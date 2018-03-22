

The Neighborhood



by

Mario Vargas Llosa



Spanish title: Cinco esquinas

Translated by Edith Grossman

Our Assessment:



B- : surprisingly flat for all the sensationalism

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 20/10/2016 Sandra Kegel The NY Times . 20/2/2018 Dwight Garner The NY Times Book Rev. . 18/3/2018 Michael Greenberg TLS . 2/10/2016 Max Long World Lit. Today . 9-10/2016 César Ferreira

Review Consensus :



Pretty underwhelmed



From the Reviews :

"Mario Vargas Llosa hätte mithin reichlich Stoff gehabt für einen großen Roman, ein peruanisches Sittenstück, enthüllend im Sinne der Romantitels. Stattdessen bringt er in einer plotgetriebenen, von Dialogen durchsetzten Erzählung die beiden Sphären uninspiriert zusammen: den Boulevard, der noch jeden unbescholtenen Bürger zur Strecke bringen kann, und Fujimoris Schreckensregiment, das ein Land in Angststarre versetzt." - Sandra Kegel, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Vargas Llosa squeezes a fair amount of juice, and pulp, out of this conceit. Which is not to say that The Neighborhood is very good. (...) The telenovela touches keep coming. When people are upset or frightened in this novel, their teeth chatter. Or they faint. Or froth at the mouth. Or retch. Or pee in their pants. This novel is no austere orgy of minor-chord emotion. Vargas Llosa, now 81, is playing to the balconies." - Dwight Garner, The New York Times





is very good. (...) The telenovela touches keep coming. When people are upset or frightened in this novel, their teeth chatter. Or they faint. Or froth at the mouth. Or retch. Or pee in their pants. This novel is no austere orgy of minor-chord emotion. Vargas Llosa, now 81, is playing to the balconies." - "(A) political mystery of the kind he regularly turns out between his more monumental historical productions. (...) To tell his story, Vargas Llosa employs the familiar telenovela technique of alternating chapters among different characters, allowing the destinies of the lowborn and the high, the powerful and the powerless, to intersect in ways they themselves never see." - Michael Greenberg, The New York Times Book Review





technique of alternating chapters among different characters, allowing the destinies of the lowborn and the high, the powerful and the powerless, to intersect in ways they themselves never see." - "The novel’s multiple stories are glued together by a series of long-winded and highly explicit sexual encounters that quickly become grating. Some of the post-coital exchanges could certainly have benefited from tighter editing. Perhaps the novel’s greatest failure is that its sexual content speaks louder than its political message. Although the plot itself is well structured, the interactions between its many characters sometimes feel clumsy. In short, Cinco esquinas lacks the genius and sophistication that earned Mario Vargas Llosa his Nobel Prize." - Max Long, Times Literary Supplement





lacks the genius and sophistication that earned Mario Vargas Llosa his Nobel Prize." - "Mario Vargas Llosa’s latest novel is as much a psychological thriller as it is a compelling portrait of power and corruption in Peru’s recent political history. (...) (T)he text does not display the great narrative dexterity for which the Peruvian writer became known for early in his career; moreover, while there are a number of interesting characters in the novel, at times the story seems to beg for more fully developed and psychologically dense personalities in some of them" - César Ferreira, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

In summary, The Neighborhood has a promising plot: the publisher of a tabloid magazine gets his hands on some racy photographs showing one of the nation's most powerful and successful businessmen in compromising positions and, when his efforts at extortion fail, publishes them -- only to wind up murdered shortly thereafter, with the businessman then, of course, the obvious suspect in the crime. Set in Vargas Llosa's native Peru, at the end of his nemesis Alberto Fujimori's corrupt reign, with a background of real terrorist threats and a general atmosphere of fear, suspicion, and economic inequality there's a lot of potential here for a sharp political thriller; unfortunately, Vargas Llosa realizes little of it.

Two wealthy couples are at the center of much of the story: businessman Enrique 'Quique' and his wife, Marisa, and their close friends, the lawyer Luciano and his wife, Chabela. The muckraker with the photographs is Rolando Garro, who has big ambitions with his small-time rag, Exposed -- and proposes to Enrqiue that the businessman invest in it, a pay-off for the photographs not being made public but also a business opportunity: "we're a nation of gossips", Garro reminds Enrique, and with a bit more money to put into the magazine he thinks it could really take off. Enrique doesn't take up his offer, turning to Luciano and his colleagues for advice, and Garro publishes the sensational pictures -- which certainly put Exposed on the map, and make Enrique the talk of the gossipy town.

The compromising pictures came from an orgy Enrique was lured into a few years earlier -- apparently an earlier blackmail effort that was never seen through. Luciano warns Enrique that he suspects that the man really behind the pictures is:

The strongman in this government, the one who makes and unmakes careers, the real boss of Peru

"It's incredible," she said. "Who could have imagined that terrorism would disappear, that Fujimori and the Doctor would be in prison

This damn scandal was good for this, at least. To know that I'm crazy about you. That I'm lucky enough to have married the most beautiful woman in the world. And the most delicious in bed, too.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 March 2018

:

About the Author :

Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa was born in 1936 and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010. He has written many works of fiction and non-fiction, and has run for the Presidency of Peru.

