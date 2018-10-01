the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 November 2018

1 November: Governor General's Literary Awards | Cundill History Prize finalists | Translation from ... German to Arabic | Treatise on Modern Stimulants review


1 November 2018 - Thursday

Governor General's Literary Awards | Cundill History Prize finalists
Translation from ... German to Arabic | Treatise on Modern Stimulants review

       Governor General's Literary Awards

       They've announced the winners of the (Canadian) Governor General's Literary Awards -- seven winners each in English and French, with The Red Word by Sarah Henstra and De synthèse by Karoline Georges the fiction winners, and translations of Barney's Version by Mordecai Richler and Explication de la nuit by Edem Awumey the translation winners.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Cundill History Prize finalists

       They've announced the three finalists for the Cundill History Prize -- at US$75,000, apparently: "the largest prize for a work of non-fiction in English".
       The winner will be announced 15 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translation from ... German to Arabic

       At Qantara.de they have a Q & A with literary translator Nabil Al Haffar, who translates from the German to Arabic -- and an impressive range of authors and titles, from Peter Weiss to Christoph Ransmayr's Cox; currently he's working on Kafka.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Treatise on Modern Stimulants review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Honoré de Balzac's Treatise on Modern Stimulants, just out in a nice little edition from Wakefield Press.

       A fine complement to Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz's Narcotics, which Twisted Spoon Press brought out earlier this year .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


