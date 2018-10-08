

the complete review - autobiographical

What is Africa to Me ?



by

Maryse Condé



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Fragments of a True-to-Life Autobiography

French title: La Vie sans fards

Translated by Richard Philcox

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : frank memoir; interesting life and circumstances

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 3/12/2012 Marianne Payot Le Figaro . 14/11/2012 Françoise Dargent TLS . 5/10/2018 Noo Saro-Wiwa

From the Reviews :

"Le statut de la femme d'avant la pilule, celui de l'Afrique d'après l'indépendance, la culpabilité d'une mère, le décryptage de l'oeuvre à venir à travers sa vie de femme... Tout est là. Avec franchise et intelligence." - Marianne Payot, L'Express





"Son récit est émaillé de nombreuses références à l'histoire chaotique de ces pays africains et à leurs écrivains qu'elle a ensuite enseignés à l'université de Columbia. Elle se retourne avec une clairvoyance qui force le respect sur ces années qui l'ont forgée en tant que femme et l'ont vu naître en tant qu'écrivain. Sans fards mais non sans force." - Françoise Dargent, Le Figaro





"(A)n entertaining and occasionally humorous account of the twelve years the author spent in Africa during the late 1950s and 60s. (...) In many ways hers is the story of the Sixties woman buffeted by social restrictions yet exercising a new-found agency. Concerns about her children’s unstable upbringing arise regularly in spasms of self-admonishment. Condé can’t decide whether she is the agent of her own chaos or the victim of circumstance. Perhaps the politics of 1960s Africa was never more than a backdrop to her own dramas." - Noo Saro-Wiwa, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Presented as What is Africa to Me ? in English, the original title of Maryse Condé's memoir was La Vie sans fards -- 'Life without makeup', or perhaps: 'An unadorned life'. The book is certainly frank -- and it does focus on her years in Africa and does explain, to a certain extent, what her experiences with the continent have meant to her and how they have shaped her, as a person and then a writer. In the late 1950s -- the period this account begins with -- she: "considered Africa, its past and present, my sole preoccupation", and she would soon immerse herself in it.

Born in Guadeloupe to parents who: "belonged to the embryo of a middle class", she was a promising student sent to study in Paris. An affair with Haitian journalist Jean Dominique -- famously portrayed in the film The Agronomist -- left her at age nineteen, "when I should have been preparing for the competitive exam for the École normale supérieure", giving birth to her first child -- alone, because Dominique abandoned her, flying back to Haiti ("and never even sent me a postcard"). In 1958 she married Mamadou Condé -- separating less than three months later, but continuing a tenuous relationship with him for many years after. Her academic dreams dashed in France: "I believed that if I could reach the continent sung by my favourite poet, I could be reborn" -- and by 1960, and again pregnant, she finally was able to take her first step there.

Her first stop was the Ivory Coast but, while she: "could have curled up and enjoyed a peaceful existence in Bingerville's reassuring cocoon" she soon moved on to much poorer Guinea -- Conakry then, finally, "my real port of entry into Africa". Life there -- especially with her husband, who joined her but found himself: "vegetating in mediocrity" -- and the terrible conditions wore her down and eventually, in 1963 she left, with yet another baby, and went to Ghana. There she got a position at the Winneba Ideological Institute (the Kwame Nkrumah Institute of Economics and Political Science) -- a very active center at the time (Malcolm X speaking there one week, Che Guevara the next ...), but one she didn't feel comfortable in either. She immediately realized:

In this Africa, there was no place for me, this was the Africa of the powerful and those who aspired to become powerful. The students didn't bother to attend my classes: What was the point, with a subject as futile as French ? My colleagues, too busy courting the visiting VIPs, paid scant attention to me.

One can never shake off one's origins. I couldn't forget that I came from a family of arrogant petty bourgeois. And perhaps I was not as intelligent as my friends thought. Otherwise, how could I explain such a chaotic life ?

I have already said I have no interest in translation. I began therefore quarreling with the corrector, a fussy old Frenchman tired of rewriting my texts. Furthermore, my colleagues complained of my constant lateness, my absences and of what they called, rightly or wrongly, my impoliteness and superior airs. In short, my three-month trial contract was not renewed. I did not suffer unduly since I wouldn't let one more humiliation stop me.

I knew that Africa would never accept me as I was. And yet I didn't blame Africa for my problems, all of which were the consequences of personal decisions. Rather, what tortured me was that I couldn't figure Africa out. Too many contradictory images stacked up one after another.

In the United States, the deliberately provocative intention of the novel's parody and mockery was somewhat obscured by Angela Davis' fine introduction, a little too serious and solemn for my liking, emphasizing the silencing and exclusion from history of certain peoples and individuals.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 October 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Seagull Books publicity page

JC Lattès publicity page

Pocket publicity page

See Index of books from and about Africa

See Index of Biographical works under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Author Maryse Condé was born in Guadeloupe in 1937.

- Return to top of the page -