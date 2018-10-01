the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
Literary Saloon
the literary weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
BookRiot
Con/Reading
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
saloon statistics
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the
complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 November 2018
1 November:
Governor General's Literary Awards | Cundill History Prize finalists | Translation from ... German to Arabic |
Treatise on Modern Stimulants review
go to
weblog
return to main archive
1 November 2018
- Thursday
Governor General's Literary Awards | Cundill History Prize finalists
Translation from ... German to Arabic |
Treatise on Modern Stimulants review
Governor General's Literary Awards
They've announced the winners of the (Canadian) Governor General's Literary Awards -- seven winners each in English and French, with The Red Word by Sarah Henstra and De synthèse by Karoline Georges the fiction winners, and translations of Barney's Version by Mordecai Richler and Explication de la nuit by Edem Awumey the translation winners.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Cundill History Prize finalists
They've announced the three finalists for the Cundill History Prize -- at US$75,000, apparently: "the largest prize for a work of non-fiction in English".
The winner will be announced 15 November.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Translation from ... German to Arabic
At Qantara.de they have a Q & A with literary translator Nabil Al Haffar, who translates from the German to Arabic -- and an impressive range of authors and titles, from Peter Weiss to Christoph Ransmayr's Cox; currently he's working on Kafka.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Treatise on Modern Stimulants review
The most recent addition to the is my review of Honoré de Balzac's complete review Treatise on Modern Stimulants, just out in a nice little edition from Wakefield Press.
A fine complement to Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz's Narcotics, which Twisted Spoon Press brought out earlier this year .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 October 2018)
archive index
- return to
top of the page -
© 2018 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links