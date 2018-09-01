the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Several prizes honoring Indian fiction have established themselves over the years, and the Crossword Book Awards have a non-fiction category, among others, but it's good to see there's now a dedicated non-fiction book award, the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize, run by the New India Foundation -- and they've just announced their shortlist.
Meanwhile, the JCB Prize for Literature is set to announce its longlist next week (5 September) -- and so at livemint Somak Ghoshal and Radhika Iyengar take a closer look at both of these and consider: Can the two new literary prizes give wind to publishing in India ?
I'm not usually a fan of entry-quotas, such as the Man Booker's, limiting how many books any given publisher can submit (using a complex formula that further complicates matters, in that case), but I do like that the JCB Prize, in setting its quotas, allows each publisher/imprint to submit up to two works originally written in English, and up to two works translated into English (the quotas being non-transferable); see the official rules (warning ! dreaded pdf format !).
Apparently, this has worked out really well:
Dasgupta said 22% of the submissions this year are translations and the number is expected to rise to 50-60% in the coming years.
“Already we know publishers are focusing on more translations to fulfil their quota for next year.”
At Verve Sholeen Damarwala profiles Naveen Kishore and his Seagull Books, in A Midwife's Tale.
Certainly a publisher whose books are always worth checking out (and many of them -- though not nearly as many as I'd like -- are under review at the complete review.)
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Thomas Mofolo's early-twentieth-century Sesotho classic, Chaka.
An unusual work of historical/biographical fiction -- but certainly worth a look.