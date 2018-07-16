

Crashed



Adam Tooze



Title: Crashed Author: Adam Tooze Genre: Non-fiction Written: 2018 Length: 616 pages Availability: Crashed - US Crashed - UK Crashed - Canada Crashed - France Crashed - Deutschland Lo schianto - Italia Crash - España

How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World

B+ : impressive, exhaustive look at 2008-18 financial crises

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 2/8/2018 . Financial Times . 17/7/2018 Martin Wolf The NY Times . 9/8/2018 Jennifer Szalai The Times . 28/7/2018 Stephen King Wall St. Journal . 6/8/2018 Marc Levinson

"Tomorrow’s chroniclers will be grateful for Mr Tooze’s assiduous research. He leaves no mortgage-backed security uncovered, no collateralised debt obligation unexamined in his effort to produce the most comprehensive account of this complex and gripping subject. The general reader might find it a bit of a slog. It is not that the author cannot see the wood for the trees, more that the forest is so large and dark that it is easy to get lost." - The Economist





" Crashed gives readers a detailed and superbly researched account of the origins and consequences of the wave of financial crises that emanated from the core of the global financial system from 2007. The prose is clear. The scholarship remarkable. Even people who have followed this story closely will learn a great deal. " - Martin Wolf, Financial Times





gives readers a detailed and superbly researched account of the origins and consequences of the wave of financial crises that emanated from the core of the global financial system from 2007. The prose is clear. The scholarship remarkable. Even people who have followed this story closely will learn a great deal. " - "Brexit, Trump, Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and China’s ever-escalating role in the financial system: Tooze covers them all and much more, in a volume that’s as lively as it is long -- which is to say very, on both counts. (...) One of the great virtues of this bravura work of economic history is how much attention it devotes to issues of power." - Jennifer Szalai, The New York Times





"(A) sweeping examination of the global effects of America’s enthusiasm for subprime mortgages. In the process, he rewrites the conventional history of a tumultuous decade and reconsiders the roots of a crisis that is still under way. (...) At times, Mr. Tooze lets his outrage get the better of him. (...) Nonetheless, Mr. Tooze has written a valuable book about the challenges of managing a tightly connected world economy." - Marc Levinson, Wall Street Journal

In Crashed Adam Tooze looks at the causes and effects of the (US-focused) 2008 financial crisis, and those that followed it, arguing that rather than separate, discrete crises they are all of a (massive) piece in an economic system whose global interconnectedness played a significant role in both their unfolding and how they could be addressed (as to say they were 'fixed' or 'solved' seems an oversimplification ...). It is a detailed historical-economic chronicle of the events that also pays particular attention to the political forces that influenced and determined many of the (re)actions, as well as the political consequences of the crises and how they were handled (including the coming to power of politicians embracing populist rhetoric -- yes, the penultimate chapter is simply titled (and focuses on): 'Trump').

Tooze's account of the crises and how they unfolded is an impressive balancing act of detail and larger-picture-overview, and particularly helpful in its broad perspective. The crises are recent enough that most readers likely remember the day-to-day reporting, focused on the flare-up du jour, often very localized; Tooze of course does point to and track these too but consistently also steps back to show the connections to events elsewhere, as well as those previous -- and coming/looming. Though necessarily localized -- the crises most acute in, and reaction to them led from, the United States and Europe -- Tooze also looks beyond, especially to a China whose role in the international economy has become significantly larger (and which faced some significant economic turmoil of its own during this span); he points out that pre-crisis, American worries already centered on the "Sino-American imbalance" (a huge US deficit coupled by vast Chinese dollar-holdings (in various forms, notably treasuries)), a potential crisis which: "was contained in 2008 because there were deep interest engaged on both side and because it was handled as a matter of top priority by both Washington and Beijing" -- but, as he reminds readers: "Ten years on, the scenario still hangs over the world economy", just one of many examples of dangerous situations that have not been adequately addressed. He also repeatedly notes how the treatment of especially Europe by the relevant international institutions (specifically the IMF) was of a generosity and deference that countries elsewhere are unlikely to have enjoyed .....

Crashed does usefully track how the crises unfolded and were dealt with, with Tooze largely managing to avoid bogging down his narrative in the day-to-day (mis/)steps. Still, given the many moving pieces (and actors) and constant (and often extreme) flux, it is a slippery and at times overwhelming narrative. He does, however, step far enough back to give a good sense of the larger forces at work and longer-term failures -- such as the agonizing inability to confront the relatively tiny Greek situation head-on and just deal with it, opting instead for what he calls the (inevitably hopeless): "extend-and-pretend" approach.

Tooze is very good on how local national politics shaped (re)actions, from a jr. Bush administration that, surprisingly much like Trump, was suspicious of multi-national institutions and reliance on them and preferred dealing with nations directly, to a an Obama administration that was (perhaps overly) cautious in its initial reactions, well aware of the political ramifications, and then hamstrung by a Republican party that allowed its fringe elements outsized influence. The strong and very independent -- though not as independent as they actually first shot for -- actions of the Fed make for an interesting twin-track reaction by the US. Meanwhile, there are fascinating portraits of the European actors, especially in how they evolved -- most notably the big survivor, Angela Merkel, but also figures who were at the fore at significant times, like Nicolas Sarkozy (who really liked putting himself at the fore).

As Tooze repeatedly notes, many of the factors that were so significant in the crises were ones of vast amounts of money (or equivalents) sloshing around a very interdependent global banking system. While the parts that are generally focused on are significant -- America's bad mortgages; an indebted Greek (and Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, etc.) economy -- these were, in a sense, manageable; the real crises were in the spillover effects: a banking system that threatened to choke to a halt because of the domino effects of outstanding liabilities, an incredibly overbanked Europe with liabilities dwarfing national economies -- and no mechanisms in place to deal with potential (and then very real) crises. As Tooze notes, with private money markets seizing up what saved the day was the Fed's stopgap liquidity flood:

It was historically unprecedented, spectacular in scale and almost entirely unheralded. It transformed what we imagine to be the relationship between financial systems and national currencies.

It was a willfully simplistic and conservative interpretation. It was ruinous for the eurozone. The crisis would begin to be overcome only when the ECB began to step beyond it.

The perverse effect of the ECB's "liberating" move to QE was that it allowed extend-and-pretend and its concomitant, relentless austerity, to continue.

The banks most actively involved in QE2 were not American but European, running down their US securities portfolios and building up Fed cash balances.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 August 2018

British historian Adam Tooze teaches at Columbia University.

