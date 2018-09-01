the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 September 2018

1 September: Indian literary prizes | Seagull Books profile | Chaka review


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 September 2018 - Saturday

Indian literary prizes | Seagull Books profile | Chaka review

       Indian literary prizes

       Several prizes honoring Indian fiction have established themselves over the years, and the Crossword Book Awards have a non-fiction category, among others, but it's good to see there's now a dedicated non-fiction book award, the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize, run by the New India Foundation -- and they've just announced their shortlist.
       Meanwhile, the JCB Prize for Literature is set to announce its longlist next week (5 September) -- and so at livemint Somak Ghoshal and Radhika Iyengar take a closer look at both of these and consider: Can the two new literary prizes give wind to publishing in India ?
       I'm not usually a fan of entry-quotas, such as the Man Booker's, limiting how many books any given publisher can submit (using a complex formula that further complicates matters, in that case), but I do like that the JCB Prize, in setting its quotas, allows each publisher/imprint to submit up to two works originally written in English, and up to two works translated into English (the quotas being non-transferable); see the official rules (warning ! dreaded pdf format !). Apparently, this has worked out really well:
Dasgupta said 22% of the submissions this year are translations and the number is expected to rise to 50-60% in the coming years. “Already we know publishers are focusing on more translations to fulfil their quota for next year.”
       Sounds good !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Seagull Books profile

       At Verve Sholeen Damarwala profiles Naveen Kishore and his Seagull Books, in A Midwife's Tale.
       Certainly a publisher whose books are always worth checking out (and many of them -- though not nearly as many as I'd like -- are under review at the complete review.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Chaka review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Thomas Mofolo's early-twentieth-century Sesotho classic, Chaka.
       An unusual work of historical/biographical fiction -- but certainly worth a look.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 31 August 2018)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2018 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links