Title: Star Author: Mishima Yukio Genre: Novella Written: 1961 (Eng. 2019) Length: 89 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Star - US Star - UK Star - Canada

Japanese title: スタア

Translated by Sam Bett

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 30/1/2019 .

From the Reviews :

"Even decades after its original publication, this nimble novella about the costs and delusions of constant public attention will resonate with readers." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Star is short even for a novella, but quite effective as (self-)portrait of a pop star -- one that feels strikingly current and familiar, too, despite having been first published more than fifty years ago.

Star is narrated by Rikio Mizuno -- "'Richie' was the cutesy nickname favored on set and by my fans" --, an incredibly popular film star. He is just twenty-three -- but that's: "an age when nothing is impossible", and he works practically non-stop. In Star, he describes the filming of a movie in which he plays a yakuza, and though filmed and recounted partially out of sequence, that unfolding story (and its melancholy end) both contrasts and overlaps nicely with Rikio's own.

Rikio's anchor is his loyal assistant Kayo, a: "constant companion, day in day out" who attends to all his needs on set and, unbeknownst to the rest of the world, is also his devoted and unlikely lover off-set. She's unattractive, with a pair of silver front teeth and looks: "at least forty but was barely thirty". But she is the one person who understands the odd world Rikio inhabits, and whom he can share it with.

How very unreal Rikio's world is is made clear in the enthusiasm of the fans he relates, in their letters and actions, their passionate obsession -- which, unsurprisingly, he can do little with -- and in his forays into the real world. He is a true pop star, drawing crowds and gawking onlookers wherever he goes; it's practically impossible for him to move without attracting (everyone's, it seems) attention. There's also a constant flow of stories fed to the press -- with Rikio even encouraged to invent, so that even his past becomes an indistinct blur: the only thing that matters is presenting a certain image, not any actual truth.

Irreality streams even into the filming: Rikio at least has the hold of knowing what to expect in each scene as they film it, so: "In the flow of unreal time, I expect things to proceed as planned" -- but an actress upends these expectations, overwhelmed by his persona (she calls out: "My real name. Not my part's name") she then is driven to desperate action, a glimpse of an otherwise elusive reality for Rikio.

It's Rikio's birthday during filming, and with his college buddies bugging him "about having a birthday party, as an excuse for a reunion" he invited ten or so of them to dinner -- but the demands of filming mean he'll miss his own celebration. It goes with the territory --indeed, it's practically expected:

If anticipating my arrival was a part of the festivities, then surely my absence was part of the feast. It's better for a star to never be around. No matter how strict the obligation, a star is more of a star if he never arrives. Absence is his forte. The question of whether he'll show up gives the event a ceaseless undercurrent of suspense. But a true star never shows. Showing up is for second-rate actors who have lost their edge. Tonight I'd come home to find the living room table heaped with dirty plates, a sign that everyone had gone home satisfied, and with that I'd climb the stairs and fall asleep.

For a start, being seen is everything. But the powers that be are well aware that being seen is no more than a symptom of the gaze. They know that the reality everyone thinks they see and feels draws from the spring of artifice that you and I are guarding. To keep the public pacified, the spring must always be shielded from the world by masks. And these masks are worn by stars.

His handsome face had become a dingy plaque, a place to hang a mask. The mask of the handsome face that he had lost.

If you get too used to living life this way, the steady flow of real time, where there is no turning back, begins to feel boring and stale. Let's say I meet a girl. The fact that I can't just skip everything up until the moment I'm sleeping with her makes me antsy, and it seems unreasonable that I can't just jump ahead to the point where I'm already sick of her, or back to the freedom that I had before we met.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 February 2019

New Direction publicity page

Penguin Classics publicity page

Yukio Mishima at books and writers

Inose Naoki's Persona: A Biography of Yukio Mishima

Donald Keene on Five Modern Japanese Novelists

See Index of Japanese literature

About the Author :

Japanese author Mishima Yukio (三島由紀夫) lived 1925 to 1970.

