the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 October 2018

11 October: Nobel-less day | (American) National Book Awards shortlists | DSC Prize longlist | Paris Nocturne review


11 October 2018 - Thursday

Nobel-less day | (American) National Book Awards shortlists
DSC Prize longlist | Paris Nocturne review

       Nobel-less day

       Maybe they would have already announced it last Thursday, but today probably would have been the day they revealed the winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature -- but since the prize-deciding Swedish Academy imploded earlier this year we've known for a while that there would be no announcement this October. The plan is now to announce both the 2018 and 2019 winners next year -- although the way things are going, who knows whether or not they'll be able to pull that off; even if they do, it will hardly make for twice the fun.
       The one-off fill-in 'The New Academy Prize in Literature' will announce its winner tomorrow, but it's a pretty sorry substitute -- and, with the low stakes (not much prestige to be had here, unlike the tradition-steeped Nobel) and the three finalists known (the fourth, Murakami Haruki, having pulled out), there's none of the frenzied guessing (and betting) action that accompanies the last days and hours before the the Nobel announcement. (Of course, at least this prize won't surprise with a selection like ... Bob Dylan, either, so at least there's that.)
       I kind of miss the Nobel nonsense -- and Nobel-announcement day is always the day which brings by far the most traffic to the complete review -- but I'm glad to be able to devote the time I'd otherwise have spent on it reading and writing instead. (And it's not like there aren't enough other prizes to keep track of at this time of year .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       (American) National Book Awards shortlists

       The (American) National Book Foundation has announced the finalists for the 2018 National Book Awards -- including the finalists for the Translated Literature prize:
  • Disoriental, by Négar Djavadi, tr. by Tina Kover

  • The Emissary, by Tawada Yoko, tr. by Margaret Mitsutani

  • Flights, by Olga Tokarczuk, tr. by Jennifer Croft

  • Love, by Hanne Ørstavik, tr. by Martin Aitken

  • Trick, by Domenico Starnone, tr. by Jhumpa Lahiri
       The winners will be announced 14 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       DSC Prize longlist

       They've announced the sixteen-title longlist for this year's DSC Prize for South Asian Literature, selected from 88 submissions; it includes four titles in translation (from Assamese, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi).
       I've only seen two of these, with many of the titles (and all the translations) not (yet) out in the US/UK.
       The shortlist will be announced 14 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Paris Nocturne review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Nobel laureate Patrick Modiano's Paris Nocturne.

       This one has been out from Yale University Press in their Margellos World Republic of Letters series for a couple of years now, but the next -- Sleep of Memory -- is due out next week; I should be getting to that one soon, too.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


