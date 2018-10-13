

the complete review - poetry

Aniara



by

Harry Martinson



Title: Aniara Author: Harry Martinson Genre: Poem Written: 1956 (Eng. 1999) Length: 149 pages Original in: Swedish Availability: Aniara - US Aniara - UK Aniara - Canada Aniara - France Aniara - Deutschland Aniara - Italia Aniara - España

A Review of Man in Time and Space

An Epic Science Fiction Poem

Swedish title: Aniara: en revy om människan i tid och rum

Translated by Stephen Klass and Leif Sjöberg

With an Introduction by Stephen Klass

Previously: "Adapted from the Swedish by Hugh MacDiarmid and Elspeth Harley Schubert" (1963)

Aniara was made into an opera, music by Karl-Birger Blomdahl and libretto by Erik Lindegren (1959)

was made into an opera, music by Karl-Birger Blomdahl and libretto by Erik Lindegren (1959) Aniara was made into a film, directed by Pella Kagerman and Hugo Lilja (2018)

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Spectator* . 1/3/1963 Kingsley Amis Sunday Times* D 3/3/1963 Keith Sagar TLS* . 15/2/1963 Burns Singer [* review of earlier translation]

From the Reviews :

"(T)he high seriousness of this theme evaporates in the intense-inane of Mr Martinson's imagination. The treatment will strike even a reader wholly unfamiliar with science-fiction as deficient in imaginative force and originality. (...) (B)etween the giggles are vast expanses of inanity. Nobel Prize material ? Surely not, whatever allowances we make for the translation." - Keith Sagar, Sunday Times





"His business as a poet does not include the development of new principles of cosmology or the invention of thought systems but is rather concerned with details which will make credible whatever cosmology or thought systems he adopts. (...) (T)here are passages in which his conception justifies itself and the words radiate a kind of austere but delicate simplicity. (...) (I)t was a bold move to translate this work and it may well prove a seminal volume in the history of English letters." - Burns Singer, Times Literary Supplement

Quotes :

"I find it possesses, through the dynamism of its myth, much of the same apocalyptic one endures, rather than enjoys, in The Waste Land. Indeed, Aniara may well be a work of equal power and prophecy. (...) Aniara is more than the sci-fi saga of a spaceship lost in sidereal expanses. Along with C.S.Lewis, Harry Martinson has found that an interplanetary setting, light years removed from mundanity, supplies the esthetic distance necessary for truly profound thought. Reading Aniara unnerves and even cripples one with fearful realization that we may be launched on such a journey." - D. Bruce Lockerbie, The New York Times (10/11/1974)

The complete review 's Review :

Aniara is not just a novel-in-verse, it is a work of science fiction, complete with its own futuristic terminology. Written as the Cold War nuclear arms and space races were heating up, it begins with an earth "become unclean / with toxic radiation" and humans being sent to wait out the clean-up on nearby planets. The narrator signs up on the ship 'Aniara' -- "built for large-scale emigration" -- but on the voyage out, bound for Mars, some evasive maneuvers -- first "a swerve to clear the Hondo asteroid", sending it past Mars, then to avoid the fields of Jupiter, then some leonids (meteor showers) -- find it farther and farther adrift. The steering Saba Unit gets: "hit hard by space-stones / and great swarms of space-pebbles", and before they know it: "turning back was possible no longer". The Aniara flies onwards, into the great unknown.

Presented in 103 cantos, the poem covers a journey that extends for years and then decades (and then, ultimately, what amounts to an eternity). The Aniara, a craft that is sixteen thousand feet long and three thousand wide, carries some eight thousand people when it begins its journey. It also has an artificial intelligence aboard, 'the mima' (sometimes also capitalized, as 'Mima'), which attains a level of self-awareness, its own inventor surprised to find: "the mima had invented half herself". It provides information, entertainment, and distraction -- but it all ends up being too much for this higher intelligence, and she self-destructs in machine-suicide (and, in the process, "many emigrants were stomped to bits"); her final message has her note:

How terror blasts inward,

how horror blasts outward.

How grim it always is, one's detonation.

In the beginning of our twenty-fourth year

thought broke down and fantasy died out.

Overwhelmed by the perpetual enigmas

of star-strewn galaxies without an end.

I dreamt myself a life, then lived a lie.

I ranged the universe but passed it by --

for captive on Aniara here was I.

But many were the changes in the life

we led in the world that had become our own.

The hall of mirrors which for four years running

prolonged our illusion

lay smashed and shattered

and fragments in the hundred thousands covered

in heaping drifts the floor that we had danced on.

We now suspect that what we say is space

and glassy-clear around Aniara's hull

is spirit, everlasting and impalpable,

that we are lost in spiritual seas.

There is protection from near everything,

from fire and damages by storm and frost,

oh, add whichever blows may come to mind.

But there is no protection from mankind.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 October 2018

:

About the Author :

Swedish author Harry Martinson (1904-1978) shared the 1974 Nobel Prize in Literature.

