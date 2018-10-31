Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Treatise on Modern Stimulants



by

Honoré de Balzac



French title: Traité des excitants modernes

Translated and with an Afterword by Kassy Hayden

With illustrations by Pierre Alechinsky

The complete review 's Review :

Balzac's Treatise on Modern Stimulants was, as translator Kassy Hayden explains in her helpful Afterword, one of the author's "analytical essays that outlines his theories about human behavior". They were never collected in "coherent form"; this one was originally published alongside Brillat-Savarin's classic The Physiology of Taste.

In this short work -- Balzac's text covers barely forty pages -- Balzac addresses five substances whose 'ingestion' he finds: "has become so excessive in recent times that modern society has changed immeasurably". They are: alcohol, sugar, tea, coffee, and tobacco, and he warns of the damaging effects of each ("intoxication, however it manifests itself, is the enemy of social progress") -- though sugar and tea get off more lightly (while: "Alcohol and tobacco threaten modern society").

Balzac maintains:

The destiny of a nation is dependent on its food and diet. Grains created artistic peoples. Spirits killed the Indians. I call Russia an aristocracy propped up by alcohol. Who knows if the abuse of chocolate did not contribute to the degradation of the Spanish nation, which, at the moment it discovered chocolate, was about to re-create the Roman Empire ? Tobacco has already brought down the Turks and the Dutch, and now threatens Germany.

If the English experience is real, tea gives the English their morals, makes their skin pallid, makes them prone to hypocrisy and backbiting; this much is certain, it does not improve women's moral of physical hygiene. Where women drink tea, love is defiled at its very core. Such women are wan, feeble, gossipy, tedious, holier-than-thou.

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 October 2018

About the Author :

The great French author Honoré de Balzac (1799-1850) is best known for his multi-volume 'Human Comedy'.

