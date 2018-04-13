Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Moon Brow



by

Shahriar Mandanipour



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Moon Brow Author: Shahriar Mandanipour Genre: Novel Written: (Eng. 2018) Length: 446 pages Original in: Farsi Availability: Moon Brow - US Moon Brow - UK Moon Brow - Canada

Farsi title: ابرو هلالی

Although written in Farsi, Moon Brow was first published in its English translation

was first published in its English translation Translated by Sara Khalili

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : solid personal Iranian saga

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 2/4/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"Mandanipour’s novel is by turns comic and tragic, both a fantastic love story and a searing portrait of a nation caught between its past and future. Mandanipour’s story is imaginative and captivating." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The protagonist of Moon Brow is Amir Yamini, still suffering from the aftereffects of injuries suffered in the Iran-Iraq war: he lost an arm, and much of his memory. Amir's late-teen rebellion against his pious family had him drinking and womanizing, culminating in an outburst that led his father, Agha Haji to call "his friends at the local Revolutionary Guard station" who wound up arresting him. Raging against the regime even after he sobered up, Amir was sentenced to a flogging -- "If it were not for Agha Haji pulling strings, they would probably have executed you", Amir's sister, Reyhaneh, tells him -- and then he went off to fight in the war.

Years later now, after being at the front and in a psychiatric hospital, Amir is tortured by what he's lost:

Damn it ! A lousy mortar shell explodes and plenty of people and memories that were really important fly away, as if they never existed. I lose my arm and it's as if I never had it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 April 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Restless Books publicity page

Q & A at The Sewanee Review

See Index of Persian and Iranian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Iranian author Shahriar Mandanipour (شهریار مندنی پور) was born in 1957.

- Return to top of the page -