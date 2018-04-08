Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Disoriental



by

Négar Djavadi



French title: Désorientale

Translated by Tina Kover

Our Assessment:



B : appealing voice and interesting perspective on Iranian culture

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 25/8/2016 Christine Rousseau

From the Reviews :

"Construit comme un disque vinyle, avec sa face A, épique et romanesque, et sa « petite sœur ingrate », sa face B, intimiste et politique, Désorientale séduit à plus d’un titre. Que ce soit par sa force narrative, tenue par un art consommé de la digression, des changements de ton et de rythme, que par la richesse de ses ­thèmes et la justesse de son regard critique, notamment sur la société française. Au point que l’on surprend à feuilleter de nouveau cet album de famille pour réentendre une voix qui nous enchante autant qu’elle nous étreint." - Christine Rousseau, Le Monde

The complete review 's Review :

Disoriental begins with a brief prologue focused on ... escalators, the narrator discussing how her father, Darius Sadr, never took them. Only in the last two paragraphs does she mention something rather more dramatic, a: "bloody incident that happened in Paris", in 1994. As she admits:

I mean, I could have led with that, you know. Instead of talking about escalators, I could have opened with the story of what we call THE EVENT in our family. But I can't. Not yet.

The term "tomboy" doesn't exist; nor does any other term or word that recognizes that difference. You're a boy or a girl, and that's that.

Because to integrate into a culture, I can tell you that you have to disintegrate first, at least partially, from your own. You have to separate, detach, disassociate.

Music bridges the gap between the past and the present; childhood and adolescence; what has been and will be. A new world has opened up for me, where it is better to be clever and resourceful than to have money.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 April 2018

:

About the Author :

Négar Djavadi was born in Iran in 1969 and moved to France when she was eleven.

