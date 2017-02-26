

the complete review - fiction

Ties



by

Domenico Starnone



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Ties Author: Domenico Starnone Genre: Novel Written: 2014 (Eng. 2017) Length: 150 pages Original in: Italian Availability: Ties - US Ties - UK Ties - Canada Lacci - Italia

Italian title: Lacci

Translated and with an Introduction by Jhumpa Lahiri

Our Assessment:



B+ : effective exposing of a marriage and family

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Though Starnone’s willingness to let his characters -- particularly Aldo -- incriminate themselves can be read as writerly confidence, the novel, despite being slim, feels long." - Publishers Weekly





"Un testo anomalo, quasi una pièce teatrale, in cui a turno entrano in scena i personaggi per raccontare la propria versione dei fatti, e cioè un comunissimo dramma familiare che tuttavia incide a fondo -- e per sempre -- sulle vite dei protagonisti. (...) Lacci è una commedia leggera e disincantata, che si legge con gusto e malinconia" - Sergio Pent, La Stampa

The complete review 's Review :

Ties is a novel about a marriage, of Aldo and Vanda, and of the effects of their relationship on their two children, Sandro and Anna. The three-part presentation of the story is unusual and effective.

The first section of the novel consists of a handful of letters Vanda wrote to Aldo, beginning twelve years into their marriage, when Aldo fell in love with another woman, Lidia. He eventually abandoned his family for her, but the final letter, four years after the affair began, suggests he wants to at least reëstablish a relationship with his children. The second and longest section of the novel finds Aldo and Vanda heading off on a summer vacation; it is four decades later, and they are now in their mid-seventies; obviously Aldo returned to the fold.

Vanda's letters to her husband give only one side of the collapse of the family, but Aldo's failings are so blatant as be essentially indefensible; there's little doubt when Vanda calls him out: "Jesus, you really are a weak and confused man: insensitive, superficial". Vanda's letters range from searching for answers to desperation and resignation; whatever excuses Aldo offers when they communicate -- Vanda mentions some --, there are no real answers. The letters do give a glimpse of the collapse of the family, Aldo rapidly distancing himself from his wife and children, unable to maintain a relationship even with the eager-to-please kids. That Lidia is much younger -- a nineteen-year-old, fifteen years his junior when the relationship begins -- might suggest it won't last, but it's certainly more than a brief fling.

Jumping ahead forty years, Vanda and Aldo seem like a typical long-married couple, but it doesn't take long to reveal that those old fissures took their toll, and that whatever was put back together is far from a fully satisfying state of affairs.

This section is related by Aldo and, as the couple prepares to go away for a bit, he describes some minor but aggravating incidents in which he was taken advantage of, small signs all adding to his sense that:

I was in danger of losing control of the entire delicate system of weights and counterweights that had kept my life in check for five decades.

From the crisis of many years ago we have both learned that we need to hide a great deal from each other, and tell each other even less. It's worked.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 February 2017

:

Europa Editions publicity page

Einaudi publicity page

See Index of Italian literature

About the Author :

Italian author Domenico Starnone was born in 1943.

