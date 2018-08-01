|
Kruso
The complete review's Review:
The author-resembling protagonist of Kruso is not the title character but rather Edgar Bendler, a university student of literature in Halle, East Germany.
Still traumatized by the death of his girlfriend G. he abandons his studies and leaves town -- choosing, rather spontaneously, to head to: "A hide-out in the sea, hidden sea, Hiddensee ...", off Germany's northern Baltic Sea coast.
(The island is a real place, and pretty much as described in the novel, and it really is called: 'Hiddensee' (which, here, works even better in English than in the original German ...).)
With the Danish island of Møn tantalizingly within sight, Hiddensee is, at that time, a popular destination both as tourist spot and where the desperate try to escape East Germany -- though if that was in the back of his mind, once he gets there Ed doesn't look any further.
Alexander Krusowitsch, most people say Kruso, a few friends call me Losh, from Alexander, that is from Alyosha, Alosha -- Losh.As that explanation suggests, his identity is complex -- indeed, it proves even more complex and less fixed than this. Among much else, he is, of course, a sort of (Robinson) Crusoe-figure, and Ed becomes a sort of Friday, even if the busy island hardly seems a deserted one. Of course, both men are, in their own ways, islands unto themselves, and they have also been cast adrift, finding a sort of hold on these shores, and then with each other.
Kruso is long-established on Hiddensee: everyone knows him, and he is a prominent figure. He is also very active in providing support for those who want to travel on -- who are willing to risk their lives trying to reach the West. While the island is heavily guarded by the authorities, people make it there -- and try to slip onwards -- all the time, and there is a large community locally that helps them on their way. Kruso and other sympathizers have prepared a whole set of covert sleeping quarters, for example, -- there are secret spots all over the island, with people even bunking in playwright Gerhart Hauptmann's old bed, in the local museum dedicated to him --, and he clearly sees it as his mission to help these castaways.
Ed takes to his job and role in the close-knit, hard-working community at the Klausner, finding purpose and routine -- and acceptance. His room is eventually opened to castaways, too, like many of the others, strangers coming to spend a night or a few there before disappering again (which affects Ed too, especially initially -- and makes for some awkwardness, when he takes to sleeping on the floor).
The story takes place in the summer and fall of 1989, but for a long time the greater German turmoil -- this was the time when the Soviet Union was beginning to implode, and borders in the east -- first in Hungary -- became increasingly porous, before the final collapse of East Germany that fall. An ancient radio that can't be turned off provides a constant if not always clear background patter, so some of this news drizzles in, but for most of the summer there's little sense at the Klausner of a changing world beyond the island. But eventually the tide turns: fewer castaways arrive, as it becomes easier to escape west via other routes, and eventually even the Klausner staff begins drifting away. Ed, however, is a holdout: his dream wasn't of escape west. He was on the run from other things, and he found his escape, his temporary home, on Hiddensee. Kruso, meanwhile, suffers more as what he has devoted his life, and the answers he's been chasing to dissolve in front of his eyes.
Presented in relatively short chapters, Kruso is closely focused on Ed and the small circles around him. The Klausner is a kind of island on the island itself, and while Ed does occasionally venture beyond, his life is dominated by the close-at-hand community in which he lives and works.
Ed keeps a diary of sorts -- but in a datebook, where there are only a few lines for every day, limiting what he can say (unless he doesn't write for several days, as often happens) -- and occasional entries are presented in the text, but it's only a small part of Seiler's detailed portrait. Seiler also presents Ed's dreams and misperceptions, and his fantasy-conversations; Ed isn't always 'there', either, drifting somewhat loosely at times (something Seiler falls back on rather too often, with Ed, for a variety of reasons, not fully conscious). Kruso is Ed's main counterpart, the two drawn to each other, but Kruso also remains something of an enigma, Ed (and the reader) only gradually learning more about him. There are connections -- especially that sense of loss that they have not managed to fully deal with -- but Kruso also continues to mystify Ed.
Literature remains significant, from the co-worker named Rimbaud and the circulation of a variety of books at the Klausner (though tellingly, the final left-behind library disintegrates like everything else ...) to Ed's own poetry -- both the remembered and the written. He had considered writing his thesis on Georg Trakl, and the poem Sonja is one that makes for a connection with Kruso (whose sister was named Sonya). So also Seiler weaves quotes and fragments from a wide variety of authors into his text (noting which in the Acknowledgements).
Kruso plods along -- but quite effectively. Traumatized Ed welcomes getting back to basics -- simple routines, finding a place in the small Klausner community -- and Seiler has Ed's unusual personal journey unfold at a slow, deliberate pace, much of it a kind of daze. The background of the events of 1989 is also very well used -- obviously looming over the story, even as for so long the events and changes barely figure in it at all, until everything spirals out of the long-established order. It's a fascinating picture of and take on the collapse of East Germany, from an unusual, almost peripheral vantage point.
Seiler does allow Ed's own voice to emerge in an Epilogue that is a report written in the first person, several years after the events on Hiddensee -- a kind of attempt at finding closure that, while interesting in and of itself, is a bit of an odd fit with the story itself.
The poetic language and careful expression to the prose in Kruso make for an arresting read too, slightly odd and off-beat, but quite compelling. It's also a novel of big themes -- freedom (personal and political), longing (in all its gradations), and mourning, in particular -- and the narrative's general sense of drift, with these bobbling up constantly but never overwhelming the story, is particularly well done.
A fine, big novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 1 August 2018
(East-)German author Lutz Seiler was born in 1963.
