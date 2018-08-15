

My Struggle: Book Six

(The End)



by

Karl Ove Knausgaard



Norwegian title: Min kamp 6

Translated by Don Bartlett and Martin Aitken

A- : meandering -- at great length -- but consistently engaging

From the Reviews :

"(G)enau das ist es, was Kämpfen so interessant macht: die Auseinandersetzung mit dem eigenen Werk." - Matthias Hannemann, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Das Erzähler-Ich oszilliert zwischen Schuldgefühlen und Selbstbehauptung. Den Stockholmer «Dagens Nyheter» offenbarte der Autor, er habe seine Seele verkauft und ringe mit seinem Gewissen, weil er seine Nächsten der Öffentlichkeit preisgegeben habe. Insofern steht er in einer pietistischen norwegischen Tradition. Dichten heisse Gerichtstag über sich selbst halten, bekannte einst Henrik Ibsen. (...) Allerdings verliert die Prosa an Fahrt, sobald die Reflexionen nicht mehr in der Lebenswirklichkeit verankert sind." - Aldo Keel, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Tatsächlich aber dient diese Ausführlichkeit der Beschreibung, eine exaktestmögliche Evokation von banaler Alltäglichkeit, einem überaus komplexen Erzählprogramm. (...) In Kämpfen ist von allen Bänden, rein äußerlich betrachtet, am wenigsten klassisches Erinnerungsmaterial eingegangen." - Richard Kämmerlings, Die Welt





"Dieser dickste Band ist der Gipfel von allem. Er bietet eine Spiegelung der Selbstbespiegelung, eine skrupulöse Rückschau, und das Fazit ist ernüchternd." - Ulrich Greiner, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

My Struggle: Book Six (The End, in the UK) is the final, and (by far the) longest, volume in Karl Ove Knausgaard's massive work of very personal fiction. It feeds off itself here, looping back to the beginning: this installment of the novel starts just before My Struggle: Book One is set to appear in the fall of 2009. The first scene is set just days before the publication date, while the entire first section -- some 400 pages -- is focused almost entirely on the month or so before it is to come out; the 2011 present-day in which he is writing this final volume remains occasionally mentioned background for this first part of the novel -- he is looking back from then, reconstructing the events, conversations, and feelings from that recent (mainly 2009) past -- while then in the final section past catches up with present, and the writing (and being-kept-from-writing) of this sixth installment of the novel comes increasingly to the fore, down to the almost breathless (because also of everything else that's going on) last days of getting to the finish line, the last paragraph beginning: "Now it is 7:07 and the novel is finally finished".

My Struggle: Book Six is divided into three chunks of almost equal length. Knausgaard divides it into a 'Part 1' and 'Part 2', but the first part is also divided into two halves, the latter of which he titles 'The Name and the Number' and which rambles differently than the rest of the novel, an almost essayistic digression (though with a few of the domestic scenes that dominate much of the rest of the novel also slipped in) that engages in particular with Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf -- the book that shares its title with Knausgaard's own -- and considers Hitler, the man, including his youth and early adulthood (i.e. how Hitler became 'Hitler').

For the first few hundred pages of My Struggle: Book Six, however, Knausgaard is very much focused on the time shortly before My Struggle: Book One came out. It is not like the case with most novels: the first book is one of a series that is already planned to extend to six, with the second volume already in the publishing-process, while Knausgaard continues to write away at the succeeding novels: publication (of the first volume) isn't some end-point, but rather merely marks a transition, the novel-project as a whole shifting from the entirely private to the very public, with Knausgaard knowing he will have to face the reactions not only of the larger reading public but also of those he wrote (and continues to write) about.

He describes My Struggle: Book One as:

a story about my life centered around two events, the first being my mother and father splitting up, the second being my father's death. The first three days after he was found. Names, places, events were all authentic. It wasn't until I was about to send the manuscript to the people mentioned in it that I began to understand the consequences of what I had done.

But that'll be excellent ! You should hope he does, it'd be the stupidest thing he could do. You'll be rolling in money ! Everyone'll be wanting your books if it comes to a court case ! This is literary history in the making. And you'll be a millionaire. There's no better scenario.

"But it's a novel, Karl Ove."

"Yes, but the whole point is it's meant to be true."

Maybe that was what I had gotten into my head in 1998, and what to begin with had been little more than a vague theory had now become a solid truth ten years later.

I didn't know.

But I felt certain Gunnar knew, and if he was so absolutely positive that was what had happened, then surely it had to be right.

