Our Assessment:
B+ : a bit loose in its presentation, but thoroughly engaging
The complete review's Review:
The first written accounts of the mischievous prankster Till Eulenspiegel date back to the early sixteenth century, and the figure itself traces back another two hundred years; in Tyll, Daniel Kehlmann transposes the character to the time of Thirty Years' War (1618-1648).
there was something odd about him, it was hard to explain, the boy seemed not to be made of the same stuff as other people.Indeed, he almost literally does not seem to be made of the same stuff, practically immaterial instead, so shadowy is his presence much of the time. Though central to the story, Tyll remains an elusive figure, in a novel that is, as a whole, very slippery in its shifts in time and place; there are quite a few scenes that feature Tyll more or less simply disappearing. The story moves back and forth in time, and often the focus of a chapter is another character, and the incidents surrounding them, with Tyll not figuring particularly prominently or close. Other characters to whom entire episodes are devoted include Tyll's father, Claus, and his sad fate, or that of Elizabeth Stuart, married to Frederick V, the Winter King, or a ridiculous Athanasius Kircher (whose late encounter with Tyll certainly shakes him up some, for good reason). Flighty Tyll's contrasts to the fairly quickly and neatly tied up stories of most of these others: Kircher, for example, is described traveling to Rome, and after that: "He never left the city, carried out thousands of experiments, and wrote dozens of books, until he died in high esteem forty years later".
Indeed, Tyll is something of a scenes-from-the-lives novel, the chosen episodes significant, revealing, and richly described, and impressing greatly: both Tyll's father and Elizabeth Stuart, in particular, are exceptionally well presented portraits. Similarly, in Nele's neatly tied up fate, down to the deathbed scene, Kehlmann beautifully captures the essences of her life. As to Tyll, some significant experiences -- mainly from early on in his life and then his wanderings -- are presented (though not in neat chronological order, Kehlmann taking his time in filling some of the traumatic background in), but even here often turning away from (presumed) depths and offering only their outlines. Unlike as with some of the other characters, too, Kehlmann does not offer much of Tyll's own thoughts or what he feels; rather, he remains an elusive foil of sorts for others -- though often he is, in one sense or another, leading the way and making the decisions (especially about moving on).
Tyll is also very much a novel about the Thirty Years' War and, more broadly, the senselessness and destruction of war, and the forces behind it. Much of it is, in fact, historical-political, including Frederick coming (with Tyll) to plead his case with Gustav Adolf (Gustavus Adolphus) and, at the war's conclusion, as the Peace of Westphalia is being hammered out in Osnabrück, Elizabeth Stuart trying to salvage what she can for her (unworthy) second son. These negotiations among those in power (and those without so much power, and rather flimsy claims and hopes) are very entertaining, but what Kehlmann really hammers home throughout is the misery of the times and conditions. Even the high-born suffer -- Frederick, on his ill-fated attempt to get something out of Gustav Adolf, in particular -- but it's the sheer misery of life in general in this unsettled war-time that really comes across. It begins with the endless meals of groats -- "there are groats every day, except on worse days when instead of groats there's nothing" -- and extends to the near hopelessness of every locale.
Typically:
All the fields lay fallow; some were in ashes, from great fires. The hills cowered under a leaden sky. In the distance columns of smoke stood against the horizon.Cold, dirt, and suffering predominate -- though there are some glimpses of more comfortable life (including Claus' 'hangman's meal'). Tyll and Nele do manage, for the most part, to avoid going hungry from early in their adventures -- the entertainer-lifestyle does provide for that -- but Tyll does also encounter and suffer some physical hardships, including in the battlefield scenes in the late chapter that finds him 'In the Shaft', closing with him vowing -- near-hysterically, it seems --:
"I'm leaving now. This is what I've always done. When things get tight, I leave. I'm not going to die here. I'm not going to die today. I'm not going to die !"Tyll is a free spirit, almost impossible to pin down. Not only does he embrace a trade that sees him constantly on the move -- unusual in those times (even though it is noteworthy how many of the novel's characters generally move about) and a contrast to, for example, his father -- who, after setting out on his own, got bogged down by the weight of the books he carried, and found himself settling into and then mired in small town-life, a mistake Tyll never makes. Indeed, throughout, Tyll frequently flees or disappears from scenes -- generally for good reason. And even when physically present he can remain elusive -- among his tricks is throwing his voice, a ventriloquist act that has a donkey speak, rather than him.
In the opening chapter already the townspeople understand that Tyll is other, that he is not like them -- or, indeed, like almost anyone in these times --:
We understood what life could be like for someone who really did whatever he wanted, who believed in nothing and obeyed no one; we understood what it would be like to be such a person, and we understood that we would never be such people.Yet in making Tyll such a free spirit, and such a slippery character, and in shifting the perspective so often to that of others, Tyll remains a hazy and in many ways insubstantial character. He usefully plays the fool for many of the other characters -- but Kehlmann seems to want to have it both ways, and that doesn't quite pan out, the title-character remaining just a little too shadowy.
If the whole feels a bit loose, the parts -- almost self-contained chapters (though interconnections also are formed) -- of the novel are generally excellent, as Kehlmann knows how to unspool a story, and manages repeatedly to surprise nicely with how the treats characters and events. Among the amusing incidental bits are also running gags about language and literature -- poor Martin Opitz (and the German literature of the time) getting the full treatment. Characters speak, fluently and less so, in various languages, and communication and understanding is an issue throughout (not least with the big Latin book Tyll's father can't decode). And finer literature is also alluded to and finds some place, with a cameo by Shakespeare and, of course, mention of the John Donne's Epithalamion (written to celebrate Elizabeth and Frederick's marriage). Meanwhile, German literature is in its early stages, with Kehlmann having poet Paul Fleming explain:
Our language is only beginning to be born. Here we sit, three men from the same country, and we're speaking Latin. Why ? Now German may still be awkward, a boiling brew, a creature still in the midst of development, but one day it will be grown up.Kehlmann's novel suggests the Thirty Year's War as primordial ground: a starting point for modern Europe (and, incidentally, modern literature). A beautiful touch is the brief mention of a mythical creature, the last of its kind in these lands, coming to its (peaceful) end: "With a sigh, he fell asleep. His life had lasted long. Now it was time to transform."
Tyll is a novel of transformation, of world-change. Tyll himself is a catalyst of sorts -- involved, but also apart from the characters' lives and fates (tellingly, even Nele's is ultimately separate from his) -- and thus Kehlmann's almost vague presentation of him perhaps appropriate. Kehlmann captures the unsettled times very well -- not least with his on-the-move characters -- and neatly ties history into the story, from Elizabeth Stuart's unusual journey to, for example, Gutavus Adolphus' fate (on top of the world, as it were, when Frederick meets him, only to then die in battle).
If a bit loose in its arrangement, Kehlmann at least also shows a good touch in mostly not trying to force too much into Tyll (despite the temptation of all that happened in those years). It makes for a very good read, which manages not to get mired down in the all the prevailing misery and ugliness (no small accomplishment, in and of itself).
- M.A.Orthofer, 19 January 2020
Daniel Kehlmann was born in Munich in 1975. He lives in Vienna, where he studied philosophy and literature. He has published several works of fiction.
