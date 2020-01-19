

Tyll



by

Daniel Kehlmann



German title: Tyll

Translated by Ross Benjamin

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ A+ 11/10/2017 Roman Bucheli Die Welt . 7/10/2017 Richard Kämmerlings Die Zeit . 5/10/2017 Jens Jessen

From the Reviews :

"(E)in Meisterstück (.....) Was ist das nur für ein unerschöpfliches Buch und was für ein grossartiger Stoff. Wie genau passt beides zu unserer Zeit. Vielleicht ist dies das herausragendste Buch zum Lutherjahr. (...) Es ist überdies der aussergewöhnlichste Europa-Roman seit vielen Jahren (.....) Das Buch ist mehr als ein Roman, und es ist mehr als Historienmalerei, weil es Witz und Vernunft, weil es Kunst und Kenntnis zu seinen Verbündeten gemacht hat." - Roman Bucheli, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Wie Tyll Ulenspiegel mit Bällen jongliert, jongliert Kehlmann mit den Motiven und Bewusstseinslagen des Jahrhunderts, auch er versucht, alles in der Luft und in der Schwebe zu halten, ob Glaube oder Aberglaube, Magie oder berechnende Vernunft, und keineswegs ist ausgemacht, dass der Zauberspruch, der das eine Mal versagt, nicht das nächste Mal seine Wirkung entfaltet. (...) Es ist überhaupt viel Umberto Eco in dem Roman, das heißt viel Postmoderne, viel Vergnügen am Mischen von Fiktion und geschichtlicher Realität, an erfundenen Figuren, die historisch Beglaubigtes erleben, und historischen Figuren, die frei Erfundenes tun. Es ist, auf dieser Ebene, ein großer Spaß, auch ein beachtlich frivoles Hantieren mit den Kuriosa aus der kulturgeschichtlichen Grabbelkiste. (...) Auf einer anderen Ebene, mehr an der Oberfläche von Handlung und Sprache, ist es allerdings ein ernstes und tieftrauriges Buch." - Jens Jessen, Die Zeit

The first written accounts of the mischievous prankster Till Eulenspiegel date back to the early sixteenth century, and the figure itself traces back another two hundred years; in Tyll, Daniel Kehlmann transposes the character to the time of Thirty Years' War (1618-1648).

The opening chapter has Tyll come to a small, out of the way town which the war hasn't reached yet; already established, his name and reputation precede him, and he and his small entourage put on their show. Tyll manages to upset the local order with one of his pranks (Kehlmann relying on a familiar one from the original Eulenspiegel-story), prodding the townspeople to display their own foolishness before making good his own escape. The townsfolk prefer not dwell on the incident -- "We never spoke about what happened" -- but soon enough the war catches up with them as well, putting everything into a different perspective.

From here the narrative jumps back to Tyll's childhood, when the young miller's son teaches himself tightrope walking, practicing until he can walk and leap as confidently as on firm ground. His father, an outsider, married into a local family, and inherited his father-in-law's business; Claus isn't really cut out to be a miller, but at least it's a real trade. Still, his mind tends to wander, much more interested in the deeper questions, down to abstract philosophy. The only reason he settled down in this particular town was because he had amassed too many books to lug around any longer; he doesn't understand everything that's in them, but he continues to study them, having even learnt some by heart. One, massive one, in particular defies him -- not least because it is in Latin, a language he does not know and which he can't figure out how to learn. His son, however, doesn't take after his bookish, lost-in-thought ways -- though he won't forget about that massive mysterious Latin tome .....

When Jesuits come knocking Claus doesn't know any better than to share with them some of the thoughts that puzzle and trouble him, so easily carried away that he barely even notices his worldier wife's insistent admonitions to; "Hold your tongue !" He's taken a way and, along with a local would-be witch, tortured, tried, and condemned to death -- though all this too he takes rather philosophically, most of what goes through his mind hardly the sort of immediate concerns most people would have (though he certainly enjoys feasting on the fine last meal he's provided with -- better food than he's ever had).

Tyll -- the only surviving child in the family -- and his mother know there's no future left for them in the town, but they go their separate ways, apparently without regret. Abandoning town, Tyll does ask local girl Nele to join him -- and she does become his longtime traveling companion, practically a sister, though never his wife. They join first one, then another traveling entertainer, a precarious trade but a free one, for better and worse -- "Anyone who robs or kills them is not prosecuted. That is the price of freedom" --, with the talented Tyll a natural who quickly catches on and becomes an accomplished performer.

His father had noticed:

there was something odd about him, it was hard to explain, the boy seemed not to be made of the same stuff as other people.

All the fields lay fallow; some were in ashes, from great fires. The hills cowered under a leaden sky. In the distance columns of smoke stood against the horizon.

"I'm leaving now. This is what I've always done. When things get tight, I leave. I'm not going to die here. I'm not going to die today. I'm not going to die !"

We understood what life could be like for someone who really did whatever he wanted, who believed in nothing and obeyed no one; we understood what it would be like to be such a person, and we understood that we would never be such people.

Our language is only beginning to be born. Here we sit, three men from the same country, and we're speaking Latin. Why ? Now German may still be awkward, a boiling brew, a creature still in the midst of development, but one day it will be grown up.



[...]



One must nurture a language, one must help it thrive ! And to help it, that means: write poetry.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 January 2020

About the Author :

Daniel Kehlmann was born in Munich in 1975. He lives in Vienna, where he studied philosophy and literature. He has published several works of fiction.

