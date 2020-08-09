

the complete review - fiction

Lost Illusions



by

Honoré de Balzac



French title: Illusions perdues

Translated and with an Introduction by Raymond N. MacKenzie

Previously translated by Katharine Prescott Wormeley (1893), Kathleen Raine (1951), Herbert J. Hunt (1971)

Our Assessment:



A- : much of it first-rate, but final (and less successful) third is a bit of an uncomfortable fit

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Telegraph* . 4/1/1952 John Betjeman The NY Times* . 6/2/1893 . NZZ . 3/1/2015 Thomas Laux Sunday Times* . 21/10/1951 Cyril Connolly The Times* . 24/6/1971 Stephen Vizinczey

(* review of a different translation )

From the Reviews :

"Es ist die Geschichte eines Scheiterns -- oder besser des Scheiterns schlechthin. Ein Epos der allumfassenden Desillusionierung. (...) Seinem Gang von der Provinz in die Stadt, seinen Ambitionen und Träumen und später seinen diversen Abstürzen widmet sich der Roman. Aber Balzac liefert auch eine Vielzahl von Unterthemen und damit ein breites Bild dieser Epoche in der Zeit der Restauration unter Louis XVIII. Die Komplexität der Themen (ua Spielsucht, psychologische Desaster, Schuld, Reue und immer wieder ganz wichtig: Geld) wird grundiert von Kritik an den Verhältnissen in der Provinz: Geiz, Klatschsucht, engstirniges Denken. Da funkeln Ironie und Spottlust" - Thomas Laux, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"The book has one serious defect which makes one hesitate to recommend the considerable outlay of 25s. The third volume of the trilogy is a dull anti-climax. (...) His account of journalism is of something more evil and corrupting than we have to face, even as his picture of the great world describes rewards which are now beyond our reach. (...) Balzac's good characters may love virtue; their creator is obsessed by vice. Greed, lust, revenge, treason: a gong seems to sound when they are touched upon. (...) The supreme greatness of Balzac resides in his grand romantic conception of life, which is never weakened but rather illuminated by his own intellectual disillusion." - Cyril Connolly, Sunday Times





"On one level, this novel is about manipulation, the victimization of the public as well as individuals. (...) To read Lost Illusions is to be pulled up, cast down, doused with hot and cold water: whatever the emotions the reader is capable of, Balzac brings them out. It is the book you won't be able to put down even when you read it for the tenth time." - Stephen Vizinczey, The Times

The complete review 's Review :

Lost Illusions is a three-part novel -- indeed, it was originally published in three parts, between 1837 and 1843. (Balzac was super-prolific and juggled a lot: as translator Raymond N. MacKenzie notes in his Introduction: "During the years he was composing Lost Illusions, he finished and published some nineteen other works".) The first part of the novel is titled 'The Two Poets', and introduces the protagonists -- very different sorts of poets --, setting the stage that will determine so much right through to the end in beginning in Angoulême with the miserly Jérôme-Nicolas Séchard and how he successfully navigated first the French Revolution and the ensuing Terror and then the Restoration, having decent success with his printing business (this despite the fact that he remained illiterate). Old Séchard eventually sold the business to his son, David -- sold, not passed on, and not for a fair or good price, with David's continuing obligations to his (increasingly wealthy) father continuing to be a hardship for many years to come. Eventually, there's competition in town, from the Cointet brothers, who set up a printing press as well, and make much more of a success of it and are soon powerful enough to more or less control the fate of the Séchard business; for a long time, however, they decide it's for the best to prop up this insignificant competitor -- in order to keep more serious business-competition at bay.

David isn't a born businessman: he's more interested in scientific tinkering -- his obsession with discovering a process for making cheaper paper, in this time when demand for it was soaring, is central to the plot(s) -- and not nearly hardnosed enough in his dealings (beginning with those with his father) to really make a success of it. But for quite a while it'll do, the business (s)puttering along just well enough for its and his survival. Typically, David hires on a friend of his who is similarly unsuited for these tasks but who shares his pie-in-the-sky visions, more poetic than real, Lucien Chardon -- with David passionate about science, and Lucien about poetry, the two of them happily: "lost in the labyrinths of their own minds" rather than paying more serious attention to the real world. That David quickly falls in love with Lucien's sister, Ève, ties the two even closer together; unsurprisingly, David and Ève do eventually marry (and the third part of the novel, focusing on the couple, was even retitled 'Ève and David' when Lost Illusions was first published all together -- though this edition reverts to the original 'The Ordeals of an Inventor'). '

Lucien Chardon is the leading figure in Lost Illusions, quickly coming to dominate the story when he appears on the scene, and a powerful influence even when he is not at the narrative forefront (as in, for example, much of the final third of the novel). Lucien was born in humble but comfortable circumstances, the son of a pharmacist (who tinkered for years with scientific discovery, without ever achieving the hoped-for breakthrough). The father had actually seen to it that his two children received a good education -- but left practically no money at his early death, before ever being able to cash in on the invention that he though would bring them great riches:

And so he not only left his children in poverty, but worse, he had raised them to hope for a brilliant future that in fact died with him.

The women began saying to each other, "He printed his poems himself."

Jacques asked, "Well then, why does he call himself Monsieur de Rubempré ? A nobleman ought to give up his name when he takes on manual labor."

Madame Chardon and her daughter Ève believed in Lucien the way Mohammed's wife believed in her husband; their devotion to him and his future was absolute.

Like everyone else who finds himself elevated into a new social sphere before being able to sustain himself there, Lucien was vowing that he would sacrifice everything in order to remain in that upper world.

Whoever comes in with a manuscript, ask him first whether it's in verse or in prose. If it's in verse, show him the door at once. Poetry is the ruination of the publishing trade !

Lucien, you will have grand internal debates from which you will emerge sounding righteous, but which will lead you to do ignoble things ... You will never be at one with yourself.

He will come to loathe himself, and he will repent; but when necessity rears its head again, he will succumb again, for he has no willpower, no strength that would allow him to withstand the temptations of sensuality or of his most trivial desires. Lazy, like all poetic men, he sees himself as clever in wriggling out of difficulties rather than facing and overcoming them.

All that Lucien had been hearing over the preceding few hours was the importance of money. In the Theater as in the Bookshop, in the Bookshop as in the Newspaper, there was never a mention of art or of glory. Money was like a great heavy pendulum; he felt it hammer over and over, again and again, on his head and his heart.

"It's difficult," Lucien said as they arrived in his place, "to have any illusions about anything at all in Paris. Everything is taxed, everything is for sale, everything is constructed, even success."

A paper no longer exists in order to enlighten the reader, only to flatter his opinions. Soon enough, all the papers will be amoral, hypocritical, brazen, dishonest, and murderous: they will be the murderers of ideas, of philosophical systems, of men, and they will flourish for doing so. They will enjoy the payoff that all rational creatures are always working toward: evil will be done, and no one will be responsible.

You already have too much of the journalist in you: your thoughts come quickly and easily. You would be unable to refuse the allure of saying something clever, even if it meant driving a friend to tears. [...] Journalism is a hell, an abyss of iniquities, lies, betrayals

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 August 2020

:

Honoré de Balzac at books and writers

About the Author :

The great French author Honoré de Balzac (1799-1850) is best known for his multi-volume 'Human Comedy'.

