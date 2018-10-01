the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 October 2018

21 October: NLNG Prizes | The Nameless Day review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 October 2018 - Sunday

NLNG Prizes | The Nameless Day review

       NLNG Prizes

       They've announced the winners of this year's NLNG Prizes -- the Nigeria Prize for Literature, for Literary Criticism, and for Science; see, for example, the Vanguard report.
       The literature prize rotates through four different genres and this was a drama year, and Soji Cole's Embers took the US$100,000 prize.
       The Literary Criticism Award only pays out 1,000,000 naira -- less than US$3000 -- and went to Isidore Diala -- a repeat winner.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Nameless Day review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Friedrich Ani's The Nameless Day -- crime fiction from Seagull Books.
       This was also made into a (TV-)film in 2017 -- directed by Volker Schlöndorff !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 October 2018)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2018 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links