The Enemy



Lee Child



The eighth Jack Reacher novel

Our Assessment:



B+ : solid (military-)police procedural, with a few silly excesses

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Entertainment Weekly A- 14/5/2004 R. Ascher-Walsh The NY Times . 10/5/2004 Janet Maslin The NY Times Book Rev. . 23/5/2004 Marilyn Stasio

From the Reviews :

"Reacher remains engaging and charming in his own emotionally handicapped way, and Child again emerges as a worthy successor to Tom Clancy." - Rebecca Ascher-Walsh, Entertainment Weekly





"(M)ost of The Enemy concentrates on the widening military murder plot, and on defining Reacher as a determined enforcer. In a world full of changing boundaries and moral ambiguities, he emerges as a classic noir loner, and a very charismatic one, despite his willingness and ability to inflict damage on those who he thinks deserve it. It is worth underscoring that these books, while crackling with assertiveness, do not present Reacher as a loose cannon. They avoid the ugliness of an action hero with too free a hand." - Janet Maslin, The New York Times





The Enemy is the eighth novel featuring Jack Reacher, but the series does not unfold chronologically and this installment looks back to earlier times. Here, Reacher isn't yet the loner crisscrossing the United States without any baggage or ties. The novel opens late New Year's Eve going into 1990, and Reacher is still in the army, a twenty-nine-year-old major in the Military Police, recently stationed in Panama as part of Operation Just Cause (to take down Manuel Noriega) but just a few days earlier reassigned to Fort Bird, North Carolina -- technically as the Provost Marshal's executive officer, but since he was transferred out the same day Reacher was transferred in, Reacher is the acting MP CO on the large base.

Reacher is used to being redeployed at the drop of a dime, and he has certainly been around -- "I can only put together about five years' worth of actual residency in the continental U.S.". He's lived the military life from birth and, at this point, it's also completely natural for him to take it for granted: "I'm still in the military. I always will be." Readers, of course, already know better .....

The Enemy begins with him being called to the scene of a death -- not on base, but of a two-star general, Kramer, in a motel, found in a somewhat compromising position. It looks like natural causes -- a heart attack just as he was getting ready to have sex -- but the circumstances, locale -- a motel in the middle of nowhere --, and the fact that his briefcase seems to be missing bother Reacher. And even if it was a natural death, finding the general's wife dead -- her head bashed in a few hours after her husband's untimely demise a few hundred miles away -- suggests that there's more to this. A lot more.

A continent away, the Berlin Wall is coming down, and the times, they are a-changing. Clearly, what's happening abroad -- especially the surely imminent collapse of the Soviet Union -- also means great change for the military, and a lot of military types are getting nervous. Troop reductions and a variety of cut-backs are clearly in the offing -- if not immediately, still soon enough in the slow-moving world of the military.

Change in a resistant and always slow to accept it military is a major theme of the novel. That fear of that looming larger change, of a reconstituted armed forces, is a significant one in the background throughout, but so are smaller ones, such as of integration -- racial (completed), of allowing women to serve (in process), and tolerating homosexuals (still a ways off at that time)

Reacher doesn't go it alone here. Early on he latches onto Lieutenant Summer -- covering two of the military-integration-issues, as she is a woman and "had skin the same color as the mahogany table she was eating off" when he picks her; the homosexual angle is addressed elsewhere. Summer is twenty-five and not yet sure whether she is going to make the army her career, but she is capable and goes all-in with Reacher -- even when they go way outside the lines (as, eventually, they are of course forced by circumstances -- and the forces conspiring against them -- to do).

Personnel matters matter a lot here: the man Reacher reports to is suddenly reassigned, too, and replaced by a stickler named Willard, who has his own ideas about the investigation and how everything should just quietly be tied up -- armed with the leverage that, hey, as it turns out, Reacher could easily be framed for some of what happened, his movements fitting (un)comfortably within the various time-frames. With yet another body -- a Delta sergeant, killed on base -- and too many connections to the other murders, Reacher isn't giving up so easily. And he warns Willard about (mis)directing the case(s):

"You're wasting your time," I said. "And you're making a big mistake. Because you really don't want to make an enemy out of me."

To shuffle that many specific individuals around on the same day took some kind of will and planning, and to do it during Just Cause took some kind of urgent motive.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 October 2018

About the Author :

British author Lee Child was born in 1954.

