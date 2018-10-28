Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Checkpoint



David Albahari



Title: Checkpoint Author: David Albahari Genre: Novel Written: 2011 (Eng. 2018) Length: 183 pages Original in: Serbian Availability: Checkpoint - US Checkpoint - UK Checkpoint - Canada Kontrollpunkt - Deutschland

Serbian title: Kontrolni punkt

Translated by Ellen Elias-Bursać

Our Assessment:



B+ : effective depiction of the absurdity of war

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ B 12/12/2013 Judith Leister NZZ . 19/9/2013 Andreas Breitenstein

From the Reviews :

"Albahari bietet einiges an Mitteln auf, um der Obszönität des Krieges künstlerisch habhaft zu werden. In den atemlosen verschachtelten Sätzen des Romans verschmelzen Traum und Trauma, Parodie und Paradoxie, Gewalt und Groteske in einer Weise, die an Kafka, Musil, Benn oder Beckett erinnert. (...) Albahari ist ein grandioser Erzähler: scharfsinnig und hochironisch. Dennoch überzeugt sein Roman nicht ganz. Aus der nicht enden wollenden Eskalation, die er anzettelt, findet der Text nicht mehr heraus. Die angehäuften Grässlichkeiten erscheinen im Einzelnen beliebig. Merkwürdig anachronistisch wirkt dieser Antikriegsroman." - Judith Leister, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Längst hat Albahari die Pfade konventioneller Phantastik verlassen und sich einer Phantasmagorie ergeben, in der sich Realität und Fiktion zu einem polymorph perversen Monster von Text vereinen. Der Roman spielt mit allen möglichen historischen Formen von Krieg und deren künstlerischer Umsetzung -- zwischen Aventiure und Apokalypse, Heavy Metal und Holocaust, Taliban und Truman Show. Hieronymus Bosch und Woody Allen, Kafka und Kubrick, Chaplin und Jünger stehen Pate bei der grossen Kakofonie, die auf grotesk-komische Weise alles vereinigt, was Literatur an Lächerlichem und Erhabenem, an Schönem und Schrecklichem, an Subtilem und Exaltiertem birgt." - Andreas Breitenstein, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

Checkpoint is a typical Albahari-work in its presentation, a single paragraph of story. It begins with an almost reasonable set-up -- a military unit of thirty-seven men is sent to man and protect a hilltop checkpoint -- but from the first the situation teeters on the absurd. Two roads, of equal length, stretch downhill on either side -- and, quite honestly, the soldiers have no idea which leads where: having been dropped off in the dead of night, they don't even know which side they came from. The radio goes dead the second day they're there, and so they have no way to communicate with headquarters; they don't really know why they're there, or the even nature of the conflict -- if there is one ... -- they might be involved in (or whether what they're involved in is something fundamentally different, some sort of "cruel experiment" ...).

It's not very long before the commander admits:

We don't know whether the war is still on and whether one war might have ended and another begun, just as we don't know the main thing -- who our enemy is -- and this places us in a remarkably awkward position.

And then everything halted, it transformed, changed, we were left alone as we'd never been before, because everything took on a different meaning and the world became a backward mirror in which nothing was as it was, but as it might be.

Until the First World War, thought the commander, wars were a lot like chess, even the rulers and generals saw them that way. They perched here and there on the surrounding hills and watched how their armies advanced or retreated. Until then a ritual, a theater of manners, a well-rehearsed ballet or operetta, war was now verging on chaos, arbitrary unpredictability, slaughter for slaughter's sake.

One speaks the language one speaks, and everyone will always speak [the] language they speak, and the language of the victors will always be on top, and so it goes. Besides, it would be funny if the victor were to speak the language of the loser, just as it was entirely natural for the loser to speak the language of the victor. But what about when the victor and loser speak the same language ? What then ? The commander didn't like these writerly tricks that threw him into doubt and required of him at least a measure of wisdom, but still he tried to wriggle free of the trap and said, "Then, quick, think up a new language. That, at least, is easy !"

All these, he knew, might merely be symbols, pretense, empty lies and promises, nothing had to be substantial, obligating, genuine.

War is so unnatural, so different from all else, that no one in their right mind can grasp why war would be a part of human culture.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 October 2018

See Index of Eastern European literature

About the Author :

Serbian author David Albahari was born in 1948.

