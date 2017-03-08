Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

You Should Have Left



by

Daniel Kehlmann



German title: Du hättest gehen sollen

Translated by Ross Benjamin

Our Assessment:



B : effectively unsettling

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ . 21/10/2016 Rainer Moritz Die Welt . 16/11/2016 Martin Ebel Die Zeit . 20/10/2016 Ursula März

From the Reviews :

"All diese Anspielungen mag man erkennen, doch sie täuschen nicht darüber hinweg, dass Kehlmann selbst wenig Geschick zeigt, ein unheimliches Szenario aufzubauen. Mit schnellen Handgriffen plündert er die Motivkiste der phantastischen Literatur (.....) Phantastisch und unheilvoll ist daran herzlich wenig." - Rainer Moritz, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Daniel Kehlmann macht, dass unser eigener Kopf zum Spukhaus wird. Er bleibt der metafiktionale Spieler -- und dreht die Schauerliteratur eine ganze Umdrehung weiter." - Martin Ebel, Die Welt





"Man fragt sich, wie dieser Autor es wieder hinbekommen hat, die Realität so aus den Angeln zu heben, dass Zeit und Raum im Ferienhaus eine geradezu kubistische Dimension annehmen und der Drehbuchautor zu seinem eigenen Doppelgänger wird. Nur erschöpft sich Du hättest gehen sollen eben nicht im Handwerk der Verrätselung, kränkelt nicht im Geringsten an anämischer Abstraktheit. (...) Aber der verwegenen Fantastik steht nicht nur eine glasklare, wohltuend gelassene und nie raunende Sprache zur Seite, sondern eben auch enorme Menschen- und Sozialkenntnis." - Ursula März, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

You Should Have Left is a very short novel, narrated by a screenplay writer who has rented an isolated house in the mountains for a working vacation with his wife Susanna and four-year-old daughter Esther. He records the events of six early December days they spend there -- beginning hopefully:

It's fitting that I'm beginning a new notebook up here. New surroundings, new ideas, a new beginning.

sat down, breathed heavily, and thought with a clarity as if someone else were speaking to me: You should have left. Now it's too late.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 March 2017

About the Author :

Daniel Kehlmann was born in Munich in 1975. He lives in Vienna, where he studied philosophy and literature. He has published several works of fiction.

