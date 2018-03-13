

the complete review - fiction

Trick



by

Domenico Starnone



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Trick Author: Domenico Starnone Genre: Novel Written: 2016 (Eng. 2018) Length: 196 pages Original in: Italian Availability: Trick - US Trick - UK Trick - Canada Trick - India Scherzetto - Italia

Italian title: Scherzetto

Translated and with an Introduction by Jhumpa Lahiri

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : sharp little story

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS . 21/3/2018 Laura Freeman The Washington Post . 13/3/2018 M. Roig-Franzia

From the Reviews :

" Trick is a knotty tale. Mario is sweet, then sinister; Mallarico unreliable, paranoid and out-witted. His imagination plays tricks on him. He sees strange shapes and faces in the walls. Is this old age, the after-effects of an operation, or are there really ghosts and shadows in the rooms ? (...) Trick is a chillingly weird chamber piece -- a very tricksy treat." - Laura Freeman, Times Literary Supplement





is a knotty tale. Mario is sweet, then sinister; Mallarico unreliable, paranoid and out-witted. His imagination plays tricks on him. He sees strange shapes and faces in the walls. Is this old age, the after-effects of an operation, or are there really ghosts and shadows in the rooms ? (...) is a chillingly weird chamber piece -- a very tricksy treat." - "In this layered, alternately witty and melancholy story, Mallarico sees shadowy apparitions everywhere when he returns to his childhood home in Naples. (...) What ensues for Mallarico is a running internal dialogue about art, aging, love, infidelity, violence, envy and ambition." - Manuel Roig-Franzia, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Trick is narrated by artist and illustrator Daniele Mallarico. He has made his home in northern Italy, in Milan, for decades, but reluctantly agrees to venture down to Naples, to the house he grew up in, when his daughter, Betta, asks him to come and to watch his grandson, four-year-old Mario, for a few days while Betta and husband Severio attend an academic conference. The septuagenarian is still recovering from a health scare and struggling with his latest commission -- the illustrations for a fancy edition of Henry James' The Jolly Corner -- and Trick is, like that story, a three-part tale of a return to a former home after a long absence, and the ghosts (in various forms) one encounters. (Trick also has an Appendix, a short illustrated diary-like collection of 'Notes and sketches by Daniele Mallarico (1940-2016), invented for the tale Trick'.)

Mario is a clever but willful little boy, genuinely pleased to get to spend time with his grandfather but also stubborn in his childish ways. Among the habits his parents haven't been able to drive out of him is the annoying one of lowering a bucket with his toys from the balcony to a neighbor-family down below, leading to repeated arguments about the return of the toys; this continues also when Mario's parents are away, and Daniele has to deal with it. The old man has work to get to -- those illustrations -- but also lets Mario have his way a lot -- not insisting he go to nursery school, for example, even though that would give him a few more hours peace every day. Daniele alternates between leaving Mario to his own devices, and trying to accommodate and play along with him; preöccupied with his own thoughts, the young boy is a bit of distracting (and exhausting) thorn in his side, but Daniele does try to dutifully keep him entertained and busy.

Daniele quickly sees that there's considerable tension between his daughter and her husband -- indeed, that: "the conference in Cagliari was, above all, a prime opportunity for Betta and Severio to evade the eyes and ears of their child and fight hard". As Daniele notes, the tensions -- and arguments -- are impossible not to notice, but Mario is already good at a kind of avoidance, clinging to a sense of normality in routines and the set order of his own small life -- which he tries to pull his grandfather into.

Despite having grown up in Naples, Daniele hardly feels at home here any longer. He's been away too long -- to the extent that he's lost his feel for the local sense of language and customs, still recognizing them, but unable to be part of it any longer. So also, for example:

I no longer knew how to be either aggressive or polite according to Neapolitan standards.

I'd already begun to shun how I should be, how they'd taught us to be. I drew and painted, and, thanks to that ability, I was pulling away without realizing it. And in pulling away, instead of appealing to her more, I'd become as bothersome as if my skin had erupted in purple welts.

How fragile I'd become. If, once, I used to believe in each of my gestures, if I used to think that merely a well-conceived stroke of my pencil could split a mountain in two, now even glass overwhelmed me. ] [...] I suddenly felt comical. Here was a seventy-five-year-old man, slovenly, disheveled, pants falling down. He should be minding a child and instead he's incapable of minding himself.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 March 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Europa Editions publicity page

Einaudi publicity page

The Jolly Corner by Henry James

See Index of Italian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Italian author Domenico Starnone was born in 1943.

- Return to top of the page -