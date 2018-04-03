Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Emissary



by

Tawada Yoko



Title: The Emissary Author: Tawada Yoko Genre: Novel Written: 2014 (Eng. 2018) Length: 127 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: The Emissary - US The Emissary - UK The Emissary - Canada

Japanese title: 献灯使

Translated by Margaret Mitsutani

Our Assessment:



B : intriguing world-building, but doesn't go far enough beyond that

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer World Lit. Today . 3-4/2018 Jacky Tideman

From the Reviews :

"The overall result is a dream world, not nightmarish but somewhat frightening and yet still familiar and comforting: health advice is still constantly contradictory; younger people are still the subject of their seniors’ complaints. The blend feels like a mess of the subconscious and conscious, each having important things to say to complement and strengthen the other. A master of convincing contradiction and amusing wit, Yoko Tawada has produced a novel with bits of humor quietly dominating like weeds in a barren posturban world." - Jacky Tideman, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

The Emissary is set in a near future after some sort of catastrophe that has left the world: "irreversibly contaminated". Among the consequences is that those who were alive in earlier, better days, have achieved a physical near-immortality, living to a great age, in great shape -- the main character in the novel, the author Yoshiro, is now well over a hundred -- while the next generations, and now especially the youngest, become increasingly physically frail as they age, and seem unlikely to make it out of their teens. So also the fifteen year-old great-grandson whom Yoshiro is raising by himself, Mumei.

Under these conditions, Japan has once again isolated itself. As Yoshiro explains:

Each country has serious problems, so to keep those problems from spreading all around the world, they decided that each country should solve its own problems by itself.

"We don't talk about 'putting people to a lot of trouble' anymore -- that expression is dead. A long time ago, when civilization hadn't progressed to where it is now, there used to be a distinction between useful and useless people. You children mustn't carry on that way f thinking."

"Didn't people say arigato ?"

"Arigato -- sounds crunchy, but kind of sweet, too."

"That word is also dead."

I've named him Mumei, a name that means 'no name.'

It spooked Yoshiro sometimes, the way he didn't just sense a person's general mood, but actually seemed to read their minds, as if he were reading a book.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 March 2018

About the Author :

Tawada Yoko (多和田葉子) was born in Tokyo in 1960 and moved to Germany when she was 22. She writes in both Japanese and German.

