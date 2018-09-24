Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Frolic of the Beasts

The Frolic of the Beasts



by

Mishima Yukio



Japanese title: 獣の戯れ

Translated by Andrew Clare

獣の戯れ was made into a film in 1964, directed by Tomimoto Sōkichi

Review Summaries
Source Rating Date Reviewer
Publishers Weekly . 24/9/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"(L)uridly propulsive (.....) What follows is an ominous reunion that slowly builds to more violence, with Mishima’s baroque, beautiful prose hinting at depravity on every page" - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

From the very beginning, there's little doubt about where The Frolic of the Beasts is headed, with the opening sentences of its Prologue pointing very clearly to what can be expected:

It's hard to believe this phot was taken a few days before the final wretched incident. The three of them looked really happy, at ease with one another; as if there was a bond of mutual trust between them.

Three small new gravestones stand huddled together in a shallow depression in the hillside. To the right is Ippei's grave. To the left of that, Kōji's, and in the center lies Yūko's.

He had repented, he was a different person from his former self, and he no longer had any concerns.

This man's soul is beginning to struggle behind a wall that has no exit, thought Kōji. Although he is not cognizant of the goings-on in the world, he can hear sounds outside -- he can hear the knock at the door.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 November 2018

About the Author :

Japanese author Mishima Yukio (三島由紀夫) lived 1925 to 1970.

