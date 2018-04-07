

Wait, Blink



by

Gunnhild Øyehaug



A Perfect Picture of Inner Life

Norwegian title: Vente, blinke

Translated by Kari Dickson

Vente, blinke was filmed as Women in Oversized Men's Shirts in 2015, directed by Yngvild Sve Flikke

Our Assessment:



B : intriguing voice; busy novel of character/relationships portraits

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 7/4/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"Suffused with cultural references, Øyehaug’s novel has intriguing characters and sharp moments, though these are let down by trite themes and uneven prose, and the book as a whole tends to blend together." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Wait, Blink's omniscient narrator is not a distant camera lens describing the scenes but rather up-close and very personal; writing in the first person plural, that narrator's 'we' inevitably also suggesting the reader is a closer part of it. Both playfully text-aware -- a riff on quoting a poem includes an explanation about the annoyance of obtaining (legal, copyright) permissions to do so -- and zooming from one intimate view of a character to the next, it is an appealing overview-voice. It's a lot to overview however: in its fairly short chapters, Wait, Blink sweeps both across a large cast of characters as well as quite a bit of time in looking back as well as describing the more current.

The novel is divided into three main sections -- 'Mornings', 'Middays', and the amalgam 'Dinnertimes / Evenings / Mornings / Middays / Afternoons' -- as well as a postscript in the form of 'Final Comments' (which at first appears to merely be an attributions-list, but is in fact something more). Within each, dozens of chapters shift between numerous (and variously overlapping) characters, often coupling up (though also at various stages of de-coupling). Literature figures prominently -- and several of the characters are or have studied literature (and one keeps a picture of Paul de Man on her wall) --, while specific films -- Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Vol. 2 -- are the most significant cultural and personal touchstones for some of the characters.

Wait, Blink is a sort of relationship(s) novel, following several characters as they seek out or chance upon an other, or try to figure out the nature of their relationships: "Oh, why can't I just love you" one character thinks while traveling with a boyfriend who seems perfect -- except he isn't perfect for her. Age differences crop up repeatedly -- and Øyehaug repeatedly, even insistently, reminds readers of various characters' ages -- with twenty-three-year-old Sigrid drawn to the writer, Kåre, who is twenty years her senior; producer Robert, at fifty-one, so enamored of film director Linnea (27) that he can't bear to break the news to her that he hasn't found the money for her film; and university student Viggo, sharing a moment with twelve-year-old Elida at his grandmother's funeral (a memory that lingers, even as they only find each other again when Elida is a more appropriate age).

Wait, Blink veers along between these (and more) characters, in detailed scenes that focus on the rapid shifts in feeling and reaction as life -- and the other -- unfolds in front of them; there's an effective element of slow-motion to many of the scenes, as Øyehaug doesn't just throw dialogue back and forth but has conversation and feeling unfold. There's an almost fairy-tale romance to some of the story-lines -- Viggo lost a gold tooth on his way to his grandmother's funeral, and year's later it finds its way to Elida, who keeps it as a talisman -- as well as more visceral scenes from life (such as nursing mother Trine's milking issues).

Among the times the title words come up is in the summary sentence: "Wait, blink, survive" -- not quite the mantra of the characters, with their often uncertain struggles, but summing up much of the action (as much of life of course also consists of forms of inaction, a puttering on).

The intriguing narrative voice, with an enjoyable playful side to it and its penetrating interiority, is strong enough to sustain interest in Wait, Blink, and the different storylines are quite well dosed out and kept up; if some of the (inter)action and occurences are unlikely, the novel nevertheless feels 'real', a convincing -- if very busy -- set of character- and relationship-portraits. The subtitle -- promising: A Perfect Picture of Inner Life -- sets the bar rather too high, but there are fine glimpses of several inner lives here.



- M.A.Orthofer, 21 June 2018

IMDb page

About the Author :

Norwegian author Gunnhild Øyehaug was born in 1975.

