saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 January 2018

1 January: McCrum's 'Best nonfiction' | 'Best Books in Chinese' | Open Letters Monthly Review | 2018


1 January 2018 - Monday

McCrum's 'Best nonfiction' | 'Best Books in Chinese'
Open Letters Monthly Review | 2018

       McCrum's 'Best nonfiction'

       At The Observer (at The Guardian site ...) Robert McCrum now offers: The 100 best nonfiction books of all time: the full list -- according to him.
       Aside from the fact that it's just a McCrummy list -- i.e. personal -- it's a bit misleadingly titled and presented:
  • It's more of a not-fictional (i.e. anything-but-fiction) list than a non-fictional, as it includes poetry, a play, and the ultimate work of fiction, the Bible

  • It's limited -- sort of -- to works written in English. Which really should be highlighted more. Like in the title and everywhere else ..... (The two exceptions are Beckett's Waiting for Godot (which he did translate into English himself ...), and the King James Bible (a(n English) language-defining work).)
       Somewhat surprisingly -- the overwhelming majority of titles I review are fiction -- three of the titles are under review at the complete review:        (Fine selections all -- I rated them A-, A, and A+ .....)
       (While I haven't reviewed many, I'm surprised by how many on this list I've read, or use (Roget's Thesaurus, etc.) -- probably close to a quarter.)

       Milking this to the fullest, The Observer (at The Guardian site ...) also has McCrum explain How I chose my list of the 100 best nonfiction books of all time (again, avoiding the whole limited-to-English issue in the lead-in ... come on, folks, no one ever wrote 'non'-fiction in other languages ?), and Hannah Jane Parkinson offer A response to the 100 best nonfiction books list: 'Some I agree with, some I'd add, and some I'd hoof right off the field' -- where she observes that: "I'm not sure I envy Robert's task of whittling down the nonfiction titles of the circa 130m books that exist in the world today" while also managing to ignore/evade the possibility that, hey, some of those books were originally written in .,.. other languages !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       'Best Books in Chinese'

       At Paper Republic David Haysom has collected 2017: Best Books in Chinese --mostly Chinese titles, or books in Chinese translation.
       Interesting both for the Chinese titles that haven't yet been translated -- as well as the foreign titles available in Chinese (Krasznahorkai ! James Wood ?).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Open Letters Monthly Review

       For the first time in, apparently, almost a decade, there's no new issue of the Open Letters Monthly to start the month with; instead, there's now a presumably more loosely scheduled Open Letters Review
       Not quite sure how this will work, but one hopes it will .....

       Meanwhile, note that your favorite Open Letters weblogs have also moved: Rohan Maitzen's Novel Readings is now here, while Steve Donoghue's stevereads is, sort of, at his personal site.

       God, I hate change. And new URLs.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       2018

       Another year down: 203 reviews (more statistics and numbers coming in a day or two) and yet another year of 365 days of posting at this Literary Saloon (there will, there must come a point when I skip a day or two, but it's been a while ....).
       As always, I appreciate your continuing patronage, and I'm glad you continue to find the site of use and interest.

       The ambitions for 2018 remain ... much the same (yes, if there's one thing you can count on hereabouts, it's that everything remains pretty much as always, for better and worse). Another 200 or so reviews, I hope -- with the ambition, as always, of covering, somehow, an even greater variety.
       Glad to see you're still reading -- this, as well as lots of good books, I hope !
       Merry 2018 to one and all !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


