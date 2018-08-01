

Title: Kruso Author: Lutz Seiler Genre: Novel Written: 2014 (Eng. 2017) Length: 459 pages Original in: German Availability: Kruso - US Kruso - UK Kruso - Canada Kruso - France Kruso - Deutschland Kruso - Italia Kruso - España

German title: Kruso

Translated by Tess Lewis

German Book Prize, 2014

Our Assessment:



B+ : nice take on lost souls, place, and time

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Almost all very impressed



From the Reviews :

" Kruso is a lyrical reinvention of the Wenderoman , the German unification novel, one that comes close to the condition of poetry, if not always line by line then certainly in its orchestration of images and its diminutive gropings into the nature of freedom and enthralment, extremity and submission. (...) For all its originality, however, Kruso is far from perfect. It’s slow getting started, and it’s disconcerting that the female characters are ghostly ciphers or sexualised nonentities. Still, if this is not exactly a desert island book, there is nonetheless something compelling about it. Tess Lewis’s translation is serviceable, but a bit lumpen. I wonder if the book would have been better served by a translator who is a poet, someone capable of transfiguring the prose for English." - Andrew Fuhrmann, The Australian





is a lyrical reinvention of the , the German unification novel, one that comes close to the condition of poetry, if not always line by line then certainly in its orchestration of images and its diminutive gropings into the nature of freedom and enthralment, extremity and submission. (...) For all its originality, however, is far from perfect. It’s slow getting started, and it’s disconcerting that the female characters are ghostly ciphers or sexualised nonentities. Still, if this is not exactly a desert island book, there is nonetheless something compelling about it. Tess Lewis’s translation is serviceable, but a bit lumpen. I wonder if the book would have been better served by a translator who is a poet, someone capable of transfiguring the prose for English." - "Above all, he evokes the moods of Hiddensee with visionary power and precision. Although a sophisticated fable of liberty and its discontents, Kruso roots every idea in the salty, sandy landscapes of this "last hope of all the freedom-seekers in this land"." - The Economist





roots every idea in the salty, sandy landscapes of this "last hope of all the freedom-seekers in this land"." - "Seltsames Buch. Kein vergleichbares kommt einem auf Anhieb in den Sinn." - Lorenz Jäger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"German poet Lutz Seiler has brought all his art, linguistic ease, flair for dazzling images and mastery of what he describes as "the nervous systems of memory" to this extraordinary debut novel about a young man in free fall during the closing months of the old GDR. (...) Memory becomes a thematic refrain that is brilliantly sustained. The award-winning American translator, Tess Lewis, conveys the essential strangeness of the laconic, at times fantastical narrative, which triumphs through dialogue that consistently replicates the randomness of everyday speech. The ultimate power of Kruso rests in the characterisation of Ed, who responds to his surroundings with the forensic grasp of detail peculiar to being in shock. (...) Kruso is an exciting, expansive work of German literature; it may well prove one of the major novels of the 21st century." - Eileen Battersby, Irish Times





is an exciting, expansive work of German literature; it may well prove one of the major novels of the 21st century." - "Lutz Seilers tollkühn konzipierter Roman erzählt von der deutschen Wende, ohne die entscheidenden Ereignisse in den Blick zu nehmen, vielmehr schaut dieser Erzähler geradezu auffällig angestrengt in die entgegengesetzte Richtung. Nur ein dünn schepperndes Echo dieser Zeitgeschichte dringt in den abgeschotteten Ort an der Ostsee. (...) Aber so wie der Roman die literarischen und biblischen Referenzsysteme nur andeutungsweise aufruft, so bleiben auch die Bindungen an das politische Bezugssystem vage und lose. Erst daraus jedoch entsteht die poetische Provokation" - Roman Bucheli, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Kruso ist letztlich ein vielschichtiger philosophischer Roman, der eine große Frage stellt, auch an unsere Gegenwart: Wie ist Freiheit möglich ? (...) Seiler verfremdet immer wieder die Realität in eine surreale, oft ziemlich lustige Fantasiewelt, ohne dass darüber die Realität verloren ginge" - Alexander Cammann, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The author-resembling protagonist of Kruso is not the title character but rather Edgar Bendler, a university student of literature in Halle, East Germany. Still traumatized by the death of his girlfriend G. he abandons his studies and leaves town -- choosing, rather spontaneously, to head to: "A hide-out in the sea, hidden sea, Hiddensee ...", off Germany's northern Baltic Sea coast. (The island is a real place, and pretty much as described in the novel, and it really is called: 'Hiddensee' (which, here, works even better in English than in the original German ...).) With the Danish island of Møn tantalizingly within sight, Hiddensee is, at that time, a popular destination both as tourist spot and where the desperate try to escape East Germany -- though if that was in the back of his mind, once he gets there Ed doesn't look any further.

After doing the rounds and sleeping in the rough, Ed manages to get a local toehold, a position as dishwasher at Zum Klausner -- "The Hermit Inn". [Yes, it's a real place -- and apparently author Seiler worked there in that same summer as the book is set .....] Kruso is not there when he is taken in, but it is Kruso who is essentially in charge of the place and who will determine his fate -- and Kruso takes to him. They are, in a sense, kindred spirits -- like brothers, they eventually figure --, specifically because they are each marked by a great, close loss, as Kruso lost his sister when he was a child.

The son of a Russian general (and a mother who died in front of his eyes when he was very young), but mainly raised by an uncle on this island, he is:

Alexander Krusowitsch, most people say Kruso, a few friends call me Losh, from Alexander, that is from Alyosha, Alosha -- Losh.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 August 2018

:

About the Author :

(East-)German author Lutz Seiler was born in 1963.

