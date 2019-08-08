

the complete review - fiction

Life for Sale



by

Mishima Yukio



Japanese title: 命売ります

Translated by Stephen Dodd

命売ります was made into a TV mini-series in 2018

Our Assessment:



B : wild mix, careening from the pensive-existential to the silly

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"(A) sexy, camp delight. Beneath the hard- boiled dialogue (...) and the gangster high jinks is a familiar indictment of consumerist Japan and a romantic yearning for the past. (...) Life for Sale is replete with Tarantino-like scenes of smuggling and murder, as well as philosophical musings on Japanese attitudes to the sword, the warrior and honour." - Ian Thomson, Evening Standard





is replete with Tarantino-like scenes of smuggling and murder, as well as philosophical musings on Japanese attitudes to the sword, the warrior and honour." - "(H)ere he stares unimpressed at a 1960s Tokyo awash with money and adverts, where manicured streets are overlooked by bland offices and self-indulgent hippies roam. It may be only a footnote in his career, but this surreal tale offers a trenchant critique of a city that has misplaced its soul." - James Smart, The Guardian





"(T)his is Bond with a Kafkaesque edge. Hanio is a protagonist comically caught between his instincts for self-preservation and self-destruction, and with villains who shift back and forth between appearing to be the agents of an international crime network and prosaic figures engaged in personal fantasies." - Damian Flanagan, The Japan Times





"A sense of meaninglessness is the central theme in his newly translated Life For Sale, where the absurdity of life is conveyed through the tropes of pulp fiction and manga comics. (...) Life For Sale is not a great work of fiction, but it succeeds in capturing vividly the bathos of the self-pitying modern nihilist." - John Gray, New Statesman

The complete review 's Review :

Life for Sale is an unusual and slippery novel. It begins with an unusual premise, but that's far from the most outlandish thing that happens; indeed, the set-up is probably the easiest leap for readers to take. Sure, it seems a bit of a stretch, but the potential -- both philosophical and plot-wise -- is very promising.

Life for Sale begins with Hanio Yamada waking up in hospital after a failed suicide attempt. The twenty-seven-year-old is a successful copy-writer at a prominent ad agency who rather impulsively decided to end it all; it was reading the newspaper -- and, specifically, a cockroach slithering among the pages -- that seems to have pushed him over the edge, first a sudden revelation that: "So the world boils down to nothing more than this", and then the simple conclusion that ending it all was the only thing left to do. Failing at the attempt is not the wake-up call to double-down on life and immerse himself in it all the more; instead, it frees him. He breaks all ties -- not that he has many, beyond his job -- and finds: "a wonderfully free and empty world opened up before him". And he has a plan: he puts an ad in a newspaper offering his: "Life for Sale. Use me as you wish".

Hanio sees this as the perfect means to his ends, offering himself up for whatever purposes his customer(s) might wish for and willing -- indeed, even eager -- to sacrifice himself in the process: he imagines going through with his assignment(s) will cost him his life. It's the perfect solution, avoiding the difficulties suicide poses -- such as actually managing to accomplish it successfully ... -- but leading to the same end:

Selling your life was such a splendid way out: it took away all need for responsibility.

"And now a few words for you, Mr. Ambassador. Stop over-complicating the way you think about things. Life and politics are generally simple, much more simple -- shallow, even -- than you imagine. Of course, I'm aware that my attitude might be different if I weren't prepared to meet death at any moment. It's only the desire to live as long as possible that makes everything seem complicated and mysterious."

I know what your problem is. You're tired of trying to die.

Using the lamplight to locate his wound, he wiped it clean of ointment and touched it with his finger. Then, bending his body, he placed his ear against it. An almost imperceptible vibration was coming from the black splinter left in him. Someone had fired an exquisitely small mini-transceiver into his thigh. Which meant that, wherever he fled, they would find him.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 October 2019

About the Author :

Japanese author Mishima Yukio (三島由紀夫) lived 1925 to 1970.

