The Consequences



Niña Weijers



Dutch title: De consequenties

Translated by Hester Velmans

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Frankfurter Rundschau . 23/12/2016 Cornelia Geissler Le Monde . 2/3/2017 Florence Noiville

From the Reviews :

"Minnie bricht gern ihre selbst auferlegten Regeln. Sie ist eine schillernde Figur in einem klugen Roman über die Kunst zu leben -- mit vielen Überraschungen." - Cornelia Geissler, Frankfurter Rundschau





"La naissance. L’identité flottante. Qui on est dans le regard d’autrui… Ces thèmes sont au cœur des Conséquences. Au début, pourtant, le livre ressemble davantage à une série de variations brillantes sur la scène artistique contemporaine. (...) Dès les premières pages, le ton est donné. Ironique et acidulé. Weijers se moque du narcissisme extrême qui imprègne ce milieu." - Florence Noiville, Le Monde

The complete review 's Review :

The central figure in The Consequences is Minnie Panis, an up-and-coming artist in her twenties. The novel opens with a Prologue which sees her falling through a patch of ice, on 11 February 2012: "The day Minnie Panis vanished from her own life for the third time". Most of the rest of the novel is set in the time around that event -- especially what leads up to it -- although two sections move back to her infancy (1984) and childhood (1991).

Minnie was born very prematurely, and even as an adult is below average size -- still "childishly petite" as a full-grown adult. She does not know who her father is -- something her mother, the indispensable right-hand person of the director of the Cancer Society, never talks about. Mother and daughter aren't terribly close -- meeting regularly, but on neutral ground, not at each other's homes, for example --, each something of a mystery to the other.

Among the mysteries is the baffling one of Minnie's name -- one she finds she shares only with the Disney mouse-character (and: "the creepy old lady in Rosemary's Baby");

It was hard to imagine her mother, who strove for the utmost degree of normality and conformity, choosing that name. And so Minnie chose to assume it had been her father.

shadow Minnie her for three weeks and photograph her. He was to work from a distance, with the utmost discretion, and under no circumstances would he ever interfere, no matter what. There was to be no contact between them during this time.

Truly, Minnie thought to herself, for some lunacies you couldn't come up with any word other than "art."

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 September 2017

About the Author :

Dutch author Niña Weijers was born in 1987.

