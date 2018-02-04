

the complete review - fiction

Hotel Silence



by

Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir



Icelandic title: Ör

Translated by Brian FitzGibbon

Icelandic Literary Prize, 2016

Our Assessment:



B+ : leaves just enough unsaid to be quite effective

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 11/12/2017 .

From the Reviews :

"The story moves at a consistently engaging pace, and Olafsdottir’s blend of sly humor and bleak realities makes for a life-affirming tale without any treacle." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

On the cusp of fifty, Jónas Ebeneser is in full-blown midlife- and identity-crisis mode. The blow of his recent divorce was magnified by his ex-wife's parting revelation that he wasn't actually the father of their now twenty-six-year-old daughter (and though he hasn't been divorced that long, it's been over eight years since he last had sex). Meanwhile, his octogenarian mother, in an old folk's home, is fading mentally -- though that at least gives him opportunity to be direct with her ("I don't know who I am. I'm nothing and I own nothing") without having to worry about worrying her.

Jónas' father died just as Jónas was starting university, and instead of continuing with his philosophy studies he took over the family firm, Steel Legs Ltd. He's apparently been successful enough, but it doesn't seem particularly fulfilling, and he's more or less at the end of his rope. He can see little reason to go on, with anything -- "Is there something I still long to experience ? Nothing I can think of" -- and so Jónas decides he might as well end it: he decides to off himself. After borrowing neighbor Svanur's rifle he does have some qualms, about the mess he'll leave behind, and his daughter finding him -- so he decides: "I'll make myself vanish". He buys a one-way ticket to the most dangerous place he can find -- an unnamed country torn apart by war, where:

The situation is said to be precarious, an it is unclear whether the cease-fire will hold. It seems ideal, I could be shot on a street corner or step on a land mine.

On the basis of the quotations here and there, I spent a whole year reading Beyond Good and Evil. That was my year at university. My diary seems to have served as a glossary.

"The thing is," she says, "just like we don't talk about who did what, we don't ask who went through what either."

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 February 2018

:

About the Author :

Icelandic author Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir was born in 1958.

