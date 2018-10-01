the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the winners of this year's NLNG Prizes -- the Nigeria Prize for Literature, for Literary Criticism, and for Science; see, for example, the Vanguardreport.
The literature prize rotates through four different genres and this was a drama year, and Soji Cole's Embers took the US$100,000 prize.
The Literary Criticism Award only pays out 1,000,000 naira -- less than US$3000 -- and went to Isidore Diala -- a repeat winner.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Friedrich Ani's The Nameless Day -- crime fiction from Seagull Books.
This was also made into a (TV-)film in 2017 -- directed by Volker Schlöndorff !