Life for Sale
Our Assessment:
B : wild mix, careening from the pensive-existential to the silly
Life for Sale is an unusual and slippery novel.
It begins with an unusual premise, but that's far from the most outlandish thing that happens; indeed, the set-up is probably the easiest leap for readers to take.
Sure, it seems a bit of a stretch, but the potential -- both philosophical and plot-wise -- is very promising.
Selling your life was such a splendid way out: it took away all need for responsibility.Would that it were so easy. Hanio is soon hired by someone who wants revenge on his cheating wife. The scenario the customer imagines is Hanio becoming intimate with the wife, but making certain that her mobster-lover catches them in the act -- promising: "you're sure to get killed, and she'll probably be dead meat too". Hanio is on board and jumps right into the role, but obviously, things do not go as planned -- as is then repeatedly the case: Hanio gets hired and expects to die in the process but survives, even as he more or less successfully carries out his assignments: he might not die, but there is a growing body count in his wake.
The scenarios Mishima comes up with are colorful, to say the least. In one instance, Hanio shacks up with a woman with vampiric inclinations who slowly drains him of blood; when he finally again lands in hospital the blood sample they take: "was quite yellow and seemed to consist mostly of water". And while most of the attempts to sell himself are on a smaller, personal scale -- generally involving a woman, and in that case generally involving getting involved with her -- he eventually gets drawn into a bigger government case involving two embassies and a spying imbroglio (and ... carrots), by which time he's almost in full debonair James Bond-mode, complete with parting advice:
"And now a few words for you, Mr. Ambassador. Stop over-complicating the way you think about things. Life and politics are generally simple, much more simple -- shallow, even -- than you imagine. Of course, I'm aware that my attitude might be different if I weren't prepared to meet death at any moment. It's only the desire to live as long as possible that makes everything seem complicated and mysterious."Hanio makes some good money with his 'life-for sale'-scheme -- "Really not a bad business. His income was ten times what he had earned as a copy-writer" --, and after a while he doesn't seem as displeased that nothing has been working out exactly as planned (i.e. that he hasn't died yet). Still, all this, and some of the other surrounding circumstances, prove quite wearing too; as one person eventually diagnoses:
I know what your problem is. You're tired of trying to die.Life for Sale is an existentialist thriller that veers into the spy-(near-)spoof, complete with a shadowy, nefarious international crime syndicate, the ACS (Asia Confidential Service), that people keep bringing up, as well as with details straight out of the over-the-top movies of those times:
Using the lamplight to locate his wound, he wiped it clean of ointment and touched it with his finger. Then, bending his body, he placed his ear against it. An almost imperceptible vibration was coming from the black splinter left in him. Someone had fired an exquisitely small mini-transceiver into his thigh. Which meant that, wherever he fled, they would find him.The novel is a mishmash, seriously engaging with philosophical questions but framing these in a plot that is bright-colorful, fast paced, and very far-fetched. Much here is rooted in the distinctly Japanese, from the ritual-behavior to the tradition of lovers' suicide-pacts, a (not so) romantic notion embraced by several of the characters; awareness of Mishima's own death-wish, so different from Hanio's and manifesting itself in his own elaborately staged theatrical death only two years after he published this novel naturally also colors any reading of this story. The novel is amusingly anchored in its times, too, complete with complaints about hippies and cinematically grand conspiracies, large and small -- a typical larger-than-life 1960s thriller that is, however, also something more, or at least rather different.
Life for Sale is downright nutty, in many ways, and seems like a more casual work of tossed-off fiction by Mishima, a fun idea he lets snowball into something messier and wilder, like he wanted to write a potboiler rather than the deeply reflective kind of work (Western) audiences are more used to seeing from him. In fact, it's both -- odd though that combination winds up being here. It's not exactly good -- it's too rough and tumble in too many ways -- but it is good 'bad' entertainment while also offering more than just vacuous distraction; even at his wildest Mishima's work is grounded in the seriously substantial. This work careens a bit all over the place, but there's quite a bit to it, too. And it certainly is good -- if peculiar -- fun.
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 October 2019
Japanese author Mishima Yukio (三島由紀夫) lived 1925 to 1970.
