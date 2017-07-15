|
Like a Fading Shadow
The complete review's Review:
Like a Fading Shadow pairs two very different stories in more or less alternating chapters.
One narrative strand is the story of Martin Luther King Jr.-assassin James Earl Ray, focusing in particular on his time as a fugitive in Europe after the assassination.
The other is Muñoz Molina's first-person account, of his own life and writing.
I was about to turn thirty-one and I was still an overgrown adolescent, a spy trapped in my public identity as a bureaucrat, a married man, and married by the church, father of two children; undercover, but was I infiltrating the underworld or City Hall ...Muñoz Molina is more guarded about details in his personal life, even as reveals his own insecurities and the shaky ground his marriage is on when he heads off to Lisbon. So, for example, he describes, in some painful detail, his unacceptable behavior when he returns, too -- going carousing with friends and blowing off his wife without even the courtesy of a call -- but doesn't reveal what the immediate domestic fallout was. Indeed, there are very few domestic scenes at all, as Muñoz Molina's personal accounts are very self-centered and tend to focus on his writing efforts.
Yet Like a Fading Shadow is also -- in a sliver of its parts -- a love letter, describing his meeting his true love, the woman he apparently left his wife for -- addressing some of these parts of the novel directly to her, writing not to 'her' but to 'you'. A present-day trip to Lisbon also has him meet with his now grown son, who is living there with a girlfriend at the time, but only hints at some of what transpired twenty years earlier, when the parents divorced.
Like a Fading Shadow is very much a novel in which the author engages with the act of writing, particularly in dealing with one's own personal demons, as well as others' demons. The opening lines have Muñoz Molina already confuse himself with his subject-object:
I awake inside his mind; frightened, disoriented from so much reading and researching.He repeatedly makes strong pronouncements about writing and literature -- often of what's already implicit in the text and his approach. So, for example:
Literature is the desire to dwell inside the mind of another person, like an intruder in a house, to see the world through someone else's eyes, from the interior of those windows where no one ever seems to peek out. It's impossible but one does not renounce the optical illusion.And he argues:
The highest aspiration of literature is not to improve an amorphous matter of real events through fiction, but to imitate the unpremeditated, yet rigorous, order of reality, to create a scale model of its forms and process.Near the conclusion of the novel, Muñoz Molina introduces a third perspective, that of Martin Luther King Jr.. Until then, the assassinated man does not figure prominently, with almost none of the Ray-sections concerned with the victim, whether the reasons why he was targeted (beyond Ray's visceral racism) or the consequences of his assassination; indeed, an eerie part of Like a Fading Shadow is the almost parallel universe, in which there is so little visible fallout from the assassination, in which Ray seems to move after the fact (in no small part because he is so removed from the consequences -- an ocean away, for the most part). Still, the King Jr. section is a somewhat jarring near-final twist to a novel whose focus otherwise is so intently elsewhere.
Like a Fading Shadow very effectively presents Ray's life on the run (and what led up to it) in a strong, disturbing character-portrait. Alongside that, Muñoz Molina presents himself less surely -- on purpose, in part, since much of what he presents is that younger, unsure self trying to become a writer, finding himself in the wrong job and marriage before things fall into place for him.
Muñoz Molina's approach makes for an interesting exercise in fiction -- so close to the edge of the purely confessional and documentary, and yet still turned into something more than that.
Occasionally numbing, occasionally frustrating -- especially in what is withheld in the personal accounts -- Like a Fading Shadow is nevertheless largely successful and even quite powerful
- M.A.Orthofer, 15 July 2017
Spanish author Antonio Muñoz Molina was born in 1956.
