the complete review - fiction

Sleep of Memory



by

Patrick Modiano



French title: Souvenirs dormants

French title: Souvenirs dormants

Translated by Mark Polizzotti

Our Assessment:



B+ : typical Modiano, revisiting and dwelling on the past

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 25/10/2017 Raphaëlle Leyris NZZ . 21/9/2018 Roman Bucheli El País . 30/7/2018 J.L.Cebrián Le Temps . 27/10/2017 Eléonore Sulser TLS . 1/8/2018 Henri Astier

From the Reviews :

" Schlafende Erinnerungen ist ein zauberhaft dünnes Buch, das man nie ganz verstehen wird, das man am schönsten begreift, wenn man es nicht vollends zu verstehen versucht." - Roman Bucheli, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





ist ein zauberhaft dünnes Buch, das man nie ganz verstehen wird, das man am schönsten begreift, wenn man es nicht vollends zu verstehen versucht." - "Impresiona la exactitud minuciosa con que describe desde los nombres de los bares hasta las estaciones de metro. Su memoria cautiva nada tiene que envidiar a la de Proust, y la visión de su propia existencia muestra la esperanza y el miedo de su generación. La prosa de Modiano es a la vez conceptual y poética, intimista y barroca. Buscador empedernido de los misterios de París como Balzac, descubre sus pasillos ocultos y sus puertas traseras; mientras, el teatro le sirve a la hora de purgar su corazón de artista, para el que lo principal no es la gloria, sino saber sufrir." - Juan Luis Cebrián, El País





"A la manière d’une chambre noire, ce roman-là semble aussi recueillir, sur le mode qui est le sien, les signaux de lumière qu’envoient à travers le temps les souvenirs de l’écrivain et ses livres d’avant. (...) Pour le lecteur qui s’est plongé dans les livres de Modiano, Souvenirs dormants a quelque chose d’affolant. (...) Le livre procure une impression de déjà-lu, à la façon de certaines scènes de la vie, et c’est ce qui lui donne, malgré sa ténuité (il fait à peine 100 pages), son épaisseur." - Eléonore Sulser, Le Temps





a quelque chose d’affolant. (...) Le livre procure une impression de déjà-lu, à la façon de certaines scènes de la vie, et c’est ce qui lui donne, malgré sa ténuité (il fait à peine 100 pages), son épaisseur." - "Souvenirs dormants resonates with other recurring Modiano scenes: a walk around Paris as a boy with his father and a shady associate; running away from boarding school to find refuge with a dangerous family acquaintance; being briefly sucked into occult circles by a mystically inclined friend. In this masterly book, Modiano finds new, hypnotic ways to describe the ever-receding horizon that is the past." - Henri Astier, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Sleep of Memory finds Patrick Modiano's first-person narrator -- the author himself, basically -- returning yet again, in his mind and on paper, to old haunts and memories. At one point he maintains:

I am trying to impose some order on my memories. Every one of them is a piece of the puzzle, but many are missing, and most of them remain isolated.

The only way to defuse this thin file once and for all was to copy out portions of it and blend them into the pages of a novel, as I did thirty years ago.

For me, Paris is littered with ghosts, as numerous as metro stations and all the dots that light up when you press the buttons on the electric route map.

When I think about that summer, it feels as though it's become detached from the rest of my life. A parenthesis, or rather, an ellipsis.

At every page, I said to myself: if we could relive something we'd already experienced, in the same time, the same place, and the same circumstances, but live it much better than the first time, without the mistakes, hitches, and idle moments, it would be like making a clean copy of a heavily revised manuscript ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 October 2018

:

Yale University Press publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

Hanser publicity page

Anagrama publicity page

Simply Impossible - Mark Polizzotti on translating Sleep of Memory

Nobel Prize in Literature, 2014

Patrick Modiano at books and writers

About the Author :

French author Patrick Modiano was born in 1945. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2014.

