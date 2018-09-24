|
The Frolic of the Beasts
Our Assessment:
B+ : sultry, heady
From the very beginning, there's little doubt about where The Frolic of the Beasts is headed, with the opening sentences of its Prologue pointing very clearly to what can be expected:
It's hard to believe this phot was taken a few days before the final wretched incident. The three of them looked really happy, at ease with one another; as if there was a bond of mutual trust between them.The three are Ippei Kusakado, his wife Yūko, and a young man named Kōji, and beside an account of the taking of the photograph the Prologue also reveals the final consequences of the 'wretched incident', leaving:
Three small new gravestones stand huddled together in a shallow depression in the hillside. To the right is Ippei's grave. To the left of that, Kōji's, and in the center lies Yūko's.The story proper then begins a few months earlier, with Kōji just released from prison and on his way to the fishing village of Ito on the Izu Peninsula, where he is welcomed by Yūko. Circumstances have changed since they last saw each other some two years earlier: Kōji, then just twenty-one, had been a university student who worked for Ippei in the Western ceramics shop he had in Tokyo's Ginza-district. Ippei had studied German literature at university, and even after taking over his parents' successful shop, "he continued to write highbrow literary critiques". He had quite a reputation and numerous followers; he was also quite the ladies' man.
At first, Kōji did not see much of Yūko back then, but eventually he also came into her orbit. He was attracted to her, but also disturbed by the way the couple lived: "I can't allow such lies, even if they are nothing to do with me". He let himself be drawn into Yūko's web, manipulated, or at least led, to a scene of confrontation, and then unable to hold himself back.
Two years later, the trio is reunited. Having done his time, Kōji can convince himself:
He had repented, he was a different person from his former self, and he no longer had any concerns.Meanwhile, the Kusakados now take operate some greenhouses, far from busy Tokyo, and it is Yūko who helms the new family-business. Ippei is just a shadow of his former self, puttering around but barely functional. He still sits with the newspaper every morning, going through the motions, but, for example, can't understand anything he's reading. He's neither a ladies' man nor acclaimed intellectual nor adroit businessman any longer.
Even the prison governor had been surprised that Yūko was willing to be Kōji's guarantor upon his release, but she convinces him, and she installs Kōji in their household after his release, and gives him a job. With Ippei there and Yūko a dutiful wife the situation is admittedly somewhat awkward -- yet it seems to work, as Kōji settles in quite well.
Tensions remain. The locals learn of Kōji's past, and so even as he blends in better once he's lost his prison-pallor he remains something of an outsider. Among those he does get closer to is Kim, the daughter of the other hired hand in the business, Teijirō, who briefly returns to Ito -- ukulele in hand, from the factory she works at. She is not close to her father -- for a reason that Teijirō eventually reveals to Kōji -- but several of the local men compete for her -- and Yūko is jealous of her closeness to Kōji.
As Andrew Clare explains in his Afterword: "The Frolic of the Beasts is considered a parody of the classical Nō play Motomezuka"", its love triangle mirrored in the story of Ippei, Yūko, and Kōji as well as that of Kim and her suitors, and this secondary love triangle -- with Kōji drawn into it as well -- makes for an interesting second layer to the story. But it's a brief interlude-story: Kim is sent on her way -- she has to go back to her factory-job -- and the grip of The Frolic of the Beasts tightens on its central trio, who find themselves closer than ever.
Kōji keeps reminding himself that he has repented, but with Yūko and Ippei encroaching he finds himself drawn further into this strange domestic web. And, as Kōji recognizes in Ippei:
This man's soul is beginning to struggle behind a wall that has no exit, thought Kōji. Although he is not cognizant of the goings-on in the world, he can hear sounds outside -- he can hear the knock at the door.Readers know where this story is going, but Mishima still manages to keep up the tension in getting there. The weather is used effectively, as are the stray characters around the story, from the cat at the local bar to Kim as well as a local priest. The story builds up nicely, and even though Mishima opts for the very obvious rather often -- one scene has Kōji in his bed, separated from Yūko by mosquito-netting -- it's in keeping with generally sultry atmosphere. Admirably, too, the promised final 'wretched incident' is presented only after the fact, the novel shifting in an Afterword to a first-person narrator coming to the fore who learns the story and sees the photograph -- a nice and all the more poignant dramatically effective understated way of bringing the story to a close.
His characters grating in a variety of ways against the rigid Japanese code of behavior, Mishima handles them -- and particularly Kōji and Yūko -- very well (if a bit puppet-master-obviously). Some of the writing can feel over-heated, but mostly it works for this story of simmering passions and carefully controlled actions -- punctured by flashes of overwhelming impulse. The sense of inevitability to it all, hovering from the first sentence on, is also effective.
A dark but nicely turned and presented tale.
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 November 2018
Japanese author Mishima Yukio (三島由紀夫) lived 1925 to 1970.
