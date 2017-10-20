

Italian title: La ferocia

Awarded the Premio Strega, 2015

Translated by Antony Shugaar

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 6/10/2017 Zoë Apostolides Faz . 31/10/2016 Niklas Bender The Observer . 15/8/2017 Lettie Kennedy Die Zeit . 12/1/2017 Tobias Gohlis

From the Reviews :

"Nicola Lagioia’s fourth novel and English-language debut -- elegantly translated by Antony Shugaar -- takes many characters, central and ancillary, as its protagonist, like a Greek chorus narrating from varied and often contradictory texts. (...) Ferocity resists classification as a whodunnit, focusing instead on the corruption coursing through a society desperate to seem more moneyed than it is" - Zoë Apostolides, Financial Times





resists classification as a whodunnit, focusing instead on the corruption coursing through a society desperate to seem more moneyed than it is" - " Eiskalter Süden will mentale Mechanismen und Zustände in Bilder fassen, selbst wenn sie halb- oder unbewusst sind. Lagioias Stil ist daher innerlich und dicht, mitunter dunkel, passagenweise verstiegen. (...) Wer hat’s getan? Das ist nicht entscheidend. So rätselhaft die Dinge sind, die sich in Bari zutragen, in letzter Konsequenz scheint nicht einmal das Motiv ausschlaggebend." - Niklas Bender, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





will mentale Mechanismen und Zustände in Bilder fassen, selbst wenn sie halb- oder unbewusst sind. Lagioias Stil ist daher innerlich und dicht, mitunter dunkel, passagenweise verstiegen. (...) Wer hat’s getan? Das ist nicht entscheidend. So rätselhaft die Dinge sind, die sich in Bari zutragen, in letzter Konsequenz scheint nicht einmal das Motiv ausschlaggebend." - " Ferocity is a portrait of a family tragedy, but also at its heart explores two competing visions of humanity: one ferocious and deterministic, the other transcendent and free-willed." - Lettie Kennedy, The Observer





is a portrait of a family tragedy, but also at its heart explores two competing visions of humanity: one ferocious and deterministic, the other transcendent and free-willed." - "Lagioia schreibt in der Tradition Leonardo Sciascias, der als Erster eine Sprache für das Unausgesprochene fand, das die Geschäfts- und Verhaltensregeln zwischen Unterwelt und Oberwelt bestimmt. Lagioia erweitert diese Sprache des Schweigens um die Dimension der psychischen Mechanismen. Eiskalter Süden ist eine Naturkunde des Verbrechens, komplex, barock und unergründlich" - Tobias Gohlis, Die Zeit

Ferocity opens with a gruesome tragedy, the death of thirty-six year-old Clara Salvemini, who had stumbled naked, bloodied, and battered onto a road. Yet the death is ruled a suicide, and the silence of Orazio Bazile, the driver who crashed his truck trying to avoid her -- and lost a leg in the process -- is bought, with first-rate care and a fancy apartment, the likes of which he would have never been able to afford for himself. The mystery surrounding Clara's death lingers through the book, but the point of the story is only partially in solving it, to whatever extent that's possible; indeed, Ferocity -- and the death at its heart -- is less crime novel than Greek tragedy, Clara's death, and everything that comes with it, not so much a crime but fated inevitability.

The pater familias is Vittorio, seventy-five when his older daughter dies. He is a successful real-estate developer and speculator in the southern Italian Bari region. His wife Annamaria recognized his incredible drive when she first met him, realizing it would lead him to spectacular success. But Vittorio's success is also built on riding roughshod across everything in his way -- from environmental considerations (much less actual regulations) to the easily paid-off authorities. Much of the land he's developed is literally poisoned; so, of course, is his whole life (and, as it turns out, now even his body, as his oncologist son recognizes).

Clara's husband, the hapless Alberto, calls them: "A family of crazy people", but they are also a very powerful family, long used to seeing all their whims indulged. And Vittorio is the completely dominant figure, is used to getting -- or forcing -- his way, though he also believes he is acting in the best interest of his children, whom he does love. In many ways -- and to a more extreme degree -- the Salveminis are typical:

In Italy the family is sacred. Usually people prefer to let themselves be destroyed by theirs.

Once he'd done something like that, over the years that followed anything became possible.

He understood, above all, that he'd swerved not to avoid her but to save himself, because everything about her was a magnet and an absence of will, the hypnotic call that, once followed, makes everything identical and perfect, so that we cease to exist.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 October 2017

About the Author :

Italian author Nicola Lagioia was born in 1973.