In which case I was unreliable. In itself this was a crushing admission. But had I been unreliable in everything that I had written ? Did it in any way alter the fundamental truth of the novel if Dad hadn't lived with Grandma for two years but for three months, and the home help hadn't been sent away but had kept up the normal routine ?

Yes, it did.

I am his son. The story about him, Kai Åge Knausgaard, is the story about me, Karl Ove Knausgaard. I have told it. I have exaggerated, I have embellished, I have omitted, and there is a lot I haven't understood. But it isn't him I have described; it is my image of him. It's finished now.

All of them had to be edited and marketed, three of them also had to be written, at the same time I couldn't let Linda carry the whole burden at home, so the solution was to write fast, I set a quota of ten pages every day, and if, an hour before I was to pick up the children, I had done six, I had to write for in that hour and then go and get them. It worked fine, I liked the feeling that something new was happening all the time and never knew where what I was writing would end. The pressure to write so much made it possible, and though I didn't like what I wrote, I liked the situation, everything as open and there wasn't a gatekeeper in sight.

I had thought about none of this while I had been writing, neither the manufacture of reality, representation, nor my father's integrity, everything took place intuitively, I began with a blank page and a will to write, and ended up with the novel as it was. In that there lies a belief in the intuitive that is as good as blind, and from that basis a poetics might be derived, and an ontology too

It's how you work. Your head's this simmering pot, everything goes into the soup.

I almost never confided in anyone, thinking nothing I had to say could be of interest to anyone, and from that perspective, which was the social perspective the expectations of the you as constructed by the I, confidence was a nonstarter for me, and this was basically how i was with everything. I was mute in the social world, and since the social world exists nowhere else but in each individual, I was also mute toward myself, in my inner being.

When I was writing this wasn't a problem since what I wrote was how things were for me, sitting alone in my room. This novel was tightly drawn around me and my life, but as soon as it all came out into the open, everything changed. An immense distance appeared within this private world that belonged to me and my family, it became an "object," something public, while in reality that which we moved about in, without this ever being formulated, was not a thing

every time I said I was dreading her reading it she would reassure me an tell me everything was bound to be fine. There's nothing to be afraid of, she said. I can handle whatever, as long as it's true.

The cloud hanging over everything, the book I had written about us that Linda hadn't read yet, I cast from my mind. There is a time for everything.

I gave different names to all the pupils and teachers and I also furnished them with made-up characteristics or idiosyncrasies, all to escape the commitment to reality I could no longer fulfill. In this book, therefore, I committed neither to the novel nor to reality. For this reason it became a strange book, in which I do the opposite of what an author should, I cover over the truth. In Out of the World, which deals with the same theme, I wrote the truth by committing to the novel; in the first two books I wrote the truth by committing to reality. In Book 3 the link is weaker, only to fall away entirely in Book 4. However, everything I said about myself was true. [...] The public had me and the publisher in its grip, and the novel became hostage to reality. This is not an excuse, and this is not my way of saying Book 4 is a poor novel [.....] But it is not the truth.

Hitler's Mein Kampf exhibits no style whatsoever, not even low style, its I simply gives vent to its opinions on a variety of different matters without at any time showing the slightest sign of being able to see itself; in other words it is uninhibited and excessive, seeking no legitimacy anywhere other than in its own self, which can say exactly what it wants because that is what it is, and because it knows no better.

But the sun beat down, the grass grows, the heart pounds in its darkness.



"But the sun beat down, the grass grows, the heart pounds in its darkness."

Why did I write those words ?

Such language is hollow. It looks like the language of the Nazis. Yes, the sun is actually beating down, the grass is actually growing, the heart actually pounding in its darkness, but the factuality of these things is not what is significant about their linguistic expression, what is significant is what the language evokes, that the sun, the grass, and the heart are in a way elevated, made to be something more than themselves, as if somehow they become bearers of actual reality. It is the same language that says civilization is detached from our basic urges, our sufferings and the brilliance of genius, whereas the sun, the grass, the blood are connected to the authentic, whose two great expressions are war and art, as Mann wrote in 1914.

This language is hollow, and it became the language of the Nazis, but is it untrue ?

It has been an experiment, and it has failed because I have never even been close to saying what I really mean and describing what I have actually seen, but it is not valueless, at least not completely

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 August 2018

See Index of Scandinavian literature

Other books from Archipelago Books under review

About the Author :

Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgaard (Karl Ove Knausgård) was born in 1968.

