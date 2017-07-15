

Like a Fading Shadow



by

Antonio Muñoz Molina



Spanish title: Como la sombra que se va

Translated by Camilo A. Ramirez

"La novela es un ejercicio múltiple de ficción: implacable autointrospección, exposición de la teoría sobre la novela que defiende Muñoz Molina, una especie de making of de El invierno en Lisboa , una historia de amor y otra de desamor sin explicitar, un acto de expiación respecto a las víctimas colaterales que la empecinada vocación deja por el camino, una crónica casi policiaca sobre uno de los tres asesinatos más determinantes que se cometieron en Estados Unidos durante la década de los sesenta." - J.Ernesto Ayala-Dip, El País





The complete review 's Review :

Like a Fading Shadow pairs two very different stories in more or less alternating chapters. One narrative strand is the story of Martin Luther King Jr.-assassin James Earl Ray, focusing in particular on his time as a fugitive in Europe after the assassination. The other is Muñoz Molina's first-person account, of his own life and writing.

The Portuguese capital, Lisbon, is the major point of overlap Muñoz Molina focuses on, devoting considerable space to his and Ray's experiences there, as Ray spent just over a week in Lisbon in 1968, while Muñoz Molina traveled there for a few days in 1987, a young husband, father, and would-be writer looking to collect background material for a novel (what would become Winter in Lisbon). Writing a quarter of a century later, as he has immersed himself in the now accessible Ray-material -- the extensive and now readily-available files ("It only takes a few seconds to access the archives containing detailed accounts of almost everything he did, places he visited, crimes he committed", etc.) -- he reflects on Ray, on writing -- about oneself and about others --, and on the changes in his life.

The Ray-sections closely follow the assassin, especially in his time on the run. Muñoz Molina looks back, too -- to snippets of Ray's terrible childhood conditions, his youth, first incarceration, escape, and, eventually, the actual assassination itself (as well as Ray's alternative explanation, with the imaginary 'Raoul' sending him on his missions) -- but most of his account is devoted to Ray on the run in Europe.

There's fascinating detail here, from the ease with which Ray travels with a gun, even on international flights, or got his passport (complete with misspelling of his fake name, which doesn't particularly perturb any of the authorities either). Muñoz Molina captures a desperate man, his money running out, with an almost haphazard plan of escape -- maybe to Africa ? -- closely following the newspapers and the FBI most wanted list while passing unrecognized. Ray is not always memorable -- certainly trying to avoid that while he's on the run, avoiding eye contact where possible and the like -- but he is a distinctive figure almost everywhere he goes. He spends almost his entire life out of place -- most obviously so as the well-dressed man staying in the dingiest dives he can in the United States.

Muñoz Molina's account isn't purely documentary, but the elaboration into fiction is fairly restrained, strongly anchored in the known facts (and acknowledging possible variations where the facts are less certain). Muñoz Molina has a great deal of precise information to work with: if not quite every step Ray took, most of them are covered. It does make for fascinating, disturbing reading, with parts that seem almost too bizarre for fiction.

The personal counterpart-story, Muñoz Molina's, is the more believable mundane one, beginning with his descriptions of himself as a young government worker, intent on writing, struggling with his first book, married but obviously in a relationship that isn't very tightly bound (and collapses within a few years). At the time of his Lisbon-trip in 1987 he was still immature, playing the part of an adult but not the least bit comfortable in the role:

I was about to turn thirty-one and I was still an overgrown adolescent, a spy trapped in my public identity as a bureaucrat, a married man, and married by the church, father of two children; undercover, but was I infiltrating the underworld or City Hall ...

I awake inside his mind; frightened, disoriented from so much reading and researching.

Literature is the desire to dwell inside the mind of another person, like an intruder in a house, to see the world through someone else's eyes, from the interior of those windows where no one ever seems to peek out. It's impossible but one does not renounce the optical illusion.

The highest aspiration of literature is not to improve an amorphous matter of real events through fiction, but to imitate the unpremeditated, yet rigorous, order of reality, to create a scale model of its forms and process.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 July 2017

About the Author :

Spanish author Antonio Muñoz Molina was born in 1956.

