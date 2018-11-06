Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Spanish title: El anarquista que se llamaba como yo

Translated by Jeffrey Diteman

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El Cultural . 4/1/2013 Care Santos El País . 27/2/2013 Rosa Mora

From the Reviews :

"Acaso el único matiz que conviene hacerle al libro sea producto de la maniática voluntad del autor de documentarlo todo. Creo que una poda ligera la hubiera hecho aún más intensa. Aunque, sin duda, no se trata de nada que vaya en detrimento de la magnitud de la novela, que es indudable. Esa misma obsesión por el detalle, por un rigor que parece más patrimonio del historiador que del novelista, hace que el autor haya querido insertar al final del libro una nota final que viene a dar in extremis un giro sorprendente a la trama. Sea cierta o no, esa finta es magnífica." - Care Santos, El Cultural





"La novela está llena de guiños. (...) La ambientación y documentación de Un anarquista que se llamaba como yo son excelentes (.....) El anarquista que se llamaba como yo, una de las novelas importantes de estos últimos tiempos, representa la simbiosis perfecta de historia e imaginación. Desde el mismo prólogo, hasta el largo relato, el epílogo e incluso la sorprenden adenda, realidad y ficción se mezclan hasta confundirse." - Rosa Mora, El País

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Anarchist Who Shared My Name begins with a Prologue explaining the inspiration for the novel: while Googling his name, author Pablo Martín Sánchez came across a reference to a group of Spanish anarchists condemned to death for their involvement in the Vera de Bidasoa incident in 1924 which someone with the exact same name as him was part of -- and though he couldn't find any other online references to him, eventually:

I tracked down periodicals from the time at the National Library, consulted dozens of books about the events in Vera de Bidasoa, and traveled to the very site of the incidents. Only then did I understand that I had to write the story of this anarchist who had stolen my name.

you're not going to get Angela out of my head. You do what you like. I'm going to make the search for her the meaning of my life.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 November 2018

About the Author :

Spanish author Pablo Martín Sánchez was born in 1977.

