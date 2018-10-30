|
The Enemy
Our Assessment:
B+ : solid (military-)police procedural, with a few silly excesses
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
The Enemy is the eighth novel featuring Jack Reacher, but the series does not unfold chronologically and this installment looks back to earlier times.
Here, Reacher isn't yet the loner crisscrossing the United States without any baggage or ties.
The novel opens late New Year's Eve going into 1990, and Reacher is still in the army, a twenty-nine-year-old major in the Military Police, recently stationed in Panama as part of Operation Just Cause (to take down Manuel Noriega) but just a few days earlier reassigned to Fort Bird, North Carolina -- technically as the Provost Marshal's executive officer, but since he was transferred out the same day Reacher was transferred in, Reacher is the acting MP CO on the large base.
"You're wasting your time," I said. "And you're making a big mistake. Because you really don't want to make an enemy out of me."Willard foolishly doesn't listen -- and thinks he has all the cards. Among them: the hint -- to the Deltas on base -- that Reacher looks good for the killing of their colleague, which is enough to set them against him, and give him a week to clear his name or else ..... (Reacher understands what that means coming from the well-trained Deltas -- but, just in case, he is eventually presented with a bullet with his name on it, too, as an unsubtle reminder.)
Reacher knows that the two-star general was on his way to a conference in California. Flying in some generals, on New Year's Eve, including from Europe, suggests it was an important one. And everyone knows that every conference like that has an agenda -- except that the people traveling with Kramer claim there wasn't one, which really worries Reacher ("It was completely stupid to say there wasn't. If they've got something to hide, they should have just said it's too secret for me to see", Reacher notes). That agenda is nowhere to be found -- but apparently worth killing for.
There's also the matter of all those transfers, including Reacher's, especially all those on the 29th of December. The list of transferred is: "a major-league, heavy duty baker's dozen" -- and:
To shuffle that many specific individuals around on the same day took some kind of will and planning, and to do it during Just Cause took some kind of urgent motive.The different pieces suggest there's a conspiracy of sorts going on, with some very highly placed individuals involved. Reacher even has a good idea of who some of the participants are -- but figuring it all out (especially given the: "Elaborate misdirection" involved with some of the crimes) takes some work, and a while, and even then the evidence long remains frustratingly circumstantial.
Typically (and typically oddly -- Child really likes to keep his protagonist on the move, covering ridiculous distances), Reacher travels a lot: there's lots of figuring out the mileage as he and Summer drive around the East Coast a lot, but he also flies to Europe three (!) times in the span of about two weeks -- and makes it out to California too. There's some family business too, as he gets together with his brother a couple of times, because of their mother, who lives in Paris (the reason for two of his round-trips to Europe); there's also a reveal about mom that comes as quite a surprise to Reacher, but also fits (all too well) in suggesting how the Reacher-persona came to be.
There's the usual violence, too -- the trail of dead bodies, for one, escalating from the heart-attack victim to some pretty gruesome stuff very fast, but also Reacher doing what he feels is necessary. Some of this is reasonable, some almost amusing -- there's that time he and Summer get arrested, but Reacher really, really needs freedom of movement, and so he ... extricates himself from that situation, in a way that also ensures that the arresting officers won't make too much of a fuss (though they sure as hell will remain ticked off at him) --, and some very, very dubious, as Reacher's moral compass is righteous but just a bit problematic in the end (a one-two punch of him accepting responsibility for something so as not to tarnish a reputation, though everyone wants to let it slide, and then him dealing with one last loose end). The final showdown with the perpetrator is also rather silly -- for one, because Reacher goes off (literally into the wild West) to face him all by himself (and with a borrowed sidearm), which surely has to be against any and all protocol. It's an over-the-top flourish that really heaps it unnecessarily on; a quieter resolution would have been much more in keeping with the rest of the story.
The various excesses -- the travel, the violence, the conspiracy, etc. -- are the only major flaw to an otherwise very good thriller. The Enemy starts off very impressively, but the plot does tie itself into some knots -- but step by step, and clipped exchange after exchange and confrontation after confrontation, Child writes a mean fast-paced novel. Reacher-in-the-military works very well, as Child is particularly good on the relationships -- the contributing factor of a strict hierarchy (which MPs are somewhat free of, as they are empowered, theoretically, to arrest anyone, regardless where they are on the military food-chain) especially well navigated here. Competent associates -- Reacher's office assistant, and especially Summer -- and the general ability to rely on how the military functions (generally smoothly, if always -- for better and worse -- bureaucratically), as well as others who know what they're doing (including the owner of a hardware store) also work well for the story -- as do the bunglers. Some things work less well -- the menacing Deltas; the final blow-out confrontation -- but on the whole The Enemy is a very satisfying thriller.
Reacher may be best known as the go-it-(more-or-less-)alone loner, and even in this story from his army days he acts true to form in a lot of ways, but Child (and his protagonist) work very well within these organizational constraints. The Enemy is a fine thriller, and a very good Reacher-novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 October 2018
British author Lee Child was born in 1954.
