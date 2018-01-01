the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

It's more of a not-fictional (i.e. anything-but-fiction) list than a non-fictional, as it includes poetry, a play, and the ultimate work of fiction, the Bible
It's limited -- sort of -- to works written in English. Which really should be highlighted more. Like in the title and everywhere else .....
(The two exceptions are Beckett's Waiting for Godot (which he did translate into English himself ...), and the King James Bible (a(n English) language-defining work).)
Somewhat surprisingly -- the overwhelming majority of titles I review are fiction -- three of the titles are under review at the complete review:
(Fine selections all -- I rated them A-, A, and A+ .....)
(While I haven't reviewed many, I'm surprised by how many on this list I've read, or use (Roget's Thesaurus, etc.) -- probably close to a quarter.)
At Paper Republic David Haysom has collected 2017: Best Books in Chinese --mostly Chinese titles, or books in Chinese translation.
Interesting both for the Chinese titles that haven't yet been translated -- as well as the foreign titles available in Chinese (Krasznahorkai ! James Wood ?).
For the first time in, apparently, almost a decade, there's no new issue of the Open Letters Monthly to start the month with; instead, there's now a presumably more loosely scheduled Open Letters Review
Not quite sure how this will work, but one hopes it will .....
Meanwhile, note that your favorite Open Letters weblogs have also moved: Rohan Maitzen's Novel Readings is now here, while Steve Donoghue's stevereads is, sort of, at his personal site.
Another year down: 203 reviews (more statistics and numbers coming in a day or two) and yet another year of 365 days of posting at this Literary Saloon (there will, there must come a point when I skip a day or two, but it's been a while ....).
As always, I appreciate your continuing patronage, and I'm glad you continue to find the site of use and interest.
The ambitions for 2018 remain ... much the same (yes, if there's one thing you can count on hereabouts, it's that everything remains pretty much as always, for better and worse).
Another 200 or so reviews, I hope -- with the ambition, as always, of covering, somehow, an even greater variety.
Glad to see you're still reading -- this, as well as lots of good books, I hope !
Merry 2018 to one and all !