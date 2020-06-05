Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Miss Iceland



by

Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Icelandic title: Ungfrú Ísland

Translated by Brian FitzGibbon

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : revealing slices of 1960s Icelandic life

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Fréttablaðið . 6/12/2018 Kolbrún Bergþórsdóttir Le Monde . 24/10/2019 Camille Laurens

From the Reviews :

"Auður Ava skrifar fallegan, fágaðan og ljóðrænan stíl en mikill þungi er þar undirliggjandi. Henni tekst einkar vel að lýsa tíðaranda þar sem ætlast er til að konur séu eiginkonur og mæður og engin ástæða er talin til að sköpunarþrá þeirra og kraftur fái farveg. Þessu kemur höfundur, sem býr yfir miklum mannskilningi, feiknavel til skila án þess að fordæma eða predika. Húmorinn í verkinu er síðan afar vel heppnaður, bæði lúmskur og beittur." - Kolbrún Bergþórsdóttir, Fréttablaðið

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Miss Iceland is set in the early 1960s, mostly in Iceland, and it is narrated by Hekla Gottskálksdóttir, who moves to Reykjavík from her native Dalir in the north-western part of the country as soon as she can, determined to become a writer. Hers is a nearly single-minded obsession; as she explains to a friend:

I can't let it go, Ísey. Writing. It's my lifeline. I have nothing else. Imagination is the only thing I have.

“I used a male name.”

He looks me sternly in the eye.

“What pseudonym, may I ask?”

I hesitate.

“Sigtryggur frá Saurum.”

He leaps to his feet.

“Are you Sigtryggur frá Saurum ? We thought he was one of us. We knew it was a pseudonym, but didn't know which one of us it was.”

If you're not working, you're writing. If you're not writing, you're reading. You'd drain your own veins if you ran out of ink. Sometimes I feel you only moved in with me to have a roof over your head.

You saved my life, Hekla. When we became friends, people left me in peace. I thought to myself: she's like me.

Men only want to sleep with me when they're drunk, they don't want to talk afterwards and be friends. While they're pulling up their trousers, they make you swear three times that you won't tell anyone.

I don't want to be like them and live some secret game. I just want to love a guy like me. I want to hold his hand on the street.

It was so boxed in back home, the mountain lay on the other side of the field fence, I wanted to go away. I fell in love. I got pregnant. Next summer I'll be alone with two small children in a basement in Nordurmýri. Twenty-two years old.

The fact of the matter is that this is too different from the kind of material we publish for us to be able to publish it ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 June 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Scandinavian literature

Other books from Pushkin Press under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Icelandic author Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir was born in 1958.

- Return to top of the page -