with a so-called real Orient matters little.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 March 2017

About the Author :

French author Mathias Énard was born in 1972.

